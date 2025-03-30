Few kinds of car offer as much visual appeal as a proper two-door coupe, and plenty of these svelte machines boast an equally exciting driving experience, too. Unfortunately, the coupe market has dwindled a bit in recent years, so there are fewer brand-new options for buyers than there once were. However, for a budget of £38,000 you can pick up a factory fresh BMW 2 Series - a genuine driver’s car that’s worthy of the BMW badge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Take that same amount of cash over to the used car market, though, and plenty more tempting options will come into play. Our road test experts had a browse of the Auto Express Find a Car classified ads and found a number of V6-powered Jaguar F-Type coupes that can be snapped up for a very similar price.

So is a new or used coupe the better buy for your budget? We’re here to help you decide...

New: BMW 2 Series

Our pick: BMW 220i M Sport auto

Price: £37,980 (saving £2,850 on RRP)

Standard kit: Heated front seats, high-beam assist, sat-nav, sport suspension

Key stats: 44.1mpg, 146g/km CO2, 7.5secs 0-62mph

VED: £270 in first year, then £190

Insurance group: 28E

Warranty: Three years/unlimited mileage

There was a time when you could have your pick of coupés, with most mainstream car makers offering at least one. That isn’t the case any more, but BMW still offers several, the smallest of which is the 2 Series; the larger 4 Series and 8 Series offer extra space, performance and luxury for those with deeper pockets.