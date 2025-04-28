New Volkswagen ID.3 Match 2025 review: attractive price boosts EV’s appeal

Verdict

Volkswagen didn’t hit the ground running with the ID.3 when it was first launched, but gradual improvements throughout its life have now made it the car it should’ve been nearly five years ago. The latest entry-level powertrain is smooth, performs well and easy to live with every day, while in Match trim it offers all the kit that you really need. Most buyers should be able to live with the range just fine, and those who can’t can still buy a Volkswagen ID.3 with one of several larger battery options – as long as they’re willing to part with more cash.

This is the Volkswagen ID.3 Match. Prices for this new value-focussed trim and powertrain combination start from £32,220 – or about the same as a Golf Style with a 1.5 eTSI auto with a similar level of performance.

That price has no-doubt added appeal to the ID.3 range, which looks like it’s getting better with age. When the Volkswagen ID.3 launched back in 2020, it's fair to say that it wasn’t exactly welcomed with rave reviews. Huge hype from the brand itself, claiming it would be the third in the bloodline of VW legends descended from the Golf and the Beetle, didn’t help build anticipation for a car that left us lukewarm at best.