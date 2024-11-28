Flagship Lotus Emira Turbo SE announced for UK in 2025

The Lotus Emira range is set to expand in 2025, with the introduction of two new models designed to elevate the model’s position as a key sports-car player. The Lotus Emira Turbo and Turbo SE are based on the existing four-cylinder car but boast up to 400bhp, plus an extra 50Nm of torque.

The base Emira becomes the Emira Turbo, with the same 360bhp and 430Nm of torque as before. While performance figures for this variant are unconfirmed, we don’t expect any changes over the outgoing car, which does 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and can crack a 171mph top speed.

Lotus says the Turbo comes with “new core performance features” such as upgraded brakes and new 20-inch 10-spoke lightweight wheels in gloss silver. There’s also new ‘Emira Turbo’ branding, new pedals, and a new ‘technical fabric’ interior headliner.

Other features include Vivid Red paint, black brake calipers, and black, 12-way electrically adjustable leather seats. The Turbo features the softer ‘Touring’ suspension settings, as well as Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres developed exclusively for the Emira.

Above this will sit the Emira Turbo SE, with power and torque bumped up to 400bhp and 480Nm respectively. This cuts the 0-62mph time to four seconds flat, while the top speed increases to 182mph. This version gets the Lotus Drivers Pack as standard, bringing a ‘Sports’ suspension set-up, cross-drilled and ventilated brakes, and launch control.

Newly confirmed Lotus Europe CEO Dan Balmer said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of new variants to the award-winning Emira. In 2025, the Emira range will extend to meet wider customer needs while retaining the brand’s DNA and driving dynamics Lotus is renowned for”.