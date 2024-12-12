Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Lotus Emira Limited series celebrates past motorsport triumphs

A very limited number of Emiras donning iconic liveries will be available for European markets

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Dec 2024
Lotus Emira Limited editions28

A new collection of Lotus Emira Limited series models has been revealed, each showcasing one of five liveries inspired by past motorsport success and innovation. 

Each individual livery will be limited to 12 cars and offered for sale in 12 European markets – referencing the legendary Ayrton Senna’s race number – but the UK won’t be one of those, making this an EU-only special. 

The liveries are applied to the actual paintwork rather than via decals, and precede the launch of a new personalisation programme that Lotus will offer to all Emira models from 2025 called Chapman Bespoke. This new programme will allow customisation of both the exterior and interior – as seen in the Limited series models. 

The Type 99T and Type 97T – Formula One cars that were driven to victory by Ayrton Senna – are referenced in two of the liveries, while a third is dedicated to the Type 25 that was applied to Jim Clark’s championship winning car. 

The remaining two – the Type 78 and Type 86 – recognise F1 cars that represented a leap in technological innovation: radical aerodynamics and Lotus’ iconic twin-chassis cars. 

There are no mechanical changes to the Emira Limited series cars, with each running an AMG-sourced four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a dual-clutch transmission. 

Power is rated at 360bhp, delivering a 0-62mph sprint of 4.3 seconds and a 171mph maximum speed. This powertrain has now finally joined the existing supercharged V6 following delays in homologation.

The specials are priced from €98,107 (the equivalent of £81,000) on the continent.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

