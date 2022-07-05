Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

BMW 2 Series Coupe review

Fun to drive, with a great mix of performance and usability, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is a strong all-rounder

By:Shane Wilkinson, Ellis Hyde
8 Jan 2026
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
RRP
£35,130 £53,560
Pros
  • Solid build quality
  • Engaging to drive
  • Strong choice of engines
Cons
  • Pricey to buy
  • Slightly disappointing safety rating
  • No cheaper Sport trim available
Compare OffersSPECIFICATIONS
Find your BMW 2 Series
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
New car deals
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £13,990
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Our opinion on the BMW 2 Series

BMW has got it pretty much spot on with its second-generation 2 Series Coupe. Keen drivers will be particularly impressed by the dynamic talents of the M240i performance model (if they’d rather not go for the full-fat BMW M2), but it’s as an overall package where this small coupe really stands out from its rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of driving fun, along with a surprising level of practicality, while its muscular styling gives it a real presence on the road. The entry-level engine might not offer quite enough performance for some buyers, but that’s being picky because all models offer the same fantastic driving DNA. This combination impressed us enough to bag the BMW 2 Series our 2025 Coupe of the Year award.

About the BMW 2 Series Coupe

Small combustion-engined coupes are becoming an increasing rarity in showrooms across the UK. With customer demand slowing and manufacturers turning their attention towards an electrified future, models such as BMW’s 2 Series Coupe are swimming in an ever-decreasing pool of rivals.

Despite the competition dwindling in number, those models left battling it out for small coupe supremacy are mostly premium challengers that offer bags of style and excellent driving dynamics. 

For those seeking a little more space and brawn there’s even the Ford Mustang to consider, with the added appeal of its V8 soundtrack.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

2 Series

2020 BMW

2 Series

37,423 milesManualPetrol1.5L

Cash £12,762
View 2 Series
2 Series

2023 BMW

2 Series

29,367 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £26,999
View 2 Series
2 Series

2015 BMW

2 Series

84,569 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £13,415
View 2 Series
2 Series

2020 BMW

2 Series

61,127 milesManualPetrol1.5L

Cash £10,995
View 2 Series

While the rest of the 2 Series family – the four-door Gran Coupe and Active Tourer MPV – rely on front-wheel drive, the Coupe stands out as the driver’s choice by having a rear-wheel drive layout. If you were hoping to put your left foot to good use and get a 2 Series Coupe with a manual transmission, we'll have to disappoint you as the only transmission available is an eight-speed ‘Sport Automatic’ as BMW calls it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The full-fat M2 sits at the top of the 2 Series range, and we have a dedicated in-depth BMW M2 review if this is the car that takes your fancy.

We’ve put the 2 Series Coupe against the likes of the Toyota GR86 (sadly, the latter is no longer on sale in the UK). At the time, the BMW had the advantage in the practicality stakes, but we valued the Toyota’s longer warranty, exclusivity, and the GR86's more affordable price more, giving it the real-world twin test win over the 2 Series.

BMW 2 Series Coupe prices and latest deals

Pricing for the entry-level BMW 220i in M Sport trim will set you back nearly £40,000. The mid-range 230i moves up to just over £44,000, while the M240i xDrive costs a little over £50.000. Inevitably, maximum thrills come at a cost as the BMW M2 is priced from £70,100.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Fortunately, you can save thousands when you build the perfect BMW 2 Series Coupe via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. We also have plenty of pre-registered 2 Series models in stock, as well as a number of used 2 Series deals.

Performance & driving experience

Capable petrol engines offer solid performance, while the more hardcore models will appeal to keen drivers
BMW 2 Series Coupe - front cornering15

Pros

  • Feels sharp to drive
  • Refined when driven calmly

Cons

  • 220i is quite modest in its power delivery
  • Not quite as exciting as we’d like

Although its Gran Coupe and Active Tourer siblings are based on the front-wheel drive UKL platform, the 2 Series Coupe uses BMW’s CLAR underpinnings which means it can offer rear or all-wheel drive set-ups. The German manufacturer claims its Cluster Architecture helps to improve the Coupe’s agility, while bringing more accurate steering and enhanced cornering dynamics. Torsional rigidity is also up by 12 per cent over the previous model.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
BMW 220i181bhp7.5 seconds147mph
BMW 230i242bhp5.9 seconds155mph
BMW 240i xDrive369bhp4.3 seconds155mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

