
Abarth 600e price slashed by £2k to save it from luxury-car tax

The top-spec Abarth 600e Scorpionissima now costs under £40,000, thereby avoiding the luxury VED supplement

By:Richard Ingram
6 Feb 2025
Abarth 600e Scorpionissima

The electric Abarth 600e Scorpionissima now costs £39,875, allowing it to duck in under the £40k ‘luxury-car tax’ threshold, which from April will be expanded to include electric cars. The new list price represents a £2,100 reduction, but is only applicable to the top-spec trim.

Giuseppe Cava, Fiat and Abarth’s UK MD said: “Recognising that our top-of-the-range Abarth 600e Scorpionissima would have attracted the Expensive Car Supplement coming in April, we’ve made the decision to reduce the price of the car and protect our customers from this tax rise.” 

Abarth claims that the price cut, along with any potential VED tax penalties, amounts to savings of up to £3,740. Pricing for the standard Abarth 600e is unchanged, starting from £36,975.

The base car gets a single electric motor mounted to the front axle, producing a total of 237bhp for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. It features 20-inch wheels, an aerodynamic body kit and Sabelt seats with “sporty” fabric and integrated headrests. There’s also a 10.25-inch infotainment display with bespoke menus and performance features. 

The Scorpionissima, meanwhile, ups power to 276bhp (0-62mph in 5.8 seconds) and brings sporty details such as bespoke side graphics and a sound generator – as seen on the 500e hot hatch. Inside, the bucket seats are covered in Alcantara, apparently providing the “perfect blend of comfort and support”. There’s also the option of “hypnotic” purple paint. Both cars offer a WLTP-rated range of 207 miles.

The first Abarth SUVs are due in the UK in March; the new, lower-price car is available to order now.



Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

