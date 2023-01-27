Alpine A110 R 2024 review: almost the perfect sports car

Verdict The Alpine A110 R’s high price tag might seem to make it a tough sell when the base car offers 90 per cent of the thrills for just over half the cost. But it’s that final 10 per cent which elevates the R to driving nirvana. This is a sports car which might well go down in history as an all-time great – it feels alive, engaging and nuanced, and delivers the life-affirming driving experience you’d expect for nearly £100,000. The Alpine A110 has long been a beacon of light for passionate sports car drivers. Its focus on lightness and purity over outright horsepower figures or lap times has captured a small but passionate group of fans and any new variant is a hotly anticipated voyage of discovery for those so inclined. The A110 R is the latest, most extreme and most expensive iteration, and despite coming with no more power than the existing S and GT variants, costs from £96,990. That is £42,500 more than a base model. The question is, can it possibly be worth such an extreme price? Helping justify the extra cost is a medley of carbon fibre components that turn what is already a special little sports car into a high-end supercar in miniature. In addition to the roof, which could already be specified in carbon fibre on the S model, comes a unique vented bonnet and rear engine cover, both finished in the same high-gloss carbon.

Unlike in a Lotus Emira, where it can feel like the weight of the powertrain behind you is becoming a liability, the A110 R feels perfectly balanced. It goes about its business with a much lighter touch even than a rival Porsche Cayman. The engine might be seen as a downside to some buyers, as there are no obvious technical changes under the carbon fibre engine cover, but with less mass to motivate, the turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder feels more enthusiastic than it does on the S and GT variants. In fact, the reason it doesn’t produce more power can be directly attributed to the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is already at its peak power and torque rating with 296bhp and 340Nm of torque. The drop in weight does help on-paper numbers – not that those are something of particular focus for Alpine – with a 0-62mph time of just 3.9 seconds. On the road performance is more than adequate, however, we did get the impression that a few more horsepower wouldn’t be unwelcome on track days at larger circuits. Yet despite a track-focused appearance, it’s on the road where its magic emanates most strongly. Right from when you click the orange starter button, there’s an energy coursing through the car that’s unmatched by almost anything with a crankshaft and pistons. As for rivals, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is no longer available which means there is only the more aggressive RS to compete with. Despite a similar mantra, that car offers a very different driving experience. Of course, £96,990 is a lot of money for an Alpine, but if you’re keen on owning what could well be one of the very high points for the combustion-powered sports car, the A110 R is worth every single penny. Model: Alpine A110 R Price: £96,990 Engine: 1.8-litre 4cyl petrol turbo Power/torque: 296bhp/340Nm Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, rear-wheel drive 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds Top speed: 176mph Economy: 41.5mpg CO2: 153g/km L/W/H: 4,256/1,798/1,238mm On sale: Now