You might find the 2 Series engine range slightly limited, but there should be just enough on offer for most tastes. First up is the 220i model, and with 181bhp and 300Nm of torque it manages 0-62mph in a passable 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147mph. There’s no massive turbo surge in the mid-range here, and there’s no point wringing it out to the red line. Instead, it’s better to view the 220i as a swift(ish) coupe that’s more at home as a refined cruiser than a rev-happy racer.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Things start to get a little more serious with the 230i petrol model; it feels much stronger than the lesser 220i, and this extra shove can be felt throughout the rev range. The four-pot engine doesn’t produce the most soulful exhaust noise, but it’s got a deep, bassy tone. 0-62mph stands at 5.9 seconds, and it’ll proceed to a top speed of 155mph.

The numbers for the standalone M240i xDrive speak for themselves: with 369bhp and 500Nm of torque on tap from its 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine, it blasts from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and can reach the same limited top speed of 155mph. The rich six-cylinder soundtrack adds to the driving experience, and it even sounds special when you’re pottering around at low speeds.

The BMW M2 turns things up to 11, with the twin-turbo, 3.0-litre straight-six under its bulging bonnet producing a hefty 473bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels only. In six-speed manual form, it puts out 550Nm, while the eight-speed automatic has a little more torque at 600Nm. Equipped with a standard automatic, the M2 will hit 62mph in 4.0 seconds, while the manual takes 4.2 seconds to complete the same benchmark sprint. Again, top speed stands at 155mph. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

And if that still isn’t enough, the BMW M2 CS has an even more potent 523bhp and 650Nm of performance on tap, and takes a mere 3.8 seconds to get from 0-62mph.

Town driving, visibility and parking

The 2 Series is a pretty straightforward car to manoeuvre around town, and the light steering makes darting about particularly easy. BMW’s Parking Assistant is standard fit across the range, too, and this includes an array of sensors and other tech to make squeezing into a space as stress-free as it can reasonably be.

BMW 2 Series Coupe - rear action15

Country road driving and handling

When a BMW coupe is faced with a twisty B road, it should be a match made in heaven. We’re pleased to say that the 2 Series does indeed hold its own when faced with a corner. There’s plenty of grip on offer, and the steering is pleasingly precise, although we’d like a little more steering feel when on the limit. There’s still a good amount of fun to be had here, even if you opt for the less powerful 220i. 

The M240i model utilises BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system, but retains a rear-drive feel and balance to how it handles. We like it a lot, and value its ‘mini-GT’ character over the Porsche 718 Cayman (which is no longer on sale The more hardcore BMW M2 is rear-wheel drive-only, thrilling to drive, incredibly quick and full of character, yet its smooth ride and modest dimensions make it a performance car you can drive every single day.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

With a focus on achieving a 50:50 weight distribution, BMW has engineered the 2 Series Coupe with its bonnet, front wings and suspension components all made of lightweight aluminium – helping to reduce weight from the nose and making the car keener to turn-in. It all feels sharp, but easily controllable.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

The upside of the regular 2 Series models over the hardcore M2 is that they are exceptionally refined cruisers, thanks to being based on the same platform as the highly accomplished BMW 4 Series. The ride on the regular 2 Series Coupe is compliant with excellent high-speed stability. Wind and especially tyre noise are well contained, especially against the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman.

“Beside the superb precision of the Toyota GR86, the BMW’s rack doesn’t offer the same confidence, nor does it load up as naturally when you apply lock. The result is that you’ll often have more than one go at turning into a corner as you work out what response you’ll get.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.

