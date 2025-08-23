Latest MINI JCW Electric deals

Tester’s notes

We’re glad that MINI is one of the few brands still sticking with a three-door bodystyle for its hot hatches – it just feels right. Of course, what it loses in versatility – especially compared with the likes of the Alpine A290 – it makes up for in style and desirability. Those who do need a little more space and practicality are not left out, though; the MINI Aceman JCW Electric uses the same powertrain set-up; its slightly larger body means that it takes half a second more to for the benchmark 0-62mph sprint, taking 6.4 seconds.

Many safety assist systems are now a mandatory feature that must always be switched on when the car restarts. This can be a pain when a lot of traffic-sign recognition tech can frequently miss signs altogether or read the wrong ones, often presenting the driver with incorrect information.

Fortunately, MINI makes the speed warning tech easy to turn off; a long press on the ‘Set’ button on the steering wheel does the trick. However, we still slightly prefer the Alpine A290’s set-up, because it allows one button to be programmed to disable the lane-keep assist system at the same time.

Head-to-head

On the road

There are two different approaches to the hot hatch formula here. The MINI feels fast and frantic; strong pace brings lots of torque steer, and sensitive steering makes it feel like a wrestling match. It’s a giggle, if divisive. Less divisive is the ride; every tester agreed it’s punishingly firm. The A290’s chassis is much better resolved; on a challenging road where the JCW struggles, the Alpine excels.

Tech highlights

Alpine is proud of the fact that feel and feedback ranked so highly among its priorities during the A290’s development. Although it’s based on the Renault 5, aspects of the car’s chassis – steering, braking response plus ride and handling – have been tuned for the Alpine. Things don’t feel quite so involved for the MINI, although the JCW gets firmer suspension and stickier tyres than the standard Cooper Electric.

Price and running

There was very little to separate these two when it came to efficiency; the A290 just pipped the MINI at 3.6 miles/kWh to 3.5 miles/kWh. However, the MINI offers stronger residual values, holding onto roughly 53 per cent of its original price compared with the Alpine’s 49 per cent. Both cars come with competitively priced service plans; although they run for different durations, both cost roughly £150 per year.

Practicality

Neither of these cars is outstandingly spacious, but the A290 is the more practical option of the two. For a start, its five-door layout makes it much easier to get into the back, and once there, the Alpine offers a little more head and knee room, plus space for three along its rear bench. The MINI’s, meanwhile, is suitable for only two. However, the MINI’s back seats are slightly more supportive than the Alpine’s.

Safety

To get the full driver-assist kit, Alpine buyers need to spend an extra £300 for the Safety Pack (adding blind-spot warning), and £700 for the Driving Pack (with self-steering tech). MINI buyers must fork out for the Level 3 pack (£2,500 more than the Level 2) for interior monitoring and augmented-reality navigation. Even so, the MINI scooped a five-star Euro NCAP rating, while the A290 earned four stars.

Ownership

Not only is the MINI not quite as efficient as its rival, its 49.2kWh usable battery capacity is smaller than the 52kWh of the A290. As a result, the Alpine has the better real-world range: 187 miles versus 172 miles based on our test results. Charging speeds top out at 100kW for the Alpine, pipping the MINI’s 95kW maximum rate. Both cars come with a three-year warranty that’s backed up with three years’ roadside assistance.

Verdict

Winner: Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 builds on the talents of the brilliant Renault 5 E-Tech and turns the stylish retro superMINI into a genuinely engaging performance car with feel, feedback and sophistication.