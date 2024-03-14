Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Skoda Superb automatic hatch long-term test: simply clever but slightly squeaky

Second report: ‘Simply Clever’ features stand out above electrical niggles

By:Pete Gibson
3 Mar 2025
Auto Express senior photographer Pete Gibson standing by the Skoda Superb24
Avg. savings
£3,280 off RRP*
Pros
  • Comfort and refinement
  • Clever features
  • Economical
Cons
  • Squeaky sat nav
  • Faulty key battery
  • Interior light keeps coming on
Compare Offers
Find your Skoda Superb
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £3,280 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £334 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

With its host of clever features, excellent comfort and huge boot, the Skoda Superb continues to shine. I’ve become a massive fan of the car, and it suits me down to the ground as a work vehicle. Fingers crossed that the recent little glitches are only a minor blip.

  • Mileage: 13,951
  • Economy: 47.7mpg
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Skoda Superb has so far been all of the things I would have expected from a flagship Skoda. It’s spacious, has a great ride and the interior layout is excellent – although there have been a couple of blots on its copybook, which we’ll come to in a moment.

First, the things I love. Skoda’s slogan is ‘Simply Clever’, but it’s not just the major stuff that makes the Superb such a winner. It’s all the little things that you use day-to-day that demonstrate how much thought has gone into designing this car.

Coming out of a long and cold winter, in which I’ve been up before dawn on many frosty mornings to drive to photo shoots, I’ve come to love the Superb’s built-in ice scraper. Stored under the fuel filler cap, it really does do the job well, saving you from having to search the garage for the one that you swear you bought last year.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Superb

2021 Skoda

Superb

59,888 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £14,900
View Superb
Superb

2024 Skoda

Superb

33,413 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £17,300
View Superb
Superb

2019 Skoda

Superb

16,132 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £18,000
View Superb
Superb

2023 Skoda

Superb

64,278 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £15,695
View Superb

There’s also an umbrella stored in the driver’s door trim, and I still really value the clever parcel shelf storage area mentioned in my last report. It’s proving to be a great idea that can be used to separate stuff in the boot and stop it from rolling around. As a photographer I carry lots of water and car cleaning materials, and it’s a real bonus to stop these from moving in the boot.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One of my favourite features, though, can be found next to the roof light panel. It’s a USB-C power outlet integrated into the headlining, allowing you to power up a dash cam without trailing cables across the cabin. It’s, well... Simply clever.

Another neat feature is the powered tow bar, which you can retract at the touch of a button inside the boot. I haven’t towed with the Superb yet, but given the car’s power, handling and solid build, I expect it’s great for the job.

I’ve encountered a couple of minor niggles, though, which I’m going to ask the Skoda dealer to have a look at when the car goes for its first service in a few weeks’ time.

Auto Express senior photographer Pete Gibson holding the Skoda Superb&#039;s infotainment screen24

The most obvious is a squeaking noise from around the sat nav screen that is noticeable when the radio is turned down low. The other recent issue was that the remote key stopped working. I had to use the physical key to get in the car, but it also set off the alarm for what seemed like an eternity. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday morning, so I felt a little sorry for my neighbours. Luckily, I found a video on YouTube showing me how to replace the fob battery, which I was able to do without damaging it. The key didn’t need reprogramming, so it was an instant fix.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The final and strangest fault is that the driver’s side map reading light turns itself on and off of its own accord, which can be a bit distracting when it happens at night. It has only done so a couple of times so far, but it feels like you’re in a séance as it comes on without prompting.

Hopefully, these little things can be sorted at the service. They’re a little frustrating, but the overall feeling towards the Superb is that it’s certainly as ‘Simply Clever’ as Skoda intended.

Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first fleetwatch

Our Skoda Superb gives plenty of warning when its various safety sensors get covered with winter grime

The recent mini ice age has led to councils using salt on the roads. One side effect is that bonnet-placed sensors quickly get covered and when this happens in the Skoda Superb, you are given messages and beeps warning you that various safety systems are reduced or not able to function. But I’ve driven cars without all these safety extras and until I can clean the sensor, I just drive with a bit more caution.

Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first report

Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS - header24

Our photographer gets his hands on his fourth Skoda and is already a fan, thanks to the Superb’s immense comfort and practicality

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 2,650
  • Economy: 50.9mpg

Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.

I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.

