New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
Which coupe should you splash your cash on? We pick from two top two-doors
Few kinds of car offer as much visual appeal as a proper two-door coupe, and plenty of these svelte machines boast an equally exciting driving experience, too. Unfortunately, the coupe market has dwindled a bit in recent years, so there are fewer brand-new options for buyers than there once were. However, for a budget of £38,000 you can pick up a factory fresh BMW 2 Series - a genuine driver’s car that’s worthy of the BMW badge.
Take that same amount of cash over to the used car market, though, and plenty more tempting options will come into play. Our road test experts had a browse of the Auto Express Find a Car classified ads and found a number of V6-powered Jaguar F-Type coupes that can be snapped up for a very similar price.
So is a new or used coupe the better buy for your budget? We’re here to help you decide...
New: BMW 2 Series
- Our pick: BMW 220i M Sport auto
- Price: £37,980 (saving £2,850 on RRP)
- Standard kit: Heated front seats, high-beam assist, sat-nav, sport suspension
- Key stats: 44.1mpg, 146g/km CO2, 7.5secs 0-62mph
- VED: £270 in first year, then £190
- Insurance group: 28E
- Warranty: Three years/unlimited mileage
There was a time when you could have your pick of coupés, with most mainstream car makers offering at least one. That isn’t the case any more, but BMW still offers several, the smallest of which is the 2 Series; the larger 4 Series and 8 Series offer extra space, performance and luxury for those with deeper pockets.
Used - available now
2019 Vauxhall
Adam
46,000 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £6,750
2016 Suzuki
Vitara
57,000 milesManualPetrol1.6LCash £10,000
2016 Honda
Civic
49,000 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £9,950
2020 Volkswagen
Polo
42,000 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £11,250
However, the good news is that while the 2 Series is the entry-level coupé in BMW’s range, it’s anything but the poor relation. Crucially, and as you’d expect from a BMW, it’s a blast to drive, with the power going to the rear wheels. There used to be posher editions with four-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive) for added traction, but they’re no longer sold.
The 220i that we’ve chosen is the most popular model in the range, largely because it offers a pragmatic balance of performance and economy. There used to be a raft of diesels and hybrids, but now the
2 Series range comprises just the 220i, 230i and M2, the last of which packs a massive 469bhp punch.
As the cheapest model in the range, the 181bhp 220i isn’t about all-out grunt; this is a car that you can savour at lower speeds, thanks to its superb balance, sharp handling and reasonably compliant ride.
There’s no hybrid tech in the 2 Series, which theoretically means a purer driving experience. But it also means higher fuel costs, although 40mpg isn’t hard to attain once you’ve escaped the city limits.
As you’d expect, practicality is far from the 2 Series’ strongest suit, but the 390-litre boot isn’t too stingy, and if you need to carry bigger items, the back seat folds down with a 40:20:40 split. Rear-seat space isn’t bad either, with more legroom than you might expect, although headroom is less generous. Where the BMW’s cabin does excel is with intelligent design and excellent build quality; in these respects the 2 Series coupé feels far from an entry-level model.
Used: Jaguar F-type
- One we found: Jaguar F-Type 3.0 380 V6 auto R-Dynamic
- Price: £37,750
- Mileage/year: 14,150/2019
- Standard kit: Leather upholstery, sport suspension, Active Sports Exhaust
- Key stats: 26.6mpg, 223g/km CO2, 4.9secs 0-62mph
- VED: £190
- Insurance group: 45E
Jaguar is in the process of reinventing itself, and the chances are that the F-Type will be the last sports car to come from this famous British marque. There certainly won’t be any more powered by a petrol engine.
When the F-Type was launched in 2014, buyers had the choice of either supercharged 3.0-litre V6 or 5.0-litre V8 powerplants. Then in 2017 a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder option was added.
We’ve chosen the middle ground here, because the 380bhp boosted V6 is all you need. It’s also more exciting than the 2.0-litre option, although that will be cheaper to run. But who buys a car like the F-Type for the low running costs?
The F-Type coupé arrived in spring 2014 and it was updated three years later, when the infotainment set-up was dramatically improved. A facelift in 2020 brought a nose job, but the car we’ve picked features the original design, which many would argue is more attractive.
The Jag is as good to drive as it is to look at; most F-Types came with rear-wheel drive, although some editions were all-wheel drive. This V6 model sounds glorious, is superbly balanced with excellent steering, and the brakes are wonderfully reassuring. And if you’re bothered by the fitment of an automatic gearbox, the Jag’s eight-speed transmission shifts slickly, and has a cog for every occasion.
For a long time now, Jaguar’s interior design has been excellent, but some of the materials used have been at odds with the company’s premium image. That’s how it is here: overall it feels special, but look a bit deeper and there’s the odd disappointment lurking. That’s also true with the packaging; if you’re not too tall, you’ll be able to get comfy easily enough, but if you’re much over six feet, you might not be able to find a suitable driving position. Practicality is good otherwise, though; a 407-litre boot capacity means the Jag is a great grand tourer that’s ideal for long trips.
Used - available now
2020 Jaguar
F-Type
31,689 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £26,420
2020 Jaguar
F-Type
20,253 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £34,584
2021 Jaguar
F-Type
18,421 milesAutomaticPetrol5.0LCash £42,700
Coupe buying advice
These are cars you buy as much with your heart as with your head, and while the BMW is a superb car in many ways, it can’t compete with the Jag on looks or performance.
If you want a coupé that’s efficient and packed with the latest tech, the BMW is for you. But for the same money you can have a car with more than twice the power and glorious looks, plus it’s a guaranteed future classic. We’d take the Jag.
Want to buy a new or used coupe? Check out the best deals right here...