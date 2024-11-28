Flagship Lotus Emira Turbo SE announced for UK in 2025
Brand-new European boss reveals the faster four-cylinder Lotus Emira Turbo SE sports car is coming to the UK next year
The Lotus Emira range is set to expand in 2025, with the introduction of two new models designed to elevate the model’s position as a key sports-car player. The Lotus Emira Turbo and Turbo SE are based on the existing four-cylinder car but boast up to 400bhp, plus an extra 50Nm of torque.
The base Emira becomes the Emira Turbo, with the same 360bhp and 430Nm of torque as before. While performance figures for this variant are unconfirmed, we don’t expect any changes over the outgoing car, which does 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and can crack a 171mph top speed.
Lotus says the Turbo comes with “new core performance features” such as upgraded brakes and new 20-inch 10-spoke lightweight wheels in gloss silver. There’s also new ‘Emira Turbo’ branding, new pedals, and a new ‘technical fabric’ interior headliner.
Other features include Vivid Red paint, black brake calipers, and black, 12-way electrically adjustable leather seats. The Turbo features the softer ‘Touring’ suspension settings, as well as Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres developed exclusively for the Emira.
Above this will sit the Emira Turbo SE, with power and torque bumped up to 400bhp and 480Nm respectively. This cuts the 0-62mph time to four seconds flat, while the top speed increases to 182mph. This version gets the Lotus Drivers Pack as standard, bringing a ‘Sports’ suspension set-up, cross-drilled and ventilated brakes, and launch control.
Newly confirmed Lotus Europe CEO Dan Balmer said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of new variants to the award-winning Emira. In 2025, the Emira range will extend to meet wider customer needs while retaining the brand’s DNA and driving dynamics Lotus is renowned for”.
The faster four-cylinder car harks back to the days when SE stood for ‘Special Equipment’ – first introduced on the Lotus Type 14 Elite. The Turbo SE also gets select visual upgrades including red brake calipers and 20-inch forged alloy wheels in satin grey, as well as Zinc Grey paint. There’s new Emira Turbo SE badges and exhaust pipes, plus an Alcantara headliner inside.
The firm says a wide range of options will also be offered, presumably including the brand’s Lotus Chapman Bespoke programme, which allows owners access to things like unique paint and trim options.
Both four-cylinder cars will be offered only with the eight-speed DCT automatic gearbox, while the existing V6 version will be sold in parallel with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
Further Emira variants could be on the way, too. “We haven’t even begun with what we can do with versions of Emira,” Balmer told us. “That’s what the crowd is shouting for.”
Prices for the Emira Turbo and Turbo SE haven’t been revealed, but given that there is currently only a £4,500 difference between the four and six-cylinder Emiras, we expect the Turbo SE to be priced on par with the equally powerful V6 – albeit with the DCT gearbox included as standard. First customer cars should arrive in the second quarter of 2025.
Click here for our list of the best performance cars...