Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out

BMW M2 and Lotus Emira slug it out to take the top step on the sports coupé podium in our twin test

By:Alex Ingram
20 Sep 2025
BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira - front end31

There are two very different ways to build a sports coupé. One method is to take an established mass-produced model and give it some brawn – creating a halo vehicle by adding big power to an already popular car.  

The other is to create a purpose-built model from scratch, allowing engineers to optimise the powertrain layout, the dimensions and the suspension to get the end result ever closer to the perfect driver’s car. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Here we have two brilliant examples that show off each of these diverging approaches, resulting in two cars that both deserve to be on the shopping list of any keen driver.

The BMW M2’s brawny looks aren’t short on menace, and those chunky arches and stocky build hint at the compact coupé’s personality. Those looks are in stark contrast to the sleek Lotus Emira – a car that has true supercar presence, and the potential to drive like one.

Not long ago, these brands faced off against one another in the electric SUV market, and it was BMW’s iX that emerged victorious over the Lotus Eletre. Now it’s time for a rematch. Can Lotus win in a class which it can call its natural stomping ground, or can the might of M Sport make it two wins out of two?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

1 Series

2014 BMW

1 Series

113,000 milesManualPetrol3.0L

Cash £8,400
View 1 Series
M135i

2015 BMW

M135i

86,177 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £13,750
View M135i
Puma

2023 Ford

Puma

41,865 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £13,100
View Puma
Kodiaq

2024 Skoda

Kodiaq

55,006 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £20,200
View Kodiaq

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

BMW M2

BMW M2 - front 3/431
Model:BMW M2 Competition M Race Track Pack
Price:£68,795
Powertrain:Powertrain: 3.0-litre 6cyl turbo, 473bhp
0-62mph:4.0 seconds
Test efficiency:25.6mpg
Annual VED:£620

Rear-wheel drive, a turbocharged six- cylinder engine and no hybrid assistance; the M2 is as pure as BMW M cars currently get, and that’s why it can go toe-to-toe with purpose-built coupés like the Emira. A 2024 update added more power, better in-car tech, plus new colours and wheel designs. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The M2 Competition starts at £68,795, but our car featured the M Race Track Pack. This adds a carbon-fibre roof, plus carbon- fibre bucket seats and interior trim for an extra £9,500, lifting the total to £78,295.

Latest BMW M2 deals

Tester’s note

As part of the M Race Track Pack, buyers are given the M Driver’s Pack, which brings with it two features. The first lifts the M2’s top speed by a modest 5mph to 160mph. The second focuses on the driver. 

It’s a voucher to attend one of BMW’s M Race Track training courses, which aim to help owners hone their performance-driving techniques in a safe environment. With such a high- powered car – particularly one that’s rear-wheel drive – it’s an opportunity that every M2 owner should grab with both hands.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The CS-badged M cars have proven to be some of the best cars BMW has produced in recent years. The current M3 and M4 CS are superb, as are the previous versions of both the M2 and the M5. I have to admit, then, that I’m a little excited to find out just how those two letters will transform this current variant of the M2. 

Power is set to increase by 50bhp to 523bhp, kerbweight will drop by 30kg, and the chassis and brakes will be tweaked to suit the changes. I hope it proves to be the modern-day 1M.

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira - front 3/431
Model:Lotus Emira Turbo SE
Price:£89,500
Powertrain:Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, 400bhp
0-62mph:4.0 seconds
Test efficiency:32.9mpg
Annual VED:£620

While Lotus has dived into the world of electrification, petrol is still the preferred engine choice for keen drivers. And as such, it’s pure internal-combustion power for the Emira; there’s a V6 version offered, but here we’re testing the turbocharged four-cylinder model, which puts us in mind of the layout used by the brand’s iconic Esprit. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Emira Turbo starts from £79,500, but here we have the firmer, more focused and more powerful Turbo SE which, before options, costs £89,500.

Latest Lotus Emira deals

Tester’s note

The Emira is a fantastic sports car, but I kept asking myself whether it feels like a Lotus. I’m not totally convinced. It’s definitely a thrilling drive, and that stunning design fills you with excitement every time you clap eyes on it, but that Lotus magic is missing for me. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Sure, the Evija is a mutil-million pound hypercar, but its steering is incredible and I’d love to have found a similarly communicative hydraulic set-up here. As much as it pains me to say it, the Alpine A110 feels more like a Lotus than the Emira does.

Beyond an engine that really needs to be in its naughtiest mode to feel good, the gearbox is another frustration. At low speeds, switching from drive to reverse and back again requires a couple of nudges on the lever. It’s also so slow to respond that you’re never quite sure if car and driver are in agreement on the desired direction of travel. 

The changes are sharper at speed, but the rev limiter is very soft, so if you mis-time a shift, then you’ll be punished by a frustratingly long pause before it’ll select the next ratio.

Head-to-head

BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira - face-off31

On the road

The Emira feels sharp through turns, but it lacks the compliant, flowing character that made its predecessors so brilliant to drive on twisty UK roads. After the Lotus, the  BMW feels like there’s a layer of cotton wool between the driver and its controls. While the more compliant set-up gives extra confidence on a challenging road, its steering falls short of the precision and feedback offered by the Emira’s.

Tech highlights

For two cars that both hit 62mph from rest in precisely four seconds, the way they go about it is very different. The BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbo sits up front, sending its 473bhp to the rear wheels, with 1,805kg to move around. The Emira’s engine is two-thirds the size, with two litres and four cylinders, but is mid- mounted – the perfect sports-car layout. At 1,457kg, the Lotus is much lighter, too.

