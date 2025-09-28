Car Deal of the Day: BMW M235 brings M-car excitement for only £377 a month

296bhp; 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds

Four-wheel drive, adaptive suspension

The M235 Gran Coupé sits a rung below the fully fledged M-cars in BMW’s range, but it’s got a lot of the same focus and innate understanding of what makes a thrilling driver’s car built in.

And now anyone who can rustle up a £4,821 initial payment and £377 monthly payments for a four-year term can put themselves in the driver’s seat, thanks to today’s Car Deal of the Day from ElectroLease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The M235 is the hottest version of BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupé, a compact four-door car which shares a platform with the 1 Series rather than the 2 Series Coupé that spawns the full-blown M2. It means buyers get a powerful, fast and capable car with all-wheel drive, but not the hard-edged agility that characterises the M2, M3 or M4. In short, it should be a desirable proposition, but slightly more relaxed.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, with 0-62mph taking 4.9 seconds and the top speed limited to 155mph. Fuel economy isn’t too frightening considering the performance on tap, with the official WLTP figure around 36mpg, which we’ve been able to match on our own tests.

The equipment list reflects the £46,000 price. There’s adaptive suspension, BMW’s dual screen infotainment system, 19-inch alloy wheels and all the usual BMW M badges and styling upgrades. The dark themed cabin has blue and red accents to lift the tone, while the blue-stitched sports seats add big side bolsters to keep you in place.

