New MINI Aceman E Exclusive 2024 review: entry-level EV brings savings but a big range drop

Verdict

If the base MINI Aceman E’s smaller battery suits your needs, there’s really very little reason to opt for the pricier SE. However, what looks like a significant £4,500 saving on paper will narrow substantially when you look at monthly costs on a PCP or lease deal – and the SE’s additional 60-odd miles of range gives the car genuine family-car functionality. As such, it’s the more versatile of the two and the one we’d recommend.

We've already covered the new MINI Aceman in detail. Our first drive back in October allowed us to experience the small electric SUV on a variety of roads in southern Denmark.

However, our initial test was restricted to an extended spin in the higher-spec Aceman SE – the more affordable E variant wasn’t available at the time, meaning we couldn’t deliver an all-encompassing verdict on which car should command your hard-earned cash.

On paper, the E represents a significant £4,500 saving over the equivalent SE. For your money you get a smaller battery (38.5kWh usable capacity, compared with 49.2kWh in the SE) and a less powerful motor. Yet with 181bhp and 290Nm, the E is no slouch – it picks up instantly, with a strong surge of power all the way up to our national speed limit; 0-62mph takes only 7.9 seconds.