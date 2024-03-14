Skoda Superb automatic hatch long-term test: simply clever but slightly squeaky

Verdict

With its host of clever features, excellent comfort and huge boot, the Skoda Superb continues to shine. I’ve become a massive fan of the car, and it suits me down to the ground as a work vehicle. Fingers crossed that the recent little glitches are only a minor blip.

Mileage: 13,951

13,951 Economy: 47.7mpg

The Skoda Superb has so far been all of the things I would have expected from a flagship Skoda. It’s spacious, has a great ride and the interior layout is excellent – although there have been a couple of blots on its copybook, which we’ll come to in a moment.

First, the things I love. Skoda’s slogan is ‘Simply Clever’, but it’s not just the major stuff that makes the Superb such a winner. It’s all the little things that you use day-to-day that demonstrate how much thought has gone into designing this car.

Coming out of a long and cold winter, in which I’ve been up before dawn on many frosty mornings to drive to photo shoots, I’ve come to love the Superb’s built-in ice scraper. Stored under the fuel filler cap, it really does do the job well, saving you from having to search the garage for the one that you swear you bought last year.