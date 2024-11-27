New MINI Aceman E Exclusive 2024 review: entry-level EV brings savings but a big range drop
Although the new MINI Aceman Exclusive is over £4,000 cheaper than the SE, it does come with a few compromises
Verdict
If the base MINI Aceman E’s smaller battery suits your needs, there’s really very little reason to opt for the pricier SE. However, what looks like a significant £4,500 saving on paper will narrow substantially when you look at monthly costs on a PCP or lease deal – and the SE’s additional 60-odd miles of range gives the car genuine family-car functionality. As such, it’s the more versatile of the two and the one we’d recommend.
We've already covered the new MINI Aceman in detail. Our first drive back in October allowed us to experience the small electric SUV on a variety of roads in southern Denmark.
However, our initial test was restricted to an extended spin in the higher-spec Aceman SE – the more affordable E variant wasn’t available at the time, meaning we couldn’t deliver an all-encompassing verdict on which car should command your hard-earned cash.
On paper, the E represents a significant £4,500 saving over the equivalent SE. For your money you get a smaller battery (38.5kWh usable capacity, compared with 49.2kWh in the SE) and a less powerful motor. Yet with 181bhp and 290Nm, the E is no slouch – it picks up instantly, with a strong surge of power all the way up to our national speed limit; 0-62mph takes only 7.9 seconds.
Naturally, that smaller battery means a drop in range. MINI claims the Aceman E is capable of up to 192 miles when paired with the smallest wheels; our Exclusive-spec model will do two miles less on the official WLTP cycle, thanks to its larger 18-inch rims.
Yet, as we well know, these numbers only tell half the story. During our test, we averaged a respectable 3.8mi/kWh – yet that translates to a range of just 146 miles. The same efficiency in the SE (with its bigger battery) would put you much closer to the 200-mile mark.
Cool temperatures and strong winds, mated to a brisk test route through Warwickshire and the Cotswolds, probably played a part in the E’s underwhelming real-world range. We’d hope for 4.0mi/kWh or more in normal use, especially if you do most of your journeys in and around town. But still, if you want to use your Aceman for the occasional motorway jaunt, the SE will be a better bet.
That said, both cars charge at up to 95kW, so in that respect there’s nothing to be lost by opting for the E. The smaller battery means it’ll charge to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes – so you’ll be back on the road before you know it.
Away from range and efficiency, the base E behaves almost identically to the more powerful car. As mentioned, there’s plenty of performance, and MINI’s usual go-kart handling is present and correct in every facet of this SUV’s personality. This is a small EV engineered to be fun to drive almost above all else, and MINI has ticked that box 10 times over.
Despite the lower list price, Aceman E buyers don’t sacrifice anything when it comes to cabin design or perceived quality, either. The big central screen may not be the easiest system to navigate, but it’s a super party piece and there’s loads of functionality buried within – including the usual Apple and Android connectivity. You’ll need to specify the Level 1 option pack (an extra £2,000) to get a head-up display though – and given that there’s no conventional instrument cluster, we reckon the HUD is an essential extra.
Level 1 also adds adaptive LED lights, keyless entry, heated front seats and wireless phone charging to the entry car’s 17-inch wheels, two-zone climate control and OLED screen with connected navigation. Level 2 (£4,000) brings a panoramic roof and tinted glass, as well as a Harmon Kardon sound system.
If you want the Level 3 pack (£4,500), you’ll need to step up from Classic or Exclusive to Sport trim; this adds everything from virtual-reality nav to interior cameras and memory seats. Beware, however, you’ll be liable for the luxury VED surcharge if the car’s list price breaches £40,000.
Happily, there are no changes to space or practicality compared with the SE; all Acemans will function as an occasional four-seater, though squeezing five inside is a push. The boot is big enough for a couple of small suitcases, but most of the car’s main rivals are better equipped at carrying buggies or the Christmas shop.
|Model:
|MINI Aceman E Exclusive
|Price:
|£34,000
|Powertrain:
|38.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|181bhp/290Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Range/Charging:
|190 miles / 95kW, 10-80% in 29 mins
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,079/1,754/1,514mm
|On sale:
|Now