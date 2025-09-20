BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out
BMW M2 and Lotus Emira slug it out to take the top step on the sports coupé podium in our twin test
There are two very different ways to build a sports coupé. One method is to take an established mass-produced model and give it some brawn – creating a halo vehicle by adding big power to an already popular car.
The other is to create a purpose-built model from scratch, allowing engineers to optimise the powertrain layout, the dimensions and the suspension to get the end result ever closer to the perfect driver’s car.
Here we have two brilliant examples that show off each of these diverging approaches, resulting in two cars that both deserve to be on the shopping list of any keen driver.
The BMW M2’s brawny looks aren’t short on menace, and those chunky arches and stocky build hint at the compact coupé’s personality. Those looks are in stark contrast to the sleek Lotus Emira – a car that has true supercar presence, and the potential to drive like one.
Not long ago, these brands faced off against one another in the electric SUV market, and it was BMW’s iX that emerged victorious over the Lotus Eletre. Now it’s time for a rematch. Can Lotus win in a class which it can call its natural stomping ground, or can the might of M Sport make it two wins out of two?
BMW M2
|Model:
|BMW M2 Competition M Race Track Pack
|Price:
|£68,795
|Powertrain:
|Powertrain: 3.0-litre 6cyl turbo, 473bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.0 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|25.6mpg
|Annual VED:
|£620
Rear-wheel drive, a turbocharged six- cylinder engine and no hybrid assistance; the M2 is as pure as BMW M cars currently get, and that’s why it can go toe-to-toe with purpose-built coupés like the Emira. A 2024 update added more power, better in-car tech, plus new colours and wheel designs.
The M2 Competition starts at £68,795, but our car featured the M Race Track Pack. This adds a carbon-fibre roof, plus carbon- fibre bucket seats and interior trim for an extra £9,500, lifting the total to £78,295.
Tester’s note
As part of the M Race Track Pack, buyers are given the M Driver’s Pack, which brings with it two features. The first lifts the M2’s top speed by a modest 5mph to 160mph. The second focuses on the driver.
It’s a voucher to attend one of BMW’s M Race Track training courses, which aim to help owners hone their performance-driving techniques in a safe environment. With such a high- powered car – particularly one that’s rear-wheel drive – it’s an opportunity that every M2 owner should grab with both hands.
The CS-badged M cars have proven to be some of the best cars BMW has produced in recent years. The current M3 and M4 CS are superb, as are the previous versions of both the M2 and the M5. I have to admit, then, that I’m a little excited to find out just how those two letters will transform this current variant of the M2.
Power is set to increase by 50bhp to 523bhp, kerbweight will drop by 30kg, and the chassis and brakes will be tweaked to suit the changes. I hope it proves to be the modern-day 1M.
Lotus Emira
|Model:
|Lotus Emira Turbo SE
|Price:
|£89,500
|Powertrain:
|Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, 400bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.0 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|32.9mpg
|Annual VED:
|£620
While Lotus has dived into the world of electrification, petrol is still the preferred engine choice for keen drivers. And as such, it’s pure internal-combustion power for the Emira; there’s a V6 version offered, but here we’re testing the turbocharged four-cylinder model, which puts us in mind of the layout used by the brand’s iconic Esprit.
The Emira Turbo starts from £79,500, but here we have the firmer, more focused and more powerful Turbo SE which, before options, costs £89,500.
Tester’s note
The Emira is a fantastic sports car, but I kept asking myself whether it feels like a Lotus. I’m not totally convinced. It’s definitely a thrilling drive, and that stunning design fills you with excitement every time you clap eyes on it, but that Lotus magic is missing for me.
Sure, the Evija is a mutil-million pound hypercar, but its steering is incredible and I’d love to have found a similarly communicative hydraulic set-up here. As much as it pains me to say it, the Alpine A110 feels more like a Lotus than the Emira does.
Beyond an engine that really needs to be in its naughtiest mode to feel good, the gearbox is another frustration. At low speeds, switching from drive to reverse and back again requires a couple of nudges on the lever. It’s also so slow to respond that you’re never quite sure if car and driver are in agreement on the desired direction of travel.
The changes are sharper at speed, but the rev limiter is very soft, so if you mis-time a shift, then you’ll be punished by a frustratingly long pause before it’ll select the next ratio.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Emira feels sharp through turns, but it lacks the compliant, flowing character that made its predecessors so brilliant to drive on twisty UK roads. After the Lotus, the BMW feels like there’s a layer of cotton wool between the driver and its controls. While the more compliant set-up gives extra confidence on a challenging road, its steering falls short of the precision and feedback offered by the Emira’s.
Tech highlights
For two cars that both hit 62mph from rest in precisely four seconds, the way they go about it is very different. The BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbo sits up front, sending its 473bhp to the rear wheels, with 1,805kg to move around. The Emira’s engine is two-thirds the size, with two litres and four cylinders, but is mid- mounted – the perfect sports-car layout. At 1,457kg, the Lotus is much lighter, too.
