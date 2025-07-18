BMW’s M division served up one the best performance coupes there is in the shape of the current BMW M2, but if you want more on-track focus then there’s a new package coming with your name on it.

Simply called the ‘track day package’, BMW M has shown it off in official (albeit camouflaged) images already, though now we can see the kitted-out M2 on its natural stomping ground of the Nurburgring.

What we can see on this test car is pretty significant in terms of aerodynamics. That huge swan-neck rear wing will have raised hopes that the car was in fact an M2 CSL variant. The front bumper, meanwhile, has gained a low splitter and camouflage suggests the front and rear wheel arches might be a little wider.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not clear whether the track day package is fitted to the standard car or the new CS. There’s no ducktail rear spoiler (which features rather prominently on the CS) and the rear diffuser doesn’t have the CS’ central spline, though the staggered (19-inch front and 20-inch rear) forged wheels have been taken from the CS. BMW has also added the emissions and efficiency figures of the standard M2 to its ‘track day package’ teaser post.

As a reminder the BMW M2 CS gets a straight-six, twin-trubocharged three-litre engine with 530bhp and 650Nm of torque for a zero to 62mph time of 3.8 seconds. The standard M2 is no slouch, taking 0.2 seconds longer to complete the sprint thanks to a less powerful iteration of the same engine with 473bhp and 650Nm of torque.

The timing of the M2 track day package’s arrival is quite interesting, given the recently-launched M2 CS just set a record for ‘compact cars’ around the 12.9-mile Nurburgring circuit in 7:25.5 minutes. We’ll have to wait and see if those modifications can get the standard car close to the CS’ time or make the CS even faster.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...