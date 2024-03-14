Skoda Superb automatic hatch long-term test: simply clever but slightly squeaky
Second report: ‘Simply Clever’ features stand out above electrical niggles
Verdict
With its host of clever features, excellent comfort and huge boot, the Skoda Superb continues to shine. I’ve become a massive fan of the car, and it suits me down to the ground as a work vehicle. Fingers crossed that the recent little glitches are only a minor blip.
- Mileage: 13,951
- Economy: 47.7mpg
The Skoda Superb has so far been all of the things I would have expected from a flagship Skoda. It’s spacious, has a great ride and the interior layout is excellent – although there have been a couple of blots on its copybook, which we’ll come to in a moment.
First, the things I love. Skoda’s slogan is ‘Simply Clever’, but it’s not just the major stuff that makes the Superb such a winner. It’s all the little things that you use day-to-day that demonstrate how much thought has gone into designing this car.
Coming out of a long and cold winter, in which I’ve been up before dawn on many frosty mornings to drive to photo shoots, I’ve come to love the Superb’s built-in ice scraper. Stored under the fuel filler cap, it really does do the job well, saving you from having to search the garage for the one that you swear you bought last year.
Used - available now
2021 Skoda
Superb
59,888 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £14,900
2024 Skoda
Superb
33,413 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £17,300
2019 Skoda
Superb
16,132 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £18,000
2023 Skoda
Superb
64,278 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £15,695
There’s also an umbrella stored in the driver’s door trim, and I still really value the clever parcel shelf storage area mentioned in my last report. It’s proving to be a great idea that can be used to separate stuff in the boot and stop it from rolling around. As a photographer I carry lots of water and car cleaning materials, and it’s a real bonus to stop these from moving in the boot.
One of my favourite features, though, can be found next to the roof light panel. It’s a USB-C power outlet integrated into the headlining, allowing you to power up a dash cam without trailing cables across the cabin. It’s, well... Simply clever.
Another neat feature is the powered tow bar, which you can retract at the touch of a button inside the boot. I haven’t towed with the Superb yet, but given the car’s power, handling and solid build, I expect it’s great for the job.
I’ve encountered a couple of minor niggles, though, which I’m going to ask the Skoda dealer to have a look at when the car goes for its first service in a few weeks’ time.
The most obvious is a squeaking noise from around the sat nav screen that is noticeable when the radio is turned down low. The other recent issue was that the remote key stopped working. I had to use the physical key to get in the car, but it also set off the alarm for what seemed like an eternity. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday morning, so I felt a little sorry for my neighbours. Luckily, I found a video on YouTube showing me how to replace the fob battery, which I was able to do without damaging it. The key didn’t need reprogramming, so it was an instant fix.
The final and strangest fault is that the driver’s side map reading light turns itself on and off of its own accord, which can be a bit distracting when it happens at night. It has only done so a couple of times so far, but it feels like you’re in a séance as it comes on without prompting.
Hopefully, these little things can be sorted at the service. They’re a little frustrating, but the overall feeling towards the Superb is that it’s certainly as ‘Simply Clever’ as Skoda intended.
Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first fleetwatch
Our Skoda Superb gives plenty of warning when its various safety sensors get covered with winter grime
The recent mini ice age has led to councils using salt on the roads. One side effect is that bonnet-placed sensors quickly get covered and when this happens in the Skoda Superb, you are given messages and beeps warning you that various safety systems are reduced or not able to function. But I’ve driven cars without all these safety extras and until I can clean the sensor, I just drive with a bit more caution.
Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first report
Our photographer gets his hands on his fourth Skoda and is already a fan, thanks to the Superb’s immense comfort and practicality
- Mileage: 2,650
- Economy: 50.9mpg
Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.
I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.
As such, I’m looking forward to putting the Superb through its paces – and one of its first assignments was to spend time with some classic family saloons from the past. The Ford Sierra and MG Montego were part of my youth – you used to see them everywhere. So, I’m interested to see if the Superb has what it takes to bring back such fond memories in 20 or 30 years’ time.
Early signs are good. It looks impressive on its 18-inch wheels and with the optional £600 Carmine Red Metallic paint.
When parking it next to the eighties cars here, you can see the obvious difference in size. The Superb is a big car, and I say that as someone who previously drove a sizeable family SUV. The Czech saloon-cum-hatchback feels bigger than my previous Citroen C5 Aircross, despite its more traditional shape.
The engine I’ve chosen is the 2.0-litre 150PS diesel, paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. In a world where many opt for electricity, I’m sticking with a more traditional fuel because I frequently need to travel long distances and keep to tight deadlines.
So far, it doesn’t seem to have any obvious weak areas. Acceleration is good, motorway miles are easily covered, and I was pleasantly surprised when the car was delivered, to see the fuel display indicating more than 800 miles of range. That’s the sort of headline figure that electric cars can only dream of and is why, especially to those drivers covering higher mileages, a diesel car still makes sense.
One of the more obvious changes compared with the other Skodas I’ve run in the past is the introduction of new technology. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and various active safety systems are there to remind me of the relentless pace of change in the car industry.
Thankfully, the only thing I’ve needed to fine-tune so far has been the collision-warning system, because it was far too sensitive, and kept flashing up a noisy warning and head-up display alert when it really wasn’t required.
It’s still early days, but one thing I’ve already come to appreciate is the Superb’s vast interior space. Passengers are treated to excellent levels of comfort with almost limo-like room to stretch out. This is great news for the family, plus the huge boot means there’s enough capacity to cart around all our stuff, and my photography gear, too.
One small annoyance is the electrically operated boot – it’s something a lot of people love, but because I need to access the boot space repeatedly during photo shoots, it can become a little frustrating waiting for the electric motors to (slowly) work their magic.
Elsewhere, Skoda has added its usual practical bits to the car. The trusty door umbrella is still there, as are ‘curry hooks’ for bags in the boot, and even a retractable towing arm (which I’ll probably never use). But the bit I like most is the removable fabric tray that sits under the hard parcel shelf. It’s just the correct size for my tripod bags or light stands and helps me keep the boot nice and orderly. It’s also great for the weekly shop, taking bottles or smaller bags that would otherwise move around.
‘Simply Clever’ is the phrase Skoda uses in its advertising – and it really applies here.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model:
|Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS
|On fleet since:
|November 2024
|Price new:
|£41,420
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl, turbodiesel, seven-speed auto, 148bhp
|CO2/BiK:
|133g/km/31%
|Options:
|Rear window wiper (£120), Head-up display (£530), Winter package (£600), Carmine Red Metallic paint (£660), Electric towbar with adaptor (£1,105)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 25/Quote: £688
|Mileage:
|13,951
|Economy:
|47.7mpg
|Any problems?
|Key, interior light, squeaky screen
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.