Car Deal of the Day: BYD Atto 3 has had an enormous price cut

Spacious interior; well equipped

260-mile range; free heat pump

Just £164.87 a month

The Atto 3 was the first model BYD launched in its assault on the UK car market, and while newer models have stolen the limelight since, it's still a great choice for those looking for their first electric family SUV – especially at this price.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Atto 3 for a little under £165 a month, making it one of the cheapest electric SUVs around right now. It marks a sudden price drop for this car, with this deal being the cheapest so far this year.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal off the ground is a £2,328.43 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should you need more, an 8,000-mile limit can be had for just over £20 extra a month.

This 5,000-miles-a-year cap will be more than enough for many buyers, though, and they'll be behind the wheel of a very well equipped family SUV.

This deal is for the Comfort model, which gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, a panoramic sunroof, and BYD's famed 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.