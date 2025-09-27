Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Little known Chery Tiggo 7 may get famous at £178 a month

Chinese SUV’s strong value for money has established brands worried. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 September

By:Steve Walker
27 Sep 2025
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action
  • Premium cabin feel with plenty of kit
  • Spacious boot
  • Just £178 a month 

Never heard of the Chery Tiggo 7? It’s a solid mid-size SUV that’s priced to blow big-selling rivals out of the water. The likes of the Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4 are going to have a much tougher time convincing would-be buyers now that the Tiggo’s in town. 

The Tiggo 7 starts from £25,000, but Leasing Options currently has one for £178 per month on a three-year deal via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. You’ll have to find £2,485 by way of an initial payment, then it’s £177.92 a month for the remainder of the deal. The annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles will cover the school run, but may not be enough for some. 

The Tiggo is a family SUV for the kind of price more common on superminis, but value is the USP of newcomer Chery and many of its Chinese compatriot brands. Just don’t think you’re getting a dramatically inferior product. We rated the Tiggo 7 as a four-star car in our recent road test, praising its quality, practicality and equipment levels – as well as the tempting pricing.

The model in question here is the 1.6-litre petrol Tiggo 7 in Aspire trim, the entry-level car in the range. It delivers 147bhp for a 9.4-second 0-62mph time and a 112mph top speed. Fuel economy is 32.7mpg.

Equipment levels are impressive with upmarket features such as a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless charging pad all standard, while Chery even throws in what it calls a ‘540-degree camera system’. Incidentally, if you want the plusher Summit model, that’s available from £202 per month. 

Chery Tiggo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 7 page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 7 deal

