BMW 2 Series Coupe review
Fun to drive, with a great mix of performance and usability, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is a strong all-rounder
Our opinion on the BMW 2 Series
BMW has got it pretty much spot on with its second-generation 2 Series Coupe. Keen drivers will be particularly impressed by the dynamic talents of the M240i performance model (if they’d rather not go for the full-fat BMW M2), but it’s as an overall package where this small coupe really stands out from its rivals.
The 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of driving fun, along with a surprising level of practicality, while its muscular styling gives it a real presence on the road. The entry-level engine might not offer quite enough performance for some buyers, but that’s being picky because all models offer the same fantastic driving DNA. This combination impressed us enough to bag the BMW 2 Series our 2025 Coupe of the Year award.
About the BMW 2 Series Coupe
Small combustion-engined coupes are becoming an increasing rarity in showrooms across the UK. With customer demand slowing and manufacturers turning their attention towards an electrified future, models such as BMW’s 2 Series Coupe are swimming in an ever-decreasing pool of rivals.
Despite the competition dwindling in number, those models left battling it out for small coupe supremacy are mostly premium challengers that offer bags of style and excellent driving dynamics.
For those seeking a little more space and brawn there’s even the Ford Mustang to consider, with the added appeal of its V8 soundtrack.
While the rest of the 2 Series family – the four-door Gran Coupe and Active Tourer MPV – rely on front-wheel drive, the Coupe stands out as the driver’s choice by having a rear-wheel drive layout. If you were hoping to put your left foot to good use and get a 2 Series Coupe with a manual transmission, we'll have to disappoint you as the only transmission available is an eight-speed ‘Sport Automatic’ as BMW calls it.
The full-fat M2 sits at the top of the 2 Series range, and we have a dedicated in-depth BMW M2 review if this is the car that takes your fancy.
We’ve put the 2 Series Coupe against the likes of the Toyota GR86 (sadly, the latter is no longer on sale in the UK). At the time, the BMW had the advantage in the practicality stakes, but we valued the Toyota’s longer warranty, exclusivity, and the GR86's more affordable price more, giving it the real-world twin test win over the 2 Series.
BMW 2 Series Coupe prices and latest deals
Pricing for the entry-level BMW 220i in M Sport trim will set you back nearly £40,000. The mid-range 230i moves up to just over £44,000, while the M240i xDrive costs a little over £50.000. Inevitably, maximum thrills come at a cost as the BMW M2 is priced from £70,100.
Fortunately, you can save thousands when you build the perfect BMW 2 Series Coupe via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. We also have plenty of pre-registered 2 Series models in stock, as well as a number of used 2 Series deals.
Performance & driving experience
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
Although its Gran Coupe and Active Tourer siblings are based on the front-wheel drive UKL platform, the 2 Series Coupe uses BMW’s CLAR underpinnings which means it can offer rear or all-wheel drive set-ups. The German manufacturer claims its Cluster Architecture helps to improve the Coupe’s agility, while bringing more accurate steering and enhanced cornering dynamics. Torsional rigidity is also up by 12 per cent over the previous model.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|BMW 220i
|181bhp
|7.5 seconds
|147mph
|BMW 230i
|242bhp
|5.9 seconds
|155mph
|BMW 240i xDrive
|369bhp
|4.3 seconds
|155mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
You might find the 2 Series engine range slightly limited, but there should be just enough on offer for most tastes. First up is the 220i model, and with 181bhp and 300Nm of torque it manages 0-62mph in a passable 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147mph. There’s no massive turbo surge in the mid-range here, and there’s no point wringing it out to the red line. Instead, it’s better to view the 220i as a swift(ish) coupe that’s more at home as a refined cruiser than a rev-happy racer.
Things start to get a little more serious with the 230i petrol model; it feels much stronger than the lesser 220i, and this extra shove can be felt throughout the rev range. The four-pot engine doesn’t produce the most soulful exhaust noise, but it’s got a deep, bassy tone. 0-62mph stands at 5.9 seconds, and it’ll proceed to a top speed of 155mph.