As such, I’m looking forward to putting the Superb through its paces – and one of its first assignments was to spend time with some classic family saloons from the past. The Ford Sierra and MG Montego were part of my youth – you used to see them everywhere. So, I’m interested to see if the Superb has what it takes to bring back such fond memories in 20 or 30 years’ time.

Early signs are good. It looks impressive on its 18-inch wheels and with the optional £600 Carmine Red Metallic paint.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When parking it next to the eighties cars here, you can see the obvious difference in size. The Superb is a big car, and I say that as someone who previously drove a sizeable family SUV. The Czech saloon-cum-hatchback feels bigger than my previous Citroen C5 Aircross, despite its more traditional shape.

The engine I’ve chosen is the 2.0-litre 150PS diesel, paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. In a world where many opt for electricity, I’m sticking with a more traditional fuel because I frequently need to travel long distances and keep to tight deadlines.

Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS - dash24

So far, it doesn’t seem to have any obvious weak areas. Acceleration is good, motorway miles are easily covered, and I was pleasantly surprised when the car was delivered, to see the fuel display indicating more than 800 miles of range. That’s the sort of headline figure that electric cars can only dream of and is why, especially to those drivers covering higher mileages, a diesel car still makes sense.

One of the more obvious changes compared with the other Skodas I’ve run in the past is the introduction of new technology. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and various active safety systems are there to remind me of the relentless pace of change in the car industry.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Thankfully, the only thing I’ve needed to fine-tune so far has been the collision-warning system, because it was far too sensitive, and kept flashing up a noisy warning and head-up display alert when it really wasn’t required.

It’s still early days, but one thing I’ve already come to appreciate is the Superb’s vast interior space. Passengers are treated to excellent levels of comfort with almost limo-like room to stretch out. This is great news for the family, plus the huge boot means there’s enough capacity to cart around all our stuff, and my photography gear, too.

One small annoyance is the electrically operated boot – it’s something a lot of people love, but because I need to access the boot space repeatedly during photo shoots, it can become a little frustrating waiting for the electric motors to (slowly) work their magic.

Elsewhere, Skoda has added its usual practical bits to the car. The trusty door umbrella is still there, as are ‘curry hooks’ for bags in the boot, and even a retractable towing arm (which I’ll probably never use).  But the bit I like most is the removable fabric tray that sits under the hard parcel shelf. It’s just the correct size for my tripod bags or light stands and helps me keep the boot nice and orderly. It’s also great for the weekly shop, taking bottles or smaller bags that would otherwise move around.

‘Simply Clever’ is the phrase Skoda uses in its advertising – and it really applies here.

Rating:4.5 stars
Model:Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS
On fleet since:November 2024
Price new:£41,420
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl, turbodiesel, seven-speed auto, 148bhp
CO2/BiK:133g/km/31%
Options:Rear window wiper (£120), Head-up display (£530), Winter package (£600), Carmine Red Metallic paint (£660), Electric towbar with adaptor (£1,105)
Insurance*:Group: 25/Quote: £688
Mileage:13,951
Economy:47.7mpg
Any problems?Key, interior light, squeaky screen

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Skoda Superb vs Volkswagen Passat vs Vauxhall Insignia: which is the ultimate used family car?
Skoda Superb vs Citroen C5 X: practical family cars duke it out
In-depth reviews
Skoda Superb Estate review
Skoda Superb review
Road tests
New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition review: a rocket ship in disguise
Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI DSG review: large family car is better than ever
New Skoda Superb prototype review
Pete Gibson

New & used car deals

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

RRP £35,695Avg. savings £3,280 off RRP*
New Skoda Superb
Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

RRP £21,530Avg. savings £2,612 off RRP*Used from £11,094
New Skoda OctaviaUsed Skoda Octavia
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,540Avg. savings £4,700 off RRP*Used from £14,990
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

RRP £39,620Avg. savings £4,051 off RRP*
New Volkswagen Passat
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year
Toyota RAV4 design render (watermarked) - front

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year

The all-new SUV will focus on hybrid power and an improved cabin, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
28 Feb 2025
Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms
Denza logo

Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms

The brand’s first offering to Brits could be its hugely powerful Z9GT shooting brake estate
News
27 Feb 2025
VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last
Volkswagen Polo - full front

VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last

We run the rule over running costs of the UK’s favourite cars
News
27 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content