Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New MINI Aceman E Exclusive 2024 review: entry-level EV brings savings but a big range drop

Although the new MINI Aceman Exclusive is over £4,000 cheaper than the SE, it does come with a few compromises

By:Richard Ingram
27 Nov 2024
MINI Aceman E Exclusive - front22
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£2,208 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your MINI Aceman
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £2,208 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £297 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Verdict

If the base MINI Aceman E’s smaller battery suits your needs, there’s really very little reason to opt for the pricier SE. However, what looks like a significant £4,500 saving on paper will narrow substantially when you look at monthly costs on a PCP or lease deal – and the SE’s additional 60-odd miles of range gives the car genuine family-car functionality. As such, it’s the more versatile of the two and the one we’d recommend.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We've already covered the new MINI Aceman in detail. Our first drive back in October allowed us to experience the small electric SUV on a variety of roads in southern Denmark.

However, our initial test was restricted to an extended spin in the higher-spec Aceman SE – the more affordable E variant wasn’t available at the time, meaning we couldn’t deliver an all-encompassing verdict on which car should command your hard-earned cash.

On paper, the E represents a significant £4,500 saving over the equivalent SE. For your money you get a smaller battery (38.5kWh usable capacity, compared with 49.2kWh in the SE) and a less powerful motor. Yet with 181bhp and 290Nm, the E is no slouch – it picks up instantly, with a strong surge of power all the way up to our national speed limit; 0-62mph takes only 7.9 seconds.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews

Naturally, that smaller battery means a drop in range. MINI claims the Aceman E is capable of up to 192 miles when paired with the smallest wheels; our Exclusive-spec model will do two miles less on the official WLTP cycle, thanks to its larger 18-inch rims.

MINI Aceman E Exclusive - rear22

Yet, as we well know, these numbers only tell half the story. During our test, we averaged a respectable 3.8mi/kWh – yet that translates to a range of just 146 miles. The same efficiency in the SE (with its bigger battery) would put you much closer to the 200-mile mark.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Cool temperatures and strong winds, mated to a brisk test route through Warwickshire and the Cotswolds, probably played a part in the E’s underwhelming real-world range. We’d hope for 4.0mi/kWh or more in normal use, especially if you do most of your journeys in and around town. But still, if you want to use your Aceman for the occasional motorway jaunt, the SE will be a better bet.

That said, both cars charge at up to 95kW, so in that respect there’s nothing to be lost by opting for the E. The smaller battery means it’ll charge to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes – so you’ll be back on the road before you know it.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Away from range and efficiency, the base E behaves almost identically to the more powerful car. As mentioned, there’s plenty of performance, and MINI’s usual go-kart handling is present and correct in every facet of this SUV’s personality. This is a small EV engineered to be fun to drive almost above all else, and MINI has ticked that box 10 times over. 

MINI Aceman E Exclusive - dash22

Despite the lower list price, Aceman E buyers don’t sacrifice anything when it comes to cabin design or perceived quality, either. The big central screen may not be the easiest system to navigate, but it’s a super party piece and there’s loads of functionality buried within – including the usual Apple and Android connectivity. You’ll need to specify the Level 1 option pack (an extra £2,000) to get a head-up display though – and given that there’s no conventional instrument cluster, we reckon the HUD is an essential extra.

Level 1 also adds adaptive LED lights, keyless entry, heated front seats and wireless phone charging to the entry car’s 17-inch wheels, two-zone climate control and OLED screen with connected navigation. Level 2 (£4,000) brings a panoramic roof and tinted glass, as well as a Harmon Kardon sound system. 

If you want the Level 3 pack (£4,500), you’ll need to step up from Classic or Exclusive to Sport trim; this adds everything from virtual-reality nav to interior cameras and memory seats. Beware, however, you’ll be liable for the luxury VED surcharge if the car’s list price breaches £40,000.

Happily, there are no changes to space or practicality compared with the SE; all Acemans will function as an occasional four-seater, though squeezing five inside is a push. The boot is big enough for a couple of small suitcases, but most of the car’s main rivals are better equipped at carrying buggies or the Christmas shop.

Model:MINI Aceman E Exclusive
Price:£34,000
Powertrain:38.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Power/torque:181bhp/290Nm
Transmission:Single-speed auto, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Top speed:99mph
Range/Charging:190 miles / 95kW, 10-80% in 29 mins
Size (L/W/H):4,079/1,754/1,514mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Our latest car deals

Mini Aceman

Mini Aceman

RRP £31,800Avg. savings £2,208 off RRP*Compare Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,710Avg. savings £2,371 off RRP*Compare Offers
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £36,645Avg. savings £3,305 off RRP*Compare Offers
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £23,500Avg. savings £4,311 off RRP*Compare Offers
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: super family car meets supercar
Volkswagen ID. Buzz and McLaren 750S

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: super family car meets supercar

Long-term tests
18 Nov 2024
Used Kia EV6 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: classy EV is a superb family car
Used Kia EV6 - front

Used Kia EV6 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: classy EV is a superb family car

Used car tests
16 Nov 2024
Ford Capri review
Ford Capri - front

Ford Capri review

In-depth reviews
13 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever
Volvo XC90 T8 - front

New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The Volvo XC90 SUV has been updated to keep if fresh against newer competition
Road tests
25 Nov 2024
​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content