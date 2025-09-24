BMW has announced a round of updates, bringing more powerful engines, improved efficiency, and new features to the 4 Series, M340i, and M240i.

The M340i xDrive saloon and Touring get a significant power bump, with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine now producing 387bhp, an increase of 18bhp thanks in part to an updated mild-hybrid system. Peak torque also rises by 40Nm to a total of 540Nm.

This improved powertrain will also find its way into the M440i xDrive Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé, as well as the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé. The result? Quicker acceleration across the board, with a 0.1-second improvement on the 0-62mph sprint for all models. The M340i xDrive saloon now hits the benchmark in a blistering 4.3 seconds to keep pace with the rapid acceleration numbers now being offered by apparently modest EVs.

Happily, the boost in power hasn't come at the cost of efficiency, with BMW reporting a decent improvement in fuel economy on these cars. For example, the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé sees its fuel consumption improve from 32.3mpg to 35.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, while CO2 emissions fall to 183g/km from the previous 200-199g/km.

Beyond the engine updates, there are also some new features on offer: the 2 Series Gran Coupé gets a Cape York Green exterior colour option, there are optional Adaptive LED Headlights for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and the BMW i4 now includes laser rear lights as part of the package.

Suit-wearing executives will be pleased that all BMW 5 Series models now feature a coat hook on the B-pillar as standard, while the My BMW app has a new "Charging Guide" to help EV owners with all aspects of their charging routine.

