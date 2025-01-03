MINI Aceman vs Alfa Romeo Junior: which little posh EV is best?

Buying a big, posh SUV these days is child’s play. If you want something tall and battery-powered, most premium brands will have a model to tempt you.

But finding a compact electric car with a bit of prestige can be hard. There are a bunch of options from mainstream car makers these days – and thankfully they seem to keep getting cheaper – but mixing small and posh together tends to take a little more effort.

MINI was one of the first premium small-car brands to go electric, and the new Aceman is the third EV to join its range. It’s pitched as a compact crossover, sitting below the existing Countryman and above the Cooper Electric three-door hatchback, but does it share the same appeal as those models? Alfa Romeo hasn’t produced a small car since the demise of the MiTo in 2018 and the larger Giulietta two years later.

The brand’s first electric car sits between those two in terms of size. The all-new Junior has the style and the badge appeal to take on the MINI Aceman and give buyers in this segment an emotional reason to buy a compact electric crossover. We pitch Aceman and Junior head to head to find out which nails the brief best.

MINI Aceman

Model: MINI Aceman Price: £34,000 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 54.2kWh battery, 215bhp 0-62mph: 7.1 seconds Test efficiency: 3.5 miles/kWh Official range: 244 miles Annual VED: £0

The Aceman is hard to pigeonhole within the MINI range, because at first glance it seems little different from the five-door hatchback in size, yet bears a different name and chunkier, SUV-inspired look.