Lotus Emira review

Our opinion on the Lotus Emira

A mid-engined two-seat sports car should feel special, and the Lotus Emira manages to deliver on that promise with a fun chassis that makes it enjoyable on country roads. We just wish that the powertrain choices were able to do the rest of the car justice. The 2.0-litre powered version only really delivers thrills when you’re pushing the car hard, while the gearbox can be a bit of a hindrance, too. Overall the Lotus is a fun car that’s well built and feels upmarket and sporty, but we wish it had a broader range of ability to make it a truly great driver’s car.

About the Lotus Emira

Lotus is a brand that has championed a lightweight mantra more than any other, and as a result it’s a marque that has always been favoured by buyers who value stunning driving dynamics over everything else.

The Emira is a spiritual successor to the Elise, Exige and Evora model lines, but it trades a little bit of its ancestors’ diet plan for more refinements and luxuries inside. Although we believe this has opened up the Emira’s appeal to a wider audience, it has come at the expense of ultimate thrills.

Lotus offers two engine options in the Emira. The first is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that’s taken from the Mercedes-AMG A 45 that comes in two power outputs, the standard model has 360bhp, while the SE has 400bhp. There’s also a development of the Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre supercharged V6 that was used in the Exige which also has 400bhp. This has a choice of six-speed automatic or manual gearboxes, while the 2.0-litre model features AMG’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Lotus Emira prices and latest deals

The Emira is largely a bespoke two-seater sports car, so new buyers can spec one up in the colour, trim and options they want. Prices start from around £80,000 for the standard car, while the SE is £10,000 on top of this. Choosing the V6 bumps the price further to £97,000, with the auto model costing £1,800 extra.