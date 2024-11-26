Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New BMW M235 2025 review: is it a proper M car?

BMW has given its smallest sports saloon a big overhaul, but is it enough to deliver the full M experience?

By:Tom Jervis
23 May 2025
BMW M235i - front tracking16
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£4,171 off RRP*
Pros
  • Eager acceleration
  • Plenty of grip
  • Premium interior
Cons
  • Rivals more fun to drive
  • Engine lacks character
  • Limited practicality
Compare Offers
Find your BMW 2 Series
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £4,171 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £7,495
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £393 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

For this mid-life update, BMW has focused on making the M235 more engaging to drive and despite a decrease in power, it has succeeded… to an extent. Over and above the standard 2 Series, most of the thrills on offer here come in the form of brisk acceleration, while the handling is competent rather than playful. Better looking than before and with a plush high-tech interior, the hot 2 Series saloon is more desirable than ever, but still can’t match rivals (or other cars wearing the M badge) dynamically.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Injection’ is a word that conjures up unpleasant thoughts for many of us, so perhaps it’s no surprise that BMW ditched the ‘i’ suffix (which stands for ‘fuel injection’) for this latest version of the hot 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The BMW M235 sits at the pinnacle of the 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up which, confusingly, is separate to that of the 2 Series Coupé; the former shares parts with the 1 Series hatchback while the latter has more in common with the bigger 3 Series.

As with the outgoing M235i, this latest car comes as standard with BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system; this is mainly front-biased in this iteration, but can send up to 50 per cent of power to the rear wheels.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

2 Series

2017 BMW

2 Series

33,371 milesManualPetrol1.5L

Cash £11,000
View 2 Series
2 Series

2017 BMW

2 Series

52,085 milesManualPetrol2.0L

Cash £12,600
View 2 Series
2 Series

2020 BMW

2 Series

46,550 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £14,900
View 2 Series
2 Series

2017 BMW

2 Series

42,222 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £12,750
View 2 Series

Speaking of the M235’s predecessor, you may have noticed that power for this latest model has dropped from 302bhp on the ‘i’ to 296bhp here. Torque is also down from 450Nm to just 400Nm. This is all in the name of complying with emissions regulations, but most buyers are unlikely to notice if they’ve happened to have driven the old car.

Styling is always subjective, and although the facelifted 2 Series has more of a whiff of Kia Ceed about its front end, to our eyes the visual nip-and-tuck for this mid-life update has served BMW’s baby saloon well; the pinched front end now does a better job of concealing the car’s high bonnet line. We even happen to quite like this rendition of BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, which is less obtuse than the one on the new 5 Series.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The changes don’t stop there; inside, the M235 gets the Bavarian brand’s latest dual-screen infotainment system. The graphics are bright and crisp, while the touchscreen is responsive. We like how you can configure widgets on the main home screen to suit your preferences, although there are a few too many sub-menus.

Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis driving the BMW M235i

Our test car came fitted with the optional bucket seats which come as part of the £2,000 M Sport Pro pack. The seven-year-old inside us couldn’t help but appreciate the illuminated ‘M’ logo on the headrest, which is just one element of a vast array of ambient lighting throughout the cabin; the ‘M’ colours glimmer through pinholes in the dashboard trim and speakers which helps reinforce the 235’s sporting character.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Interior space remains unchanged, meaning it’ll be sufficient for families with one or two younger children, although adults as well as taller teenagers may struggle with the M235’s sloping roofline. 

Unfortunately, unlike the larger 4 Series Gran Coupé, the 2 Series Gran Coupé isn’t a hatchback, meaning you’re stuck with a somewhat narrow opening for a boot that only offers 360 litres of space.

Overall, though, the BMW’s interior has more of a sense of occasion than its main rivals – the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Volkswagen Golf R – while build quality remains top-class.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Conversely, we were rather disappointed with the old car’s driving dynamics; it wasn’t bad by any means, but didn’t encourage you to drive it hard like other BMWs. Thankfully, the firm has made several chassis tweaks for this mid-life facelift that are intended to give the M235 a driving experience more befitting of a car wearing the famous M badge.

BMW M235i - rear cornering

These changes include suspension upgrades, body stiffening and reworked anti-roll bars at the rear. The result? The M235 is marginally more eager than the outgoing model, with heavy-yet-precise steering, plenty of grip and a rear end that will occasionally be goaded into bouts of oversteer if you fling the car into a tight bend at speed.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Calm things down and on longer cruises, the M235 is sedate enough to satisfy buyers looking for a potent family car that’s practical for everyday use. We managed around 36 mpg when cruising along A-roads and B-roads, while the adaptive suspension does well at soaking up the biggest bumps when the car is in Comfort mode. That said, in Sport setting, the M235 tends to tread the line between feeling fervent and unsettled.

The Beemer’s 2.0-litre engine isn’t the most characterful powertrain out there – it doesn’t like to be revved out too much – but offers more than a satisfactory amount of shove, helped along by a new quick-shifting seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Accelerate hard to around 4,500rpm and then lift off and you'll elicit some obviously artificial burbles from the exhaust; in Sport mode, it’ll also let out a bark whenever you shift up, which adds to the drama somewhat.

Ultimately, the M235 provides a modest improvement in terms of driving dynamics over its predecessor, despite being down in terms of power. Nevertheless, it doesn’t come close to the agile, playful nature of the M2 and M240i Coupés. 

With this in mind, if you’re after driving pleasure from your premium hot hatch, you’ll be better served by the also-recently-updated Audi S3. This is slightly more expensive than the BMW which, in and of itself is just over a grand more than the old car, however the Audi now gets the limited-slip differential from the full-fat RS 3.

Model:BMW M235 xDrive
Price:£45,855
Powertrain:2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol
Power/torque:296bhp/400Nm
Transmission:Seven-speed auto, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.9 seconds
Top speed:155mph
Economy/CO2:34.4-37.7mpg/173g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,546/2,070/1,445mm
On sale:Now

Latest BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe deals

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
In-depth reviews
BMW M2 review
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer review
BMW 2 Series Coupe review
Road tests
New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 review: updates offer only minor improvements
Used car tests
Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: classy but flawed
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

New & used car deals

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

RRP £38,980Avg. savings £4,171 off RRP*Used from £7,495
New BMW 2 SeriesUsed BMW 2 Series
BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series

RRP £45,195Avg. savings £5,322 off RRP*Used from £16,883
New BMW 4 SeriesUsed BMW 4 Series
Audi A5

Audi A5

RRP £42,660Avg. savings £4,120 off RRP*Used from £22,900
New Audi A5Used Audi A5
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £2,391 off RRP*Used from £16,797
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

BMW 2 Series Coupe review
BMW 2 Series Coupe - front tracking

BMW 2 Series Coupe review

In-depth reviews
15 Aug 2023
New BMW 2 Series 230i M Sport review
BMW 230i - front tracking

New BMW 2 Series 230i M Sport review

Road tests
24 Nov 2022
New BMW 220d M Sport Coupe 2022 review
BMW 220d M Sport Coupe-9

New BMW 220d M Sport Coupe 2022 review

Road tests
30 Sep 2022

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
News
20 May 2025
Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution
Connecting charger to Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

Half a million extra PHEVs could reach UK roads by 2030 in place of cleaner EVs due to changes surrounding the ZEV Mandate
News
19 May 2025
Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales
Luxury car tax

Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales

Is pressure from retailers and car makers finally cutting through with ministers?
News
22 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content