The US is a critical market for the Emira sports car, accounting for a fifth of Lotus’s global volume in 2024. “We hit a bump in the road,” Lotus Europe boss Matt Windle told Auto Express a few weeks ago. “But pricing is agreed and cars [will begin] flowing again.” With the new prices incorporating the 10 per cent import tariff agreed between the US and UK, deliveries are scheduled to recommence in August.

But the structural decline in sports car sales, the recent production hiatus and underperforming sales to date for the £2.4 million Evija electric hypercar have triggered multiple rounds of job cuts in Norfolk. And now Geely has ordered a strategic review into Hethel, as part of its drive to get Lotus to break even in 2026.

The review will look at ways to boost sales of the existing line-up, decide whether a hybrid or pure electric sports car should replace the Emira, and even consider closure of the factory.

News of the review, including the extreme option of shuttering Hethel, leaked to the Financial Times, which reported in late June that Geely had decided to shift sports car manufacturing to the US.

The report sparked intense talks with the Department for Business and Trade, with state support potentially on the table to help Lotus through this bleak period. The following statement was also issued: “Lotus Cars is continuing normal operations, and there are no plans to close the factory. We are actively exploring strategic options to enhance efficiency and ensure global competitiveness in the evolving market.”

Shifting sports car production to the US is unlikely: more logical is that Geely fast-tracks US localisation of the Eletre and Emeya, which will introduce ‘hyper-hybrid’ powertrains from next year. It already owns a factory in South Carolina producing the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3, although Volvo expects to add the 2026 EX60, eating up capacity.