Long-term tests

New Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: poor efficiency dents EV’s appeal

First report: we like many aspects of life with Honda’s electric family SUV, but its disappointing efficiency is a cause for concern

By:Pete Baiden
27 Nov 2024
Honda e:Ny1 long termer - first report header18

Verdict

The Honda e:Ny1 is returning disappointing efficiency. It means the range is significantly less than the official figure, and is likely to get even worse as the colder months approach. It’s taken the shine off getting to know the car.

  • Efficiency: 2.6 miles/kWh
  • Mileage: 5,180

Hear the words ‘electric car’ in a conversation and it’s not long before the word ‘range’ is mentioned, because many people are fixated on just how far EVs will go on a single charge.

I have been an electric convert for the past couple of years, though, and as a result it’s something that has worried me less and less over time, especially as many modern cars now have bigger batteries and are, in theory, becoming more efficient. The more you drive an EV, the more you get used to how they perform and plan journeys accordingly. Range anxiety is almost a thing of the past.

But I’m now finding range dominating my thoughts once again and it’s all down to the latest arrival on our fleet: the Honda e:Ny1. Before taking the keys, I was quite pleased to see it boasted an official WLTP figure of

256 miles from its 62kWh battery, and was looking forward to taking plenty of stress-free trips to see family and friends down the M40 motorway. But the reality is quite different.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews

When the e:Ny1 was delivered, I plugged it in and left it to fully charge. A few hours later, I was quite surprised to see the quoted range showing just 183 miles. Where did those 73 miles go? I thought the figure would surely start to rise with some careful driving around town. But instead of improving, the situation has become even worse.

I’ve now been driving the Honda for a couple of weeks, covering more than 500 miles in the process, and it’s only returned 2.6 miles per kWh so far. If it continues like that, I can expect a range of just over 160 miles in reality.

Pete Baiden driving the Honda e:Ny1 long termer18

It’s no secret that electric cars regularly fail to get close to WLTP figures, but it’s not always the case. Chief sub-editor Andy Pringle, for example, is currently running a Genesis GV60, and he recently managed to achieve almost 6.0 miles per kWh on a trip through London. That’s more than double what I’m getting and a figure I can only dream of!

If the e:Ny1 is this inefficient now, what will it be like when the colder weather hits? Will I have enough range to even get to Oxford and back from my home in West London (a trip of just over 100 miles) without having to stop for a top-up? All questions I’ll be answering over the coming months, but it’s certainly left a fair few doubts in my mind.

I contacted Honda to see if the figures I am seeing are an anomaly. I was told: “This sounds about right and to be expected due to the time of year and ambient temperature, causing the battery efficiency to drop off slightly.”

But it feels a little harsh to focus so hard on the e:Ny1’s efficiency, because it’s otherwise been a great car. I really like the way it looks and, although the colour has caused some debate, the overall design is modern. It’s very distinguishable as a Honda, but that’s no bad thing, with so many other bland SUVs around.

With a family of four, I was also pleasantly surprised with the space on offer, especially in the back. Rear legroom is impressive, with a big area for the kids to swing their legs around without kicking the front seats. The illusion of space is also helped by the airy cabin.

The glass roof lets people in the front and back bask in the sunshine when it appears. The only niggle is that the rear section has removable cover panels, rather than a rolling blind. They are slightly fiddly to take out.

In general, the interior quality feels good, with lots of soft-touch materials and no hints of any creaks or rattles, although the piano- black materials used around the centre console are already showing signs of wear.

The showstopper is undoubtedly the huge 15.1-inch central portrait screen. Although I’m not a fan of touchscreens in general, the Honda’s is a fine example of how to do it right, with everything available at your fingertips. There’s no need to scroll through menus while driving to turn the heater up, for instance.

Rating:3.5 stars
Model:Honda e:Ny1 Advance
On fleet since:November 2024
Price new:£42,845
Powertrain:68.8kWh battery (62kWh usable), 1x e-motor, 201bhp
CO2/BiK:0g/km/2%
Options:Metallic paint (£650)
Insurance*:Group: 40 Quote: £1,682
Mileage:5,180
Efficiency:2.6 miles/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

