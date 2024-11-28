Lotus announces new European CEO in wake of UK job cuts

That may not be the case short term, however. “That really depends on the macroeconomic conditions that we’re competing with over the next two years – that’s dictating the swing,” Balmer told us. “Competitors [for Emira] are starting to fall away, so we see an opportunity there. That’s the product that’s in demand right now.”

He also sees the introduction of its recently announced ‘Hyper Hybrid’ tech as a worthy addition to the company’s global offering, but wouldn’t reveal which models it would feature in. However, he admitted the current Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) was flexible enough to feature both EV and PHEV in tandem – suggesting it could be retro-fitted to existing cars if they deem it commercially viable.

“The [EPA] starting point is very strong,” he told us. “Having that pure battery-electric solution alongside the hybrid is equally important for us as well. We’re not flipping in terms of doing something different – we’re able to blend two things. It’s exciting.”

Balmer was also keen to emphasise Lotus and parent company Geely’s commitment to advanced driving assistance (ADAS) tech. Lotus is said to be pioneering the systems for high-profile third-party OEMs, though the European boss wouldn’t disclose which companies it was working with.

When asked if we could see such systems fitted to sports cars like the Emira in the future, he said: “Probably in the way cupholders and connectivity are today; sports cars didn’t have that originally. There’s an expectation that some of these experiences are carried over, but it’ll probably evolve at a slower pace.”

Elsewhere, a spokesperson assured us that the future is bright for Lotus in the UK, and that recent job cuts were more a rationalisation of the workforce rather than anything to do with market conditions or dwindling demand.

With a new, smaller Lotus SUV due in 2025, the maker may use this as an opportunity to introduce us to its new multi-fuel approach and next-generation ADAS features, with more details available in due course.

