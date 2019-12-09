Skoda Superb vs Volkswagen Passat vs Vauxhall Insignia: which is the ultimate used family car?

Today, many drivers who are in the market for a second-hand family cars are likely to be wooed by an SUV. But if you’re one of these buyers who don’t really need a big upright boot, or a high seating position, there’s still an awful lot to be said for a large family saloon or fastback.

Despite not being able to fit a big dog in the boot, for example, you can still get a vast capacity for luggage and the weekly supermarket shop. Furthermore, these models offer spacious rear seats and look a bit more businesslike than your typical family runabout. In this test we are running the rule over three of the most competitive used vehicles in this class.

The Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport looks incredibly sharp and is excellent value for money, but doesn’t feel at all cheap and cheerful, making it a formidable player in this market. To win the test, it must beat another highly competent rival: the Skoda Superb, a brilliant family car that shares DNA with the Volkswagen Passat, which is our third contender.

As always, we’re here to find out which of the trio makes the best second-hand buy.

Vauxhall Insignia