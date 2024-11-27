New Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: poor efficiency dents EV’s appeal

Verdict

The Honda e:Ny1 is returning disappointing efficiency. It means the range is significantly less than the official figure, and is likely to get even worse as the colder months approach. It’s taken the shine off getting to know the car.

Efficiency: 2.6 miles/kWh

2.6 miles/kWh Mileage: 5,180

Hear the words ‘electric car’ in a conversation and it’s not long before the word ‘range’ is mentioned, because many people are fixated on just how far EVs will go on a single charge.

I have been an electric convert for the past couple of years, though, and as a result it’s something that has worried me less and less over time, especially as many modern cars now have bigger batteries and are, in theory, becoming more efficient. The more you drive an EV, the more you get used to how they perform and plan journeys accordingly. Range anxiety is almost a thing of the past.

But I’m now finding range dominating my thoughts once again and it’s all down to the latest arrival on our fleet: the Honda e:Ny1. Before taking the keys, I was quite pleased to see it boasted an official WLTP figure of

256 miles from its 62kWh battery, and was looking forward to taking plenty of stress-free trips to see family and friends down the M40 motorway. But the reality is quite different.