Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N can outrun supercars for £426 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets a new standard for fast EVs, and is our Deal of the Day for September 22

By:George Armitage
22 Sep 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action
  • Four-wheel drive with 641bhp
  • 284-mile range; well equipped
  • Just £426 a month 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has unquestionably rewritten the rule book for performance electric cars, offering a level of engagement and character previously unseen. And now you can get this standard-setter for less than £450 a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the super hot hatchback for just £426 a month right now, after an initial payment of £5,352. It's a two-year deal with a mileage cap of 5,000 miles a year, although this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £30 a month.

That's a great deal when you remember what performance the 5 N offers. 

Its dual-motor powertrain generates a colossal 601bhp, while an overboost button on the steering wheel bumps this up to 641bhp and 740Nm of torque. All of this means that this Hyundai can beat supercars off the line with 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Key to the 5 N’s standard-setting character is its virtual gearshift technology. Of course, this being an EV, there is nothing so archaic as a gearbox on board, but the system works so well to simulate an eight-speed automatic that would think the N had one. 

The car is also a hoot through corners, not just in a straight line. Adaptive dampers and clever torque-vectoring technology mean the 5 N feels wonderfully alive and engaging when the roads become twisty. 

An 84kWh battery pack gives a range of 284 miles – not brilliant, but that's the price you pay for all of that performance. Spec-wise, it’s fully loaded with a Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, and more. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 5 N leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N page.

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 5 N rivals

Alpine A290

Alpine A290

New Alpine A290From £290 ppm**
MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New MG Motor UK MG4From £296 ppm**
Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New Cupra BornFrom £262 ppm**

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

