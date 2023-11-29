Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S long-term test: a great choice for electric car newbies

I was also hugely impressed with VW’s tech. True, the Driver Assistance Pack was an option, but it was money well spent. The adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist and lane-keeping assist were some of the smoothest systems of their type I have ever used. They all helped to take the strain out of my most regular journeys – short or long.

And yes, this is an EV that I happily took on regular long-ish journeys. Those treks to the south coast are 200-mile round trips, and I often did similar distances elsewhere. All these journeys were comfortably within the car’s claimed range of 347 miles, but this electric-vehicle virgin was happy to manage them without a hint of range anxiety, even in the depths of winter.

True, there was never a sustained period of really cold weather, but I could always rely on getting 300 miles from a single charge throughout my time with the car. Thanks to the optional heat pump (again, money well spent), I also never had to turn off – or even dial down – the air-con or wear umpteen layers of clothes in the car. The range did increase as winter gave way to spring, but there wasn’t the marked difference that some colleagues have experienced in other EVs. Plus, with such a good range, I never had to use public chargers at all, helping to keep my costs down.

The only concession I made to EV ownership was one that I recommend to any EV newbie – I had a wallbox installed

at home. Although I survived for a while charging the car through a three-pin socket, the Simpson & Partners wallbox made life a lot easier. It meant I could do long round trips on consecutive days, because a full top-up could be completed overnight. It was also good for keeping my clothes clean and dry – because when I wasn’t doing back-to-back long journeys, I could wait for good weather to charge the car. I soon tired of picking up and packing away filthy, wet charge cables – I’m a Fair Weather Charger.