Price and running
The BMW hides its mass on the move, but it can’t be concealed at the fuel pumps. An average of 25.6mpg puts it behind the Lotus, which recorded an impressive 32.9mpg. But many buyers will happily sacrifice efficiency for residual values. Retaining almost 60 per cent of its original price after three years, the M2 is very strong here, while the Lotus is predicted to keep 40 per cent of its value in the same time.
Practicality
As a proper four-seater with a large boot, the M2 is the clear winner for practicality. The rear seats are tight on headroom, but otherwise even adults won’t find much to complain about when it comes to space in the back. The Emira is a strict two-seater, with some modest storage space behind the front seats and a small boot behind the engine. Unlike some mid-engined rivals, there’s no front boot, either.
Safety
Protection of vulnerable road users and standard driver- assistance tech that didn’t quite meet Euro NCAP’s standards meant the BMW 2 Series Coupé range only scored four stars when it was tested in 2022. Its lane-keep assist system was only given a ‘Marginal’ rating, although we found it not to be irritatingly intrusive on the road. The Emira hasn’t been tested by NCAP, but its bonded-aluminium chassis is robust.
Ownership
BMW performed strongly in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, scooping eighth place out of 31 brands. Lotus wasn’t one of the 31 marques, but Emira buyers get a three-year warranty and three years’ breakdown cover as standard – terms that match the M2’s. The Emira feels significantly better built than Lotus cars of old, yet doesn’t go overboard with refinement, giving it a slightly raw edge.
Verdict
Winner: BMW M2
It’s a close call, but the M2 has what it takes to hold off the Emira. As an overall package, it’s incredibly hard to fault; not only does it come very close to matching the excitement of purpose-built mid-engined coupés, the BMW is more practical, more refined and easier to live with every day. However, while all of that adds up, the M2’s key advantage over the Emira is its powertrain. The straight-six engine is superb, and – manual or auto – so is the gearbox. The range looks set to become even stronger when the CS arrives, too.
Runner-up: Lotus Emira
If the M2 doesn’t quite feel special enough, or the drama and delicacy of its mid-engined looks have bowled you over, then it’s incredibly easy to fall for the Emira’s charms. Over the right road, the Lotus will put a bigger smile on your face than even the M2 can achieve, but to us, the BMW can be more enjoyable over a wider range of environments. Lotus build quality is great, though, so in the end it’s only really the engine and gearbox combination that pegs it back. With a little less weight and a more lively engine, it would run the M2 even closer.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|BMW M2 Competition Track Pack
|Lotus Emira Turbo SE
|Price from/price of our choice
|£68,795/£78,295
|£89,500/£89,500
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|6cyl in-line/2,993cc
|4cyl in-line/1,991cc
|Power
|473/6,250 bhp/rpm
|400/6,750 bhp/rpm
|Torque
|600/2,700-5,620 Nm/rpm
|480/4,500 Nm/rpm
|Transmission
|Eight-speed auto/rwd
|Eight-speed auto/rwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|4.0 secs/160mph
|4.0 secs/181mph
|Fuel tank
|52 litres
|55 litres
|MPG (test/WLTP)/range
|25.6/29.1mpg/293 miles
|32.9/30.8mpg/398 miles
|CO2
|221g/km
|208g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,580/2,747mm
|4,412/2,575mm
|Width/height
|1,887/1,403mm
|1,895/1,225mm
|Rear knee room
|483-728mm
|N/A
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|835/1,405mm
|N/A
|Boot space
|390 litres
|151 litres
|Boot length/width
|902/965mm
|395/1,310mm
|Boot lip height
|635mm
|885mm
|Kerbweight
|1,805kg
|1,457kg
|Power-to-weight ratio
|262 bhp/tonne
|275 bhp/tonne
|Turning circle
|11.9 metres
|10.9 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£45,411/58.00%
|£35,397/39.55%
|Depreciation
|£23,384
|£54,103
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|40/£1,280/£620
|N/A/£1,352/£620
|Three-year service cost
|£1,620 (4 years)
|£1,570
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£4,843/£9,685
|£6,375/£12,749
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£2,387
|£1,857
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|8th
|N/A
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|82/81/67/64/4 _ (2022)
|N/A
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£595/19-20 inch
|£800/20 inch
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|Yes/£600 (part of pack)
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/no
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|Yes/yes
|£500/£300
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|14.9 inch/yes
|10.25 inch/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/yes
|Three/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/Yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/Yes
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|£550/no
|£1,450 (part of pack)/no
What we would choose
BMW M2
The features of the M Race Track Pack can be chosen individually from one another, so we’d avoid spending the full £9,500, and set aside £2,300 for the beautifully finished carbon-fibre roof on its own.
Lotus Emira
Those who plan to take their Emira on track can upgrade their tyres. While the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersports have plenty of grip, Lotus offers the option to upgrade to stickier Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber for £400.
