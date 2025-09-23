Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Atto 3 has had an enormous price cut

The BYD Atto 3 is a good all-round electric SUV for families. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 23

By:George Armitage
23 Sep 2025
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering
  • Spacious interior; well equipped
  • 260-mile range; free heat pump 
  • Just £164.87 a month 

The Atto 3 was the first model BYD launched in its assault on the UK car market, and while newer models have stolen the limelight since, it's still a great choice for those looking for their first electric family SUV – especially at this price. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Atto 3 for a little under £165 a month, making it one of the cheapest electric SUVs around right now. It marks a sudden price drop for this car, with this deal being the cheapest so far this year. 

All that's needed to get this two-year deal off the ground is a £2,328.43 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should you need more, an 8,000-mile limit can be had for just over £20 extra a month.

This 5,000-miles-a-year cap will be more than enough for many buyers, though, and they'll be behind the wheel of a very well equipped family SUV.

This deal is for the Comfort model, which gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, a panoramic sunroof, and BYD's famed 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Not only is the interior bristling with equipment, but it also has a very quirky design. In contrast to the subtle exterior styling, the cabin is a riot of shapes, textures and neat design features – there are even 'guitar strings' for the door pockets.

All Atto 3s get the same 60.4kWh BYD Blade battery that gives a claimed 260 miles of range. This puts the Atto 3 a little way behind the likes of the Kia Niro EV and MGS5 EV, but it does get a heat pump as part of the package to help make it more efficient in the colder months. 

It's an easy car to drive, with comfortable suspension and light steering. Interior space is a highlight, while the 440-litre boot is decent.      

BYD Atto 3 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Atto 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Atto 3 page.

Deals on BYD Atto 3 rivals

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,072Avg. savings £2,600
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £34,470Avg. savings £3,005
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Check out the BYD Atto 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