MPG & running costs

The 2 Series Coupe offers fairly reasonable running costs by performance car standards
BMW 2 Series Coupe - alloy wheels15

Pros

  • Fuel economy isn’t too alarming
  • Pretty slow rate of depreciation 

Cons

  • No hope of any tax savings
  • Expectedly costly insurance 

The 2 Series Coupe isn’t offered with fuel-saving hybrid technology, or as an electric car, but the beauty of a sporty coupe is that, along with being great fun to drive, they’re relatively lightweight and aerodynamic which helps to keep fuel economy pretty reasonable. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Now that the 2 Series Coupe is exclusively a petrol-powered car, the entry-level 220i and its 2.0-litre four-pot engine are the most efficient at up to 44.1mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. This engine officially emits up to 149g/km of CO2. 

The more powerful 230i is slightly less economical on paper, and will achieve 42.8mpg at best. However, this will almost certainly drop if you break out the heavy right foot on occasion. During our real-world twin test between the BMW 230i and the Toyota GR86, we managed to see 32.5mpg from the BMW compared to the Toyota’s 31.3mpg. Driven with proper enthusiasm, both cars would easily dip into 20mpg territory. Emissions go as high as 161g/km.

With its 3.0-litre, twin-turbo six-cylinder engine adding a whole lot more power, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system adding a little extra weight, the M240i performance model emits up to 200g/km of CO2 and returns a claimed maximum of 34.4mpg. Although when we pitched it up against a Audi TT RS and Porsche 718 Cayman in our own three-way test, the M240i averaged 27.4mpg, the TT RS managed 28.1mpg, while the less potent Cayman (with 296bhp) achieved 33.2mpg. These are all decent figures when you consider the near-supercar pace that’s on offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, there’s the hardcore BMW M2, which is also powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder. BMW claims this can return between 28-29mpg depending on your choice of manual or automatic transmission. We covered plenty of miles when we tested the M2, including a stretch of motorway driving, yet it impressed us by returning 30.2mpg.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
BMW 220i M Sport44.1mpg149g/km30
BMW 230i M Sport42.8mpg161g/km33
BMW 240i xDrive34.4mpg200g/km39

Insurance groups

As you probably expected, the BMW 2 Series Coupe won’t be the cheapest car to insure, as it resides in group 30 to 45. The Porsche Cayman is pricier still, as the entry-level model sits in group 42.

Check any car's MoT history in a few easy clicks with our MoT checker tool...

Tax

There’s no electrification to be found in the 2 Series line-up, so there aren’t any applicable tax savings to enjoy, either. If you opt for an entry-level 220i and avoid the options list like the plague, you will just about sneak under the luxury car tax radar. Otherwise, you’re looking at an additional £425 annual charge on top of your VED road tax bill, and this will apply between years two and six after the car’s initial registration.

Company car buyers in the market for a BMW will have to look towards the firm’s electric cars if they want to incur the lowest Benefit-in-Kind tax rates. The BMW i4 is also a rather svelte machine, but it’s still a very different car to the 2 Series Coupe.

Depreciation

The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a rather strong performer on the used market, as our market data suggests that it should hold onto 54 to 58 per cent of its original value after three years and 36,000 miles of motoring, depending on spec. The Alpine A110, meanwhile, clings on to a 51 to 55 per cent.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our free car valuation tool...

Interior, design & technology

With a stylish, purposeful look and a cabin that oozes quality, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is an appealing choice
BMW 2 Series Coupe - interior15

Pros

  • Great build quality
  • Stylish design with a sense of familiarity
  • BMW’s iDrive tech

Cons

  • No physical climate control buttons

The second-generation 2 Series Coupe certainly looks like a car that makes you want to get behind the wheel and go for a drive. An increase in overall width, coupled with a lower roof line help to give it a muscular, purposeful stance, while BMW has worked in the odd nostalgic touch; the circular headlight unit design is claimed to be inspired by the 2002 from the 60s and 70s, while the rear box arches are influenced by the strong, stylish lines of the original BMW M3.

Interior and dashboard design

The BMW 2 Series features a very similar cabin design to the larger 4 Series, and the dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen running BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system. Following a mild revamp in 2022, the screens are housed within a subtly curved panel, which, in our opinion, looks a lot more impressive than the two separate screens in earlier models. If we have one complaint, though, it’s that there are no longer any physical climate control buttons to easily change the temperature while on the move. You have to use the main touchscreen, which is more distracting to interact with while driving.