The numbers for the standalone M240i xDrive speak for themselves: with 369bhp and 500Nm of torque on tap from its 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine, it blasts from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and can reach the same limited top speed of 155mph. The rich six-cylinder soundtrack adds to the driving experience, and it even sounds special when you’re pottering around at low speeds.
The BMW M2 turns things up to 11, with the twin-turbo, 3.0-litre straight-six under its bulging bonnet producing a hefty 473bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels only. In six-speed manual form, it puts out 550Nm, while the eight-speed automatic has a little more torque at 600Nm. Equipped with a standard automatic, the M2 will hit 62mph in 4.0 seconds, while the manual takes 4.2 seconds to complete the same benchmark sprint. Again, top speed stands at 155mph.
And if that still isn’t enough, the BMW M2 CS has an even more potent 523bhp and 650Nm of performance on tap, and takes a mere 3.8 seconds to get from 0-62mph.
Town driving, visibility and parking
The 2 Series is a pretty straightforward car to manoeuvre around town, and the light steering makes darting about particularly easy. BMW’s Parking Assistant is standard fit across the range, too, and this includes an array of sensors and other tech to make squeezing into a space as stress-free as it can reasonably be.
Country road driving and handling
When a BMW coupe is faced with a twisty B road, it should be a match made in heaven. We’re pleased to say that the 2 Series does indeed hold its own when faced with a corner. There’s plenty of grip on offer, and the steering is pleasingly precise, although we’d like a little more steering feel when on the limit. There’s still a good amount of fun to be had here, even if you opt for the less powerful 220i.
The M240i model utilises BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, but retains a rear-drive feel and balance to how it handles. We like it a lot, and value its ‘mini-GT’ character over the Porsche 718 Cayman (which is no longer on sale The more hardcore BMW M2 is rear-wheel drive-only, thrilling to drive, incredibly quick and full of character, yet its smooth ride and modest dimensions make it a performance car you can drive every single day.
With a focus on achieving a 50:50 weight distribution, BMW has engineered the 2 Series Coupe with its bonnet, front wings and suspension components all made of lightweight aluminium – helping to reduce weight from the nose and making the car keener to turn-in. It all feels sharp, but easily controllable.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
The upside of the regular 2 Series models over the hardcore M2 is that they are exceptionally refined cruisers, thanks to being based on the same platform as the highly accomplished BMW 4 Series. The ride on the regular 2 Series Coupe is compliant with excellent high-speed stability. Wind and especially tyre noise are well contained, especially against the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman.
“Beside the superb precision of the Toyota GR86, the BMW’s rack doesn’t offer the same confidence, nor does it load up as naturally when you apply lock. The result is that you’ll often have more than one go at turning into a corner as you work out what response you’ll get.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.
MPG & running costs
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The 2 Series Coupe isn’t offered with fuel-saving hybrid technology, or as an electric car, but the beauty of a sporty coupe is that, along with being great fun to drive, they’re relatively lightweight and aerodynamic which helps to keep fuel economy pretty reasonable.
Now that the 2 Series Coupe is exclusively a petrol-powered car, the entry-level 220i and its 2.0-litre four-pot engine are the most efficient at up to 44.1mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. This engine officially emits up to 149g/km of CO2.
The more powerful 230i is slightly less economical on paper, and will achieve 42.8mpg at best. However, this will almost certainly drop if you break out the heavy right foot on occasion. During our real-world twin test between the BMW 230i and the Toyota GR86, we managed to see 32.5mpg from the BMW compared to the Toyota’s 31.3mpg. Driven with proper enthusiasm, both cars would easily dip into 20mpg territory. Emissions go as high as 161g/km.
With its 3.0-litre, twin-turbo six-cylinder engine adding a whole lot more power, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system adding a little extra weight, the M240i performance model emits up to 200g/km of CO2 and returns a claimed maximum of 34.4mpg. Although when we pitched it up against a Audi TT RS and Porsche 718 Cayman in our own three-way test, the M240i averaged 27.4mpg, the TT RS managed 28.1mpg, while the less potent Cayman (with 296bhp) achieved 33.2mpg. These are all decent figures when you consider the near-supercar pace that’s on offer.
