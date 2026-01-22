Verdict

Audi is taking a bold step with the Concept C. It will be almost two years before we finally see a new sports car from the company, but that should give us plenty of time to get used to the idea of ​​an open-top electric car. Audi certainly deserves respect simply for having the courage to try. Let's just hope the firm is serious about it and doesn't water down the plan by 2027.

More than 25 years have passed, but I remember it like it was yesterday. I can still recall every curve I drove through back then – and there were a lot. After all, the test route led through Tuscany and Umbria in Italy, and I only wanted to get out when the tank was empty.

That was in 1998. But you never forget your first drive in an Audi TT. Yes, there used to be the quattro and the RS 2. But after them, Audi didn't come up with anything as radical for so long that the little sports car was truly a revelation.

That was not only because of its ingenious, purist design, which ushered in a kind of Bauhaus era for the company, but also because the driving experience was as engaging and authentic, and it all came at a relatively affordable price tag.