Price and running

The BMW hides its mass on the move, but it can’t be concealed at the fuel pumps. An average of 25.6mpg puts it behind the Lotus, which recorded an impressive 32.9mpg. But many buyers will happily sacrifice efficiency for residual values. Retaining almost 60 per cent of its original price after three years, the M2 is very strong here, while the Lotus is predicted to keep 40 per cent of its value in the same time.

Practicality

As a proper four-seater with a large boot, the M2 is the clear winner for practicality. The rear seats are tight on headroom, but otherwise even adults won’t find much to complain about when it comes to space in the back. The Emira is a strict two-seater, with some modest storage space behind the front seats and a small boot behind the engine. Unlike some mid-engined rivals, there’s no front boot, either.

Safety

Protection of vulnerable road users and standard driver- assistance tech that didn’t quite meet Euro NCAP’s standards meant the BMW 2 Series Coupé range only scored four stars when it was tested in 2022. Its lane-keep assist system was only given a ‘Marginal’ rating, although we found it not to be irritatingly intrusive on the road. The Emira hasn’t been tested by NCAP, but its bonded-aluminium chassis is robust.

Ownership

BMW performed strongly in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, scooping eighth place out of 31 brands. Lotus wasn’t one of the 31 marques, but Emira buyers get a three-year warranty and three years’ breakdown cover as standard – terms that match the M2’s. The Emira feels significantly better built than Lotus cars of old, yet doesn’t go overboard with refinement, giving it a slightly raw edge.

Verdict

Winner: BMW M2

BMW M2 - front tracking31

It’s a close call, but the M2 has what it takes to hold off the Emira. As an overall package, it’s incredibly hard to fault; not only does it come very close to matching the excitement of purpose-built mid-engined coupés, the BMW is more practical, more refined and easier to live with every day. However, while all of that adds up, the M2’s key advantage over the Emira is its powertrain. The straight-six engine is superb, and – manual or auto – so is the gearbox. The range looks set to become even stronger when the CS arrives, too.

Runner-up: Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira - front cornering31

If the M2 doesn’t quite feel special enough, or the drama and delicacy of its mid-engined looks have bowled you over, then it’s incredibly easy to fall for the Emira’s charms. Over the right road, the Lotus will put a bigger smile on your face than even the M2 can achieve, but to us, the BMW can be more enjoyable over a wider range of environments. Lotus build quality is great, though, so in the end it’s only really the engine and gearbox combination that pegs it back. With a little less weight and a more lively engine, it would run the M2 even closer.

Prices and specs

Our choiceBMW M2 Competition Track PackLotus Emira Turbo SE
Price from/price of our choice£68,795/£78,295£89,500/£89,500
Powertrain and performance  
Engine6cyl in-line/2,993cc4cyl in-line/1,991cc
Power473/6,250 bhp/rpm400/6,750 bhp/rpm
Torque600/2,700-5,620 Nm/rpm480/4,500 Nm/rpm
TransmissionEight-speed auto/rwdEight-speed auto/rwd
0-62mph/top speed4.0 secs/160mph4.0 secs/181mph
Fuel tank52 litres55 litres
MPG (test/WLTP)/range25.6/29.1mpg/293 miles32.9/30.8mpg/398 miles
CO2221g/km208g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,580/2,747mm4,412/2,575mm
Width/height1,887/1,403mm1,895/1,225mm
Rear knee room483-728mmN/A
Rear headroom/elbow room835/1,405mmN/A
Boot space390 litres151 litres
Boot length/width902/965mm395/1,310mm
Boot lip height635mm885mm
Kerbweight1,805kg1,457kg
Power-to-weight ratio262 bhp/tonne275 bhp/tonne
Turning circle11.9 metres10.9 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£45,411/58.00%£35,397/39.55%
Depreciation£23,384£54,103
Ins. group/quote/VED40/£1,280/£620N/A/£1,352/£620
Three-year service cost£1,620 (4 years)£1,570
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£4,843/£9,685£6,375/£12,749
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£2,387£1,857
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position8thN/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars82/81/67/64/4 _ (2022)N/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£595/19-20 inch£800/20 inch
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesYes/£600 (part of pack)
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/no
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsYes/yes£500/£300
Screen size/digital dashboard14.9 inch/yes10.25 inch/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/yesThree/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/YesYes/yes
Blind spot warning/head-up displayYes/YesNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assist£550/no£1,450 (part of pack)/no

What we would choose

BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira - rear tracking31

BMW M2

The features of the M Race Track Pack can be chosen individually from one another, so we’d avoid spending the full £9,500, and set aside £2,300 for the beautifully finished carbon-fibre roof on its own.

Lotus Emira 

Those who plan to take their Emira on track can upgrade their tyres. While the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersports have plenty of grip, Lotus offers the option to upgrade to stickier Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber for £400.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £3,297 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £7,568 off RRP*Used from £13,600
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £7,778 off RRP*Used from £11,500
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £2,607 off RRP*Used from £16,197
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here
New Dacia Duster pick-up - front tracking

Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here

New Dacia Duster Pick-Up is the ultimate workhorse, if you happen to live in Romania
News
17 Sep 2025
Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market
Dacia Duster Cargo - front

New Dacia Duster Cargo aims to clean up in the van market

Dacia has introduced a commercial version of its popular Duster SUV, aiming to attract businesses with a rugged and versatile van
News
17 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content