Materials and build quality

The 2 Series’ interior quality is very good all round, and just as in-keeping with BMW’s larger cars as its design. Everything feels well put together, and there’s an element of sporty luxury throughout.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

All 2 Series models produced from July 2022 onwards are equipped with the very latest iDrive 8 software. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re very familiar with this setup because it’s the same one you’ll find in several other models, including the BMW iX, i4, X1iX13 Series and even the 2 Series Active Tourer. iDrive is one of the slicker infotainment systems on the current market, so we have few qualms there. The 2 Series Coupe keeps the iDrive click-wheel and supplementary buttons, too, which means that it’s still possible to make minor adjustments and navigate menus on the move without much difficulty. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit.

“Ambient lighting in the doors adds to the feeling of expense, but like the Toyota GR86, the BMW has a great driving position. It does feel more substantial – the bonnet line is higher, meaning that the extremities of the car are harder to judge, and this hints at the way this car compares with the Toyota out on the road.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.

Boot space & practicality

The 2 Series Coupe has grown in size, which makes it more practical than its close rivals
BMW 2 Series Coupe - boot15

Pros

  • Roomier than its predecessor
  • You can even fit a child seat in the rear seats

Cons

  • The boot isn’t the biggest
  • Limited headroom in the back

If you’re after a two-door coupe but still need to retain a little extra practicality, the BMW 2 Series Coupe will certainly be of interest. Usable rear seats and a decent boot are handy features, while the composed ride, excellent build quality and strong engines ensure that time spent behind the wheel of BMW’s smallest coupe will be a comfortable experience.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The cabin is ergonomically sound, with a driver-focused dash that is slightly angled towards the right. Twin cupholders and a front armrest are well placed for ease of use, while BMW offers its optional Comfort Pack for around £1,700, which includes extras such as keyless entry, an automatic tailgate, electrically-adjustable front seats with a memory function and a heated steering wheel.

Dimensions and size

The second-generation 2 Series Coupe has grown compared to its predecessor, meaning the new model is a full 105mm longer and 68mm wider, while the roof line is 28mm lower. It has a brawnier look which helps it stand out against curvier rivals like the Alpine A110.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelBMW 2 Series CoupeAlpine A110Ford Mustang
Length4,548mm4,256mm4,810mm
Width 1,838mm1,798mm1,916mm
Height1,404mm1,252mm1,404mm
Wheelbase2,740mm2,420mm2,720mm
Boot space 390 litres196  litres381 litres

Seats & passenger space

Space upfront for the driver and passenger is fine, and if those in the front are less than six feet tall then even adults can fit in the back of the 2 Series Coupe, so long as they’re not too tall either. Headroom in the back is fairly tight, but if you just need to run some friends into town, the rear seats work just fine for short trips.

The 2 Series Coupe even gets a set of Isofix mounting points in the rear, so it’s possible to install a child seat, though you’ve got to do that through the gap between the door opening and front seat.

Boot space

With a 390-litre boot, the 2 Series Coupe’s loadspace is a touch bigger than you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf, although the 2 Series has a saloon-style bootlid rather than a more convenient hatchback opening. The rear seats do fold in a 40:20:40 split, which means you can carry larger items if needed, while loading should be easier as the boot lip is 35mm lower compared to the previous model.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“Large door pockets, a generous central bin, a couple of cupholders and a covered cubby to hold a smartphone or two all contribute to a car that hasn’t sacrificed any everyday usability in its quest for driving fun.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.

Reliability & safety

The 2 Series Coupe’s four-star Euro NCAP rating is slightly disappointing
BMW 2 Series Coupe - headlights15

Pros

  • Impressive Driver Power scores for the BMW brand

Cons

  • Only a four star Euro NCAP safety rating

The 2 Series Coupe is one of only a handful of cars in BMW’s current lineup to not receive the maximum five-star crash safety rating from industry experts Euro NCAP. Instead, the 2 Series Coupe was awarded a four-star rating when it was tested in 2022.

Its scores of 82 and 81 per cent for adult occupant safety and child passenger protection, respectively, were good. However, the two-door coupe only received a 67 per cent in the Vulnerable Road Users category. Although the 2 Series’ active bonnet safety system worked ‘robustly’ in helping to reduce injuries to pedestrians in the event of a collision, Euro NCAP’s assessment was that ‘protection of the pelvis area was entirely poor.’

