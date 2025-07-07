Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month

Head-turning looks; plush interior

High-spec GT model; hybrid powertrain

Just £164.56 a month

The Peugeot 208 isn't exactly the newest supermini in town, but you wouldn't know thanks to its eye-catching design, bold colours, and upmarket interior. Perhaps the only thing that gives away its age is the price.

So, how cheap are we talking? How does a high-spec 208 for less than £165 sound? This deal comes from Lease Car UK, requires a low £2,322.72 initial payment, and lasts for two years. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but a more flexible 8,000 limit can be had for under £16.50 extra a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal gets you a 208 in ultra-desirable GT spec. This gives you 17-inch diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, a contrasting black roof, cloth and leather effect seats with 'Adamite Green' stitching, eight-colour ambient lighting, a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, plus Peugeot's smart 3D dials.

GT also bags you LED headlights with Smartbeam assist, and these, paired with the cat-claw LED daytime running lights, give the 208 a really distinctive design. This is topped off with LED rear lights, too.

Matching the high-ranking trim is the most powerful hybrid powertrain Peugeot offers in the dinky supermini. With 143bhp it's a punchy performer, and mated to a brand new six-speed automatic gearbox, it’s more refined than ever. Being a hybrid it's frugal, with Peugeot claiming 65mpg combined.

This 208 may wear a GT badge but don't expect a junior hot hatch. The 208 is aimed more to the comfort end of the scale – that said, the small steering and sharp chassis do give the car an enjoyable feel on the road.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 208 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 208 page.

Check out the Peugeot 208 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…