New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?
BMW has given its smallest sports saloon a big overhaul, but is it enough to deliver the full M experience?
Verdict
For this mid-life update, BMW has focused on making the M235 more engaging to drive and despite a decrease in power, it has succeeded… to an extent. Over and above the standard 2 Series, most of the thrills on offer here come in the form of brisk acceleration, while the handling is competent rather than playful. Better looking than before and with a plush high-tech interior, the hot 2 Series saloon is more desirable than ever, but still can’t match rivals (or other cars wearing the M badge) dynamically.
‘Injection’ is a word that conjures up unpleasant thoughts for many of us, so perhaps it’s no surprise that BMW ditched the ‘i’ suffix (which stands for ‘fuel injection’) for this latest version of the hot 2 Series Gran Coupé.
The BMW M235 sits at the pinnacle of the 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up which, confusingly, is separate to that of the 2 Series Coupé; the former shares parts with the 1 Series hatchback while the latter has more in common with the bigger 3 Series.
As with the outgoing M235i, this latest car comes as standard with BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system; this is mainly front-biased in this iteration, but can send up to 50 per cent of power to the rear wheels.
Speaking of the M235’s predecessor, you may have noticed that power for this latest model has dropped from 302bhp on the ‘i’ to 296bhp here. Torque is also down from 450Nm to just 400Nm. This is all in the name of complying with emissions regulations, but most buyers are unlikely to notice if they’ve happened to have driven the old car.
Styling is always subjective, and although the facelifted 2 Series has more of a whiff of Kia Ceed about its front end, to our eyes the visual nip-and-tuck for this mid-life update has served BMW’s baby saloon well; the pinched front end now does a better job of concealing the car’s high bonnet line. We even happen to quite like this rendition of BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, which is less obtuse than the one on the new 5 Series.
The changes don’t stop there; inside, the M235 gets the Bavarian brand’s latest dual-screen infotainment system. The graphics are bright and crisp, while the touchscreen is responsive. We like how you can configure widgets on the main home screen to suit your preferences, although there are a few too many sub-menus.
Our test car came fitted with the optional bucket seats which come as part of the £2,000 M Sport Pro pack. The seven-year-old inside us couldn’t help but appreciate the illuminated ‘M’ logo on the headrest, which is just one element of a vast array of ambient lighting throughout the cabin; the ‘M’ colours glimmer through pinholes in the dashboard trim and speakers which helps reinforce the 235’s sporting character.
Interior space remains unchanged, meaning it’ll be sufficient for families with one or two younger children, although adults as well as taller teenagers may struggle with the M235’s sloping roofline.
Unfortunately, unlike the larger 4 Series Gran Coupé, the 2 Series Gran Coupé isn’t a hatchback, meaning you’re stuck with a somewhat narrow opening for a boot that only offers 360 litres of space.
Overall, though, the BMW’s interior has more of a sense of occasion than its main rivals – the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Volkswagen Golf R – while build quality remains top-class.
Conversely, we were rather disappointed with the old car’s driving dynamics; it wasn’t bad by any means, but didn’t encourage you to drive it hard like other BMWs. Thankfully, the firm has made several chassis tweaks for this mid-life facelift that are intended to give the M235 a driving experience more befitting of a car wearing the famous M badge.
These changes include suspension upgrades, body stiffening and reworked anti-roll bars at the rear. The result? The M235 is marginally more eager than the outgoing model, with heavy-yet-precise steering, plenty of grip and a rear end that will occasionally be goaded into bouts of oversteer if you fling the car into a tight bend at speed.
Calm things down and on longer cruises, the M235 is sedate enough to satisfy buyers looking for a potent family car that’s practical for everyday use. We managed around 36 mpg when cruising along A-roads and B-roads, while the adaptive suspension does well at soaking up the biggest bumps when the car is in Comfort mode. That said, in Sport setting, the M235 tends to tread the line between feeling fervent and unsettled.
The Beemer’s 2.0-litre engine isn’t the most characterful powertrain out there – it doesn’t like to be revved out too much – but offers more than a satisfactory amount of shove, helped along by a new quick-shifting seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Accelerate hard to around 4,500rpm and then lift off and you'll elicit some obviously artificial burbles from the exhaust; in Sport mode, it’ll also let out a bark whenever you shift up, which adds to the drama somewhat.
Ultimately, the M235 provides a modest improvement in terms of driving dynamics over its predecessor, despite being down in terms of power. Nevertheless, it doesn’t come close to the agile, playful nature of the M2 and M240i Coupés.
With this in mind, if you’re after driving pleasure from your premium hot hatch, you’ll be better served by the also-recently-updated Audi S3. This is slightly more expensive than the BMW which, in and of itself is just over a grand more than the old car, however the Audi now gets the limited-slip differential from the full-fat RS 3.
|Model:
|BMW M235 xDrive
|Price:
|£45,855
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|296bhp/400Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Economy/CO2:
|34.4-37.7mpg/173g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,546/2,070/1,445mm
|On sale:
|Now