One area where the 2 Series Coupe has thrived, though, is the Driver Power survey. In the most recent best cars to own rankings, the 2 Series managed a 10th-place finish out of 50 cars. Owners have been particularly pleased with their cars’ driving experience, as well as running costs. The BMW brand performed pretty well, too, as it landed in eighth place out of 31 carmakers in the best manufacturer rankings.

Euro NCAP safety ratings
Euro NCAP safety rating Four stars (2022)
Adult occupant protection82%
Child occupant protection81%
Vulnerable road user protection67%
Safety assist64%

Buying and owning

  • Best buy: BMW 230i M Sport

Many BMW buyers choose their cars for sheer driving pleasure, so in order to get a good helping of performance without forking out seemingly endless pounds, we recommend opting for the 230i in M Sport trim. While the most hardcore drivers will be better served by the BMW M2, the 230i treads a line between entertaining coupe and comfortable cruiser, so it’s arguably a much more sensible candidate for daily use.

BMW 2 Series Coupe alternatives

The performance coupe market is a slender one, but the 2 Series does still face a few formidable foes. If your heart desires a svelte sports car, the Alpine A110 is the most obvious alternative. However, if you’re prepared to look further afield, the latest Ford Mustang is a much more sophisticated machine than its rugged predecessors. 

Frequently Asked Questions

The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a high-quality car which offers a good turn of speed without costing a ridiculous amount to run. While some rivals are a tad more engaging to drive, this car is able to settle down into a refined runabout for the more mundane daily tasks, so you kind of get the best of both worlds.

Deals on the 2 Series and alternatives

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

New in-stock BMW 2 SeriesCash £35,992Avg. savings £4,504
New BMW 2 Series

Configure now

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang

New in-stock Ford MustangCash £54,238Avg. savings £4,802
New Ford Mustang

Configure now

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £45,326Avg. savings £10,609
New BMW I4

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out
New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
In-depth reviews
BMW M2 review
Road tests
New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes
New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 review: updates offer only minor improvements
Used car tests
Used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (Mk2, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: the perfect SUV alternative
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

New & used car deals

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

RRP £37,925Used from £24,300
New BMW 2 SeriesUsed BMW 2 Series
BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series

RRP £45,525Avg. savings £5,510 off RRP*Used from £20,697
New BMW 4 SeriesUsed BMW 4 Series
BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

RRP £38,905Used from £8,795
New BMW 1 SeriesUsed BMW 1 Series
BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

RRP £33,315Avg. savings £6,774 off RRP*Used from £10,800
New BMW 3 SeriesUsed BMW 3 Series
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?
BMW M235i - front tracking

New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?

Road tests
23 May 2025
New BMW 2 Series 230i M Sport review
BMW 230i - front tracking

New BMW 2 Series 230i M Sport review

Road tests
24 Nov 2022
New BMW 220d M Sport Coupe 2022 review
BMW 220d M Sport Coupe-9

New BMW 220d M Sport Coupe 2022 review

Road tests
30 Sep 2022

More on 2 Series

Show me:
Used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (Mk2, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: the perfect SUV alternative
Used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer - front

Used BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (Mk2, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: the perfect SUV alternative

A full used buyer’s guide on the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, covering the 2 Series Active Tourer Mk2 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2022
Used car tests
26 Dec 2025
New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes
BMW M2 CS - front

New BMW M2 CS 2025 review: the best M car that BMW makes

The new lightweight BMW M2 CS is here and it's sensational to drive
Road tests
12 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £268 a month
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £268 a month

The 2 Series Gran Coupe offers the best bits of the 1 Series but in a sleeker package. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 3
News
3 Nov 2025
Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025/2026
Best MPVs - header image

Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025/2026

These people carriers and MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and acres of space
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025
BMW M2 review
New BMW M2 being driven in the UK - front tracking

BMW M2 review

This German coupe packs power, performance and practicality into a fine package
In-depth reviews
20 Oct 2025
Three new retro-styled BMW M2 and M240i specials. None for the UK
BMW M240i ‘325is’ Edition and M2 ‘333i’ Edition

