Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £268 a month

The 2 Series Gran Coupe offers the best bits of the 1 Series but in a sleeker package. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 3

By:Shane Wilkinson
3 Nov 2025
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front action
  • Sleek, four-door coupe styling; upmarket feel
  • Desirable M Sport model
  • Only £268.36 a month

If you've always craved a BMW that has a bit more exclusivity than a 1 Series but still want a compact car, then the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe could be the answer. Trouble is, it's a four-door coupe, and that means it'll likely hit your wallet hard on account of its extra style – but not with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Through our marketplace, ElectroLease is offering the slinky Bimmer for a very reasonable £268.36 a month right now – that's only around £7 dearer a month than the cheapest deal on a 1 Series through Auto Express Buy A Car, which looks amazing value to us. 

You'll be taking the keys to a 220 M Sport after you've laid out £3,519.32 as an initial payment, while this deal has a cap of 5,000 miles a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 will only cost you an extra £20.10 a month, though. 

What's great about this deal is that it's for the desirable M Sport model. This trim brings sporty styling, little M Sport badges dotted around the car, and 18-inch bi-colour alloys. 

Inside, you get sports seats trimmed in part-Alcantara upholstery with contrasting blue stitching, and a leather-wrapped 'M' steering wheel.

BMW M235 Gran Coupe - dash

Because this is the latest 2 Series Gran Coupe, you get the updated interior, so it has a more hi-tech and luxurious feel. The digital dials and touchscreen are all housed in one giant, curved screen, and the dashboard design is modern. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Powering this 220 Gran Coupe is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 168bhp, it's a punchy unit, and surprisingly smooth and refined considering how many cylinders it has. That mild-hybrid tech also allows the 220 to return a claimed 53.5mpg on the combined cycle. 

Despite looking like the sportier model, the 2 Series Gran Coupe has a slightly softer set-up than the equivalent 1 Series. That doesn't mean it's a wallowy old thing, though, because standard-fit adaptive M suspension keeps the car tied down through corners, and the whole car has a very agile feel. You'll notice the difference between the two siblings on the motorway, though, where the Gran Coupe just feels a bit more like a cruiser. 

You do get slightly less space in the back of the 2 Series than in the 1 Series, but that's the price you pay for that sleeker styling and more exclusivity. On the other hand, it's by no means cramped in the back, and the boot is actually a few litres larger.               

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe page.

Check out the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on the 2 Series and rivals

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

New in-stock BMW 2 SeriesCash £34,566Avg. savings £5,304
New BMW 2 Series

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £27,776Avg. savings £3,157
New Audi A3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,550
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

