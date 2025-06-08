Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger at £169 a month is a real steal

The Jeep Avenger offers style, driving fun and a lot of spec for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 24

By:George Armitage
24 Sep 2025
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering
  • Good fun to drive; stylish Jeep design
  • Top-spec Summit model 
  • Just £169 a month 

You may not be climbing the Atlas Mountains in the Jeep Avenger, but you will be laughing all the way to your local bank, because the American brand's baby SUV is seriously cheap right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the Avenger for just £168.62 a month, meaning this small SUV is cheaper than some superminis

The 36-month deal requires a £2,284.48 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for an extra £10.66 a month. 

At this price you might be expecting the bargain-basement model, but that's not the case. 

Here, you'll be taking the keys to the top-spec Summit version, which gets niceties such as dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. Even though it has just 99bhp, it's a punchy little thing, and a bassy exhaust tone just adds to the enthusiasm. The engine is paired to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

The Avenger's chunky exterior design is carried over to the interior. But it's not all style and no substance because it's well laid out, and the touchscreen is smart and responsive. Space in the back is a little tight, but the 380-litre boot beats most superminis’ and is on par with hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf.    

Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,235Avg. savings £2,667
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £23,508Avg. savings £2,282
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £18,268Avg. savings £1,213
New Dacia Duster

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Avenger deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

