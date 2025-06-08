Good fun to drive; stylish Jeep design

Top-spec Summit model

Just £169 a month

You may not be climbing the Atlas Mountains in the Jeep Avenger, but you will be laughing all the way to your local bank, because the American brand's baby SUV is seriously cheap right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the Avenger for just £168.62 a month, meaning this small SUV is cheaper than some superminis.

The 36-month deal requires a £2,284.48 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for an extra £10.66 a month.

At this price you might be expecting the bargain-basement model, but that's not the case.

Here, you'll be taking the keys to the top-spec Summit version, which gets niceties such as dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. Even though it has just 99bhp, it's a punchy little thing, and a bassy exhaust tone just adds to the enthusiasm. The engine is paired to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

The Avenger's chunky exterior design is carried over to the interior. But it's not all style and no substance because it's well laid out, and the touchscreen is smart and responsive. Space in the back is a little tight, but the 380-litre boot beats most superminis’ and is on par with hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Golf.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