Finally, there’s the hardcore BMW M2, which is also powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder. BMW claims this can return between 28-29mpg depending on your choice of manual or automatic transmission. We covered plenty of miles when we tested the M2, including a stretch of motorway driving, yet it impressed us by returning 30.2mpg.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|BMW 220i M Sport
|44.1mpg
|149g/km
|30
|BMW 230i M Sport
|42.8mpg
|161g/km
|33
|BMW 240i xDrive
|34.4mpg
|200g/km
|39
Insurance groups
As you probably expected, the BMW 2 Series Coupe won’t be the cheapest car to insure, as it resides in group 30 to 45. The Porsche Cayman is pricier still, as the entry-level model sits in group 42.
Tax
There’s no electrification to be found in the 2 Series line-up, so there aren’t any applicable tax savings to enjoy, either. If you opt for an entry-level 220i and avoid the options list like the plague, you will just about sneak under the luxury car tax radar. Otherwise, you’re looking at an additional £425 annual charge on top of your VED road tax bill, and this will apply between years two and six after the car’s initial registration.
Company car buyers in the market for a BMW will have to look towards the firm’s electric cars if they want to incur the lowest Benefit-in-Kind tax rates. The BMW i4 is also a rather svelte machine, but it’s still a very different car to the 2 Series Coupe.
Depreciation
The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a rather strong performer on the used market, as our market data suggests that it should hold onto 54 to 58 per cent of its original value after three years and 36,000 miles of motoring, depending on spec. The Alpine A110, meanwhile, clings on to a 51 to 55 per cent.
Interior, design & technology
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The second-generation 2 Series Coupe certainly looks like a car that makes you want to get behind the wheel and go for a drive. An increase in overall width, coupled with a lower roof line help to give it a muscular, purposeful stance, while BMW has worked in the odd nostalgic touch; the circular headlight unit design is claimed to be inspired by the 2002 from the 60s and 70s, while the rear box arches are influenced by the strong, stylish lines of the original BMW M3.
Interior and dashboard design
The BMW 2 Series features a very similar cabin design to the larger 4 Series, and the dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen running BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system. Following a mild revamp in 2022, the screens are housed within a subtly curved panel, which, in our opinion, looks a lot more impressive than the two separate screens in earlier models. If we have one complaint, though, it’s that there are no longer any physical climate control buttons to easily change the temperature while on the move. You have to use the main touchscreen, which is more distracting to interact with while driving.
Materials and build quality
The 2 Series’ interior quality is very good all round, and just as in-keeping with BMW’s larger cars as its design. Everything feels well put together, and there’s an element of sporty luxury throughout.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
All 2 Series models produced from July 2022 onwards are equipped with the very latest iDrive 8 software.
We’re very familiar with this setup because it’s the same one you’ll find in several other models, including the BMW iX, i4, X1, iX1, 3 Series and even the 2 Series Active Tourer. iDrive is one of the slicker infotainment systems on the current market, so we have few qualms there. The 2 Series Coupe keeps the iDrive click-wheel and supplementary buttons, too, which means that it’s still possible to make minor adjustments and navigate menus on the move without much difficulty. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit.
“Ambient lighting in the doors adds to the feeling of expense, but like the Toyota GR86, the BMW has a great driving position. It does feel more substantial – the bonnet line is higher, meaning that the extremities of the car are harder to judge, and this hints at the way this car compares with the Toyota out on the road.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.
Boot space & practicality
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
If you’re after a two-door coupe but still need to retain a little extra practicality, the BMW 2 Series Coupe will certainly be of interest. Usable rear seats and a decent boot are handy features, while the composed ride, excellent build quality and strong engines ensure that time spent behind the wheel of BMW’s smallest coupe will be a comfortable experience.
