New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX 2024 review: electric hot hatch lacks the wow factor

Sift through VW’s dense press releases and you’ll find the ID.3 GTX appears to be, on paper, all one could ask for from an electric hot hatch. For starters, Volkswagen is very keen to point out that the hot ID.3, with its handy 322bhp in top-spec GTX Performance guise, is more powerful than even the V6-powered Golf R32.

Yet what makes the ID.3 GTX appear more enticing than its petrol counterpart is that, unlike the Golf GTI which sends its power through its front wheels, the electric car’s motor is mounted on the rear axle. This, mated to a low centre of gravity provided by the new 79kWh battery, should provide fun sports car-like handling. That is, if you believe Volkswagen’s marketing material.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At a glance, the GTX doesn’t quite look like the shouty performance model Volkswagen markets it to be; sure the front and rear aprons have been resculpted for a more aggressive look, plus the GTX gets some exclusive X-shaped LED running lights. But mostly, this is the same ID.3 we all know with its friendly, somewhat under-the-radar look.

Take a seat inside, however, and it’s evident that you’re in something a little more serious; the vegan leather and suede bucket seats are emblazoned with red stitching, piping and a GTX logo on the integrated headrest. Thankfully, they aren’t an optional extra, and hug you nicely – even if you’ve had a few too many currywurst. That said, the seating position itself is quite high, and reminiscent of that in the Abarth 500e, which is certainly no compliment.

More GTX-specific touches can be found elsewhere in the cabin, namely in the form of a sportier steering wheel with red stitching and a badge on the bottom spoke, as well as some stitching on the doors and dashboard. Thanks in part to a recent facelift, material quality is generally much better than before, and a step above that of the petrol Golf GTI – as you’d hope given the ID.3’s higher price tag.