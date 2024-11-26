New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?

Verdict

For this mid-life update, BMW has focused on making the M235 more engaging to drive and despite a decrease in power, it has succeeded… to an extent. Over and above the standard 2 Series, most of the thrills on offer here come in the form of brisk acceleration, while the handling is competent rather than playful. Better looking than before and with a plush high-tech interior, the hot 2 Series saloon is more desirable than ever, but still can’t match rivals (or other cars wearing the M badge) dynamically.

‘Injection’ is a word that conjures up unpleasant thoughts for many of us, so perhaps it’s no surprise that BMW ditched the ‘i’ suffix (which stands for ‘fuel injection’) for this latest version of the hot 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The BMW M235 sits at the pinnacle of the 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up which, confusingly, is separate to that of the 2 Series Coupé; the former shares parts with the 1 Series hatchback while the latter has more in common with the bigger 3 Series.

As with the outgoing M235i, this latest car comes as standard with BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system; this is mainly front-biased in this iteration, but can send up to 50 per cent of power to the rear wheels.