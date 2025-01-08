New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition review: a rocket ship in disguise

The first time you experience the Sleeper on full reheat it’s actually quite shocking, because even though you are expecting it to be quick having read the spec sheet, there is no way you expect it to be this quick. Or, indeed, this good at being able to dump all its power on the tarmac, and accelerate so hard with such little drama.

Yet you quickly become addicted to its thrust and, inevitably, you soon want more of it. After a while longer you realise that the best range is between 3500-5000rpm in a high-ish gear; that’s when the effects of all 661Nm of torque feel most devastating. This is when the Sleeper appears to go hardest of all. It really is rocket ship-fast in the mid-range. So much so that it could, you suspect, embarrass most badly driven supercars across country given how incisive its chassis also is, without which you’d never be able to put all that power so efficiently on to the road below.

And in the end it’s probably the chassis, rather than the engine, that defines the Sleeper, and makes it so unusual. Lots of tuned cars have powerful engines, but not many of them are able to deploy that power so properly, and turn it into such usable, real-world performance. But the Sleeper puts all of its 477bhp on the road with such ease – and still feels so composed in the process – you come away from it wishing it had 600bhp. Because you know the rest of the car could take it.

For a one-off skunkworks car, it is some statement. It’s also some high note for the third-generation Superb to go out on. Not that you’d have any idea how high it can go or how fast it is – or how good to drive it is, period – unless you were told. And that’s just how it should be with a great Q-car. Under the radar. On the QT. In a place where most folks neither know, nor care about.