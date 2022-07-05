BMW 2 Series Coupe review

Our opinion on the BMW 2 Series

BMW has got it pretty much spot on with its second-generation 2 Series Coupe. Keen drivers will be particularly impressed by the dynamic talents of the M240i performance model (if they’d rather not go for the full-fat BMW M2), but it’s as an overall package where this small coupe really stands out from its rivals.

The 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of driving fun, along with a surprising level of practicality, while its muscular styling gives it a real presence on the road. The entry-level engine might not offer quite enough performance for some buyers, but that’s being picky because all models offer the same fantastic driving DNA. This combination impressed us enough to bag the BMW 2 Series our 2025 Coupe of the Year award.

About the BMW 2 Series Coupe

Small combustion-engined coupes are becoming an increasing rarity in showrooms across the UK. With customer demand slowing and manufacturers turning their attention towards an electrified future, models such as BMW’s 2 Series Coupe are swimming in an ever-decreasing pool of rivals.

Despite the competition dwindling in number, those models left battling it out for small coupe supremacy are mostly premium challengers that offer bags of style and excellent driving dynamics.

For those seeking a little more space and brawn there’s even the Ford Mustang to consider, with the added appeal of its V8 soundtrack.