New MINI John Cooper Works Aceman 2025 review: fun but far from perfect

VERDICT

Fun isn’t hard to come by in the John Cooper Works Aceman - but neither are the flaws. The rapid powertrain rarely fails to throw up a giggle, but sharp steering only manages to inject a veneer of agility over what is a very heavy - and rather numb - car for its size. The ride is too firm, and the interior space isn’t great for those in the back, but those up front are treated to a cabin that feels more special than its rivals - all the more impressive when the Aceman undercuts those competitors on price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman, the hottest version of the brand’s five-door, all-electric challenger. Less than a year ago, the MINI Aceman would’ve been entering a class all to itself, but the recent arrival of two Stellantis contenders – the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce and the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima – means that buyers have three distinctive options when it comes to something compact and sporty with a subtle SUV standing.

The Aceman’s squared-off front end is given a couple of subtle tweaks for the John Cooper Works enhancement; the red, white and black JCW logo sits within a large gloss-black frontage, which extends into the front splitter and around the sides of the car into the wheelarch trims. These surround a unique set of 19-inch alloy wheels, and around the back there’s a pronounced spoiler that frames the rear window. More John Cooper Works badging can be found on the boot lid, while a snazzy set of racing stripes add a sporty touch to the bonnet.