Three new retro-styled BMW M2 and M240i specials. None for the UK

BMW’s regional arms have been busy with a few tasty special editions, including a new 325is and 333i
News
10 Oct 2025
Best sports cars to buy 2026
Best sports cars - header image

Best sports cars to buy 2026

Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
Best cars & vans
30 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW M235 brings M-car excitement for only £377 a month
BMW M235i - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: BMW M235 brings M-car excitement for only £377 a month

The M235 Gran Coupé has a sprinkling of M stardust without the hard edge of an M2, at a price you can afford. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 Septembe…
News
28 Sep 2025
More power for BMW’s 4 Series, M340i and M240i: better efficiency and kit too
BMW M440i xDrive Convertible - front 3/4

More power for BMW’s 4 Series, M340i and M240i: better efficiency and kit too

BMW announces model revisions on selected 2, 3, 4 and 5 Series models, focusing on increased power and improved efficiency
News
24 Sep 2025
BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out
BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira - front end

BMW M2 vs Lotus Emira: plucky Brit vs German powerhouse in our sports car shoot-out

BMW M2 and Lotus Emira slug it out to take the top step on the sports coupé podium in our twin test
Car group tests
20 Sep 2025
Three-car garage: used BMW 1 Series, 2 Series and 3 Series Touring for £32k
Used BMW three-car garage - header image

Three-car garage: used BMW 1 Series, 2 Series and 3 Series Touring for £32k

This selection of BMWs should have all bases covered without delving into the expensive M division
Features
9 Sep 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best coupes on sale 2026
Best coupes - header image

Best coupes on sale 2026

We pick out the cream of the current coupe crop
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2025
BMW M2 ‘track day package’ spotted on the Nurburgring
BMW M2 Track Pack - front 3/4

BMW M2 ‘track day package’ spotted on the Nurburgring

The track day package will be for BMW M2 owners looking to add some spice to their performance coupes
News
18 Jul 2025
Coupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
Coupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series

Coupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series is the 2025 Auto Express Coupe of the Year, with the Ford Mustang and Maserati GranTurismo commended
Awards
2 Jul 2025
BMW M2 CS returns with 530bhp and an £86k price tag
BMW M2 CS Goodwood

BMW M2 CS returns with 530bhp and an £86k price tag

The BMW M2 may have finally become a true Porsche Cayman GT4 RS rival in the form of the new CS
News
27 May 2025
New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?
BMW M235i - front tracking

New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?

BMW has given its smallest sports saloon a big overhaul, but is it enough to deliver the full M experience?
Road tests
23 May 2025
Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2026
Best four-seat sports cars - header

Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2026

If you want a sports car but need the practicality of four seats, there are some great four-seat sports car options out there right now
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025
New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
New BMW 2 Series vs used Jaguar F-Type - header

New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?

Which coupe should you splash your cash on? We pick from two top two-doors
Car group tests
30 Mar 2025
Used Car Hunter: exciting, inexpensive convertibles for £15,000
Car Hunter convertibles for under £15,000 - header image

Used Car Hunter: exciting, inexpensive convertibles for £15,000

Our Car Hunter has £15,000 to find a fun drop-top for the summer months, but which one?
Features
19 Mar 2025
Three car garage: a new BMW X3 or a used sports car, luxury saloon and EV for the same price
BMW 3-car garage

Three car garage: a new BMW X3 or a used sports car, luxury saloon and EV for the same price

For around the price of a new X3 you can have it all with this excellent variety of BMWs
Features
17 Mar 2025
Used Car Hunter: fast and fun sports cars for £40,000
Car Hunter - 40k sports cars

Used Car Hunter: fast and fun sports cars for £40,000

Our Car Hunter has £40,000 for a quick, fun sports car, but what to choose?
Features
16 Mar 2025
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 review: updates offer only minor improvements
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front

New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 review: updates offer only minor improvements

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been handed a hefty overhaul, but many of its shortcomings remain
Road tests
25 Feb 2025
Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: classy but flawed
Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - front

Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: classy but flawed

A full used buyer's guide to the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that's been on sale since 2020
Used car tests
21 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content