Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N can outrun supercars for £426 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has unquestionably rewritten the rule book for performance electric cars, offering a level of engagement and character previously unseen. And now you can get this standard-setter for less than £450 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the super hot hatchback for just £426 a month right now, after an initial payment of £5,352. It's a two-year deal with a mileage cap of 5,000 miles a year, although this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £30 a month.

That's a great deal when you remember what performance the 5 N offers.

Its dual-motor powertrain generates a colossal 601bhp, while an overboost button on the steering wheel bumps this up to 641bhp and 740Nm of torque. All of this means that this Hyundai can beat supercars off the line with 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Key to the 5 N’s standard-setting character is its virtual gearshift technology. Of course, this being an EV, there is nothing so archaic as a gearbox on board, but the system works so well to simulate an eight-speed automatic that would think the N had one.

The car is also a hoot through corners, not just in a straight line. Adaptive dampers and clever torque-vectoring technology mean the 5 N feels wonderfully alive and engaging when the roads become twisty.

An 84kWh battery pack gives a range of 284 miles – not brilliant, but that's the price you pay for all of that performance. Spec-wise, it’s fully loaded with a Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, and more.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