The cabin is ergonomically sound, with a driver-focused dash that is slightly angled towards the right. Twin cupholders and a front armrest are well placed for ease of use, while BMW offers its optional Comfort Pack for around £1,700, which includes extras such as keyless entry, an automatic tailgate, electrically-adjustable front seats with a memory function and a heated steering wheel.
Dimensions and size
The second-generation 2 Series Coupe has grown compared to its predecessor, meaning the new model is a full 105mm longer and 68mm wider, while the roof line is 28mm lower. It has a brawnier look which helps it stand out against curvier rivals like the Alpine A110.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|BMW 2 Series Coupe
|Alpine A110
|Ford Mustang
|Length
|4,548mm
|4,256mm
|4,810mm
|Width
|1,838mm
|1,798mm
|1,916mm
|Height
|1,404mm
|1,252mm
|1,404mm
|Wheelbase
|2,740mm
|2,420mm
|2,720mm
|Boot space
|390 litres
|196 litres
|381 litres
Seats & passenger space
Space upfront for the driver and passenger is fine, and if those in the front are less than six feet tall then even adults can fit in the back of the 2 Series Coupe, so long as they’re not too tall either. Headroom in the back is fairly tight, but if you just need to run some friends into town, the rear seats work just fine for short trips.
The 2 Series Coupe even gets a set of Isofix mounting points in the rear, so it’s possible to install a child seat, though you’ve got to do that through the gap between the door opening and front seat.
Boot space
With a 390-litre boot, the 2 Series Coupe’s loadspace is a touch bigger than you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf, although the 2 Series has a saloon-style bootlid rather than a more convenient hatchback opening. The rear seats do fold in a 40:20:40 split, which means you can carry larger items if needed, while loading should be easier as the boot lip is 35mm lower compared to the previous model.
“Large door pockets, a generous central bin, a couple of cupholders and a covered cubby to hold a smartphone or two all contribute to a car that hasn’t sacrificed any everyday usability in its quest for driving fun.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.
Reliability & safety
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The 2 Series Coupe is one of only a handful of cars in BMW’s current lineup to not receive the maximum five-star crash safety rating from industry experts Euro NCAP. Instead, the 2 Series Coupe was awarded a four-star rating when it was tested in 2022.
Its scores of 82 and 81 per cent for adult occupant safety and child passenger protection, respectively, were good. However, the two-door coupe only received a 67 per cent in the Vulnerable Road Users category. Although the 2 Series’ active bonnet safety system worked ‘robustly’ in helping to reduce injuries to pedestrians in the event of a collision, Euro NCAP’s assessment was that ‘protection of the pelvis area was entirely poor.’
One area where the 2 Series Coupe has thrived, though, is the Driver Power survey. In the most recent best cars to own rankings, the 2 Series managed a 10th-place finish out of 50 cars. Owners have been particularly pleased with their cars’ driving experience, as well as running costs. The BMW brand performed pretty well, too, as it landed in eighth place out of 31 carmakers in the best manufacturer rankings.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Four stars (2022)
|Adult occupant protection
|82%
|Child occupant protection
|81%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|67%
|Safety assist
|64%
Buying and owning
- Best buy: BMW 230i M Sport
Many BMW buyers choose their cars for sheer driving pleasure, so in order to get a good helping of performance without forking out seemingly endless pounds, we recommend opting for the 230i in M Sport trim. While the most hardcore drivers will be better served by the BMW M2, the 230i treads a line between entertaining coupe and comfortable cruiser, so it’s arguably a much more sensible candidate for daily use.
BMW 2 Series Coupe alternatives
The performance coupe market is a slender one, but the 2 Series does still face a few formidable foes. If your heart desires a svelte sports car, the Alpine A110 is the most obvious alternative. However, if you’re prepared to look further afield, the latest Ford Mustang is a much more sophisticated machine than its rugged predecessors.
Frequently Asked Questions
The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a high-quality car which offers a good turn of speed without costing a ridiculous amount to run. While some rivals are a tad more engaging to drive, this car is able to settle down into a refined runabout for the more mundane daily tasks, so you kind of get the best of both worlds.
