BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out

Sure, the Evija is a mutil-million pound hypercar, but its steering is incredible and I’d love to have found a similarly communicative hydraulic set-up here. As much as it pains me to say it, the Alpine A110 feels more like a Lotus than the Emira does.

Beyond an engine that really needs to be in its naughtiest mode to feel good, the gearbox is another frustration. At low speeds, switching from drive to reverse and back again requires a couple of nudges on the lever. It’s also so slow to respond that you’re never quite sure if car and driver are in agreement on the desired direction of travel.

The changes are sharper at speed, but the rev limiter is very soft, so if you mis-time a shift, then you’ll be punished by a frustratingly long pause before it’ll select the next ratio.

Head-to-head

On the road

The Emira feels sharp through turns, but it lacks the compliant, flowing character that made its predecessors so brilliant to drive on twisty UK roads. After the Lotus, the BMW feels like there’s a layer of cotton wool between the driver and its controls. While the more compliant set-up gives extra confidence on a challenging road, its steering falls short of the precision and feedback offered by the Emira’s.

Tech highlights

For two cars that both hit 62mph from rest in precisely four seconds, the way they go about it is very different. The BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbo sits up front, sending its 473bhp to the rear wheels, with 1,805kg to move around. The Emira’s engine is two-thirds the size, with two litres and four cylinders, but is mid- mounted – the perfect sports-car layout. At 1,457kg, the Lotus is much lighter, too.

Price and running

The BMW hides its mass on the move, but it can’t be concealed at the fuel pumps. An average of 25.6mpg puts it behind the Lotus, which recorded an impressive 32.9mpg. But many buyers will happily sacrifice efficiency for residual values. Retaining almost 60 per cent of its original price after three years, the M2 is very strong here, while the Lotus is predicted to keep 40 per cent of its value in the same time.

Practicality

As a proper four-seater with a large boot, the M2 is the clear winner for practicality. The rear seats are tight on headroom, but otherwise even adults won’t find much to complain about when it comes to space in the back. The Emira is a strict two-seater, with some modest storage space behind the front seats and a small boot behind the engine. Unlike some mid-engined rivals, there’s no front boot, either.

Safety

Protection of vulnerable road users and standard driver- assistance tech that didn’t quite meet Euro NCAP’s standards meant the BMW 2 Series Coupé range only scored four stars when it was tested in 2022. Its lane-keep assist system was only given a ‘Marginal’ rating, although we found it not to be irritatingly intrusive on the road. The Emira hasn’t been tested by NCAP, but its bonded-aluminium chassis is robust.

Ownership

BMW performed strongly in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, scooping eighth place out of 31 brands. Lotus wasn’t one of the 31 marques, but Emira buyers get a three-year warranty and three years’ breakdown cover as standard – terms that match the M2’s. The Emira feels significantly better built than Lotus cars of old, yet doesn’t go overboard with refinement, giving it a slightly raw edge.

Verdict

Winner: BMW M2

It’s a close call, but the M2 has what it takes to hold off the Emira. As an overall package, it’s incredibly hard to fault; not only does it come very close to matching the excitement of purpose-built mid-engined coupés, the BMW is more practical, more refined and easier to live with every day. However, while all of that adds up, the M2’s key advantage over the Emira is its powertrain. The straight-six engine is superb, and – manual or auto – so is the gearbox. The range looks set to become even stronger when the CS arrives, too.

Runner-up: Lotus Emira

If the M2 doesn’t quite feel special enough, or the drama and delicacy of its mid-engined looks have bowled you over, then it’s incredibly easy to fall for the Emira’s charms. Over the right road, the Lotus will put a bigger smile on your face than even the M2 can achieve, but to us, the BMW can be more enjoyable over a wider range of environments. Lotus build quality is great, though, so in the end it’s only really the engine and gearbox combination that pegs it back. With a little less weight and a more lively engine, it would run the M2 even closer.

Prices and specs

Our choice BMW M2 Competition Track Pack Lotus Emira Turbo SE Price from/price of our choice £68,795/£78,295 £89,500/£89,500 Powertrain and performance Engine 6cyl in-line/2,993cc 4cyl in-line/1,991cc Power 473/6,250 bhp/rpm 400/6,750 bhp/rpm Torque 600/2,700-5,620 Nm/rpm 480/4,500 Nm/rpm Transmission Eight-speed auto/rwd Eight-speed auto/rwd 0-62mph/top speed 4.0 secs/160mph 4.0 secs/181mph Fuel tank 52 litres 55 litres MPG (test/WLTP)/range 25.6/29.1mpg/293 miles 32.9/30.8mpg/398 miles CO2 221g/km 208g/km Dimensions Length/wheelbase 4,580/2,747mm 4,412/2,575mm Width/height 1,887/1,403mm 1,895/1,225mm Rear knee room 483-728mm N/A Rear headroom/elbow room 835/1,405mm N/A Boot space 390 litres 151 litres Boot length/width 902/965mm 395/1,310mm Boot lip height 635mm 885mm Kerbweight 1,805kg 1,457kg Power-to-weight ratio 262 bhp/tonne 275 bhp/tonne Turning circle 11.9 metres 10.9 metres Costs/ownership Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles) £45,411/58.00% £35,397/39.55% Depreciation £23,384 £54,103 Ins. group/quote/VED 40/£1,280/£620 N/A/£1,352/£620 Three-year service cost £1,620 (4 years) £1,570 Annual tax liability std/higher rate £4,843/£9,685 £6,375/£12,749 Annual fuel cost (10k miles) £2,387 £1,857 Basic warranty (miles)/recovery 3yrs (60,000)/3yrs 3yrs (60,000)/3yrs Driver Power manufacturer position 8th N/A NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars 82/81/67/64/4 _ (2022) N/A Equipment Metallic paint/wheel size £595/19-20 inch £800/20 inch Parking sensors/camera F&r/yes Yes/£600 (part of pack) Spare wheel/Isofix points Repair kit/two Repair kit/no Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate Yes/no Yes/no Leather/heated seats Yes/yes £500/£300 Screen size/digital dashboard 14.9 inch/yes 10.25 inch/yes Climate control/panoramic sunroof Yes/no Yes/no USBs/wireless charging Two/yes Three/yes Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Yes/Yes Yes/yes Blind spot warning/head-up display Yes/Yes No/no Adaptive cruise/steering assist £550/no £1,450 (part of pack)/no

What we would choose

BMW M2

The features of the M Race Track Pack can be chosen individually from one another, so we’d avoid spending the full £9,500, and set aside £2,300 for the beautifully finished carbon-fibre roof on its own.

Lotus Emira

Those who plan to take their Emira on track can upgrade their tyres. While the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersports have plenty of grip, Lotus offers the option to upgrade to stickier Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber for £400.

