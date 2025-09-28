Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: BMW M235 brings M-car excitement for only £377 a month

The M235 Gran Coupé has a sprinkling of M stardust without the hard edge of an M2, at a price you can afford. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 September.

By:Steve Walker
28 Sep 2025
BMW M235i - front tracking
  • 296bhp; 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds
  • Four-wheel drive, adaptive suspension
  • Only £376.85 a month

The M235 Gran Coupé sits a rung below the fully fledged M-cars in BMW’s range, but it’s got a lot of the same focus and innate understanding of what makes a thrilling driver’s car built in. 

And now anyone who can rustle up a £4,821 initial payment and £377 monthly payments for a four-year term can put themselves in the driver’s seat, thanks to today’s Car Deal of the Day from ElectroLease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The M235 is the hottest version of BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupé, a compact four-door car which shares a platform with the 1 Series rather than the 2 Series Coupé that spawns the full-blown M2. It means buyers get a powerful, fast and capable car with all-wheel drive, but not the hard-edged agility that characterises the M2, M3 or M4. In short, it should be a desirable proposition, but slightly more relaxed. 

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, with 0-62mph taking 4.9 seconds and the top speed limited to 155mph. Fuel economy isn’t too frightening considering the performance on tap, with the official WLTP figure around 36mpg, which we’ve been able to match on our own tests. 

The equipment list reflects the £46,000 price. There’s adaptive suspension, BMW’s dual screen infotainment system, 19-inch alloy wheels and all the usual BMW M badges and styling upgrades. The dark themed cabin has blue and red accents to lift the tone, while the blue-stitched sports seats add big side bolsters to keep you in place.   

BMW M235i - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW Gran Coupe leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe page.

Check out the BMW M235 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

