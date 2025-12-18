Ultimate Timing Machine: BMW M launches new drag racing app

Drivers of hot BMWs will soon be able to hold their own timed drag races from within their car’s infotainment system. This is thanks to a suite of new BMW M apps designed to enhance and gamify the driving experience.

The new M Cockpit, M Drag Meter, and M Channel apps are exclusive to M Sport and full-blooded M versions of the new BMW iX3 as well as other forthcoming Neue Klasse models. The apps come as part of a ‘BMW Digital Premium Package’ that costs £300 and can be selected as part of the configuration process, or paid for and downloaded over-the-air by owners subsequent to taking delivery.

Perhaps the most interesting of the three is the ‘M Drag Meter’ which, as the name suggests, provides a variety of additional data and insights for drag racing. With the iX3 50 xDrive capable of 0-62mph in a brisk 4.9 seconds, the M Drag Meter app can supply driver reaction, acceleration and quarter-mile times. Plus, it can even display a functioning ‘Christmas tree’ starting light, just like on a real drag strip.

If you prefer to drive fast around corners and not just in a straight line, the ‘M Cockpit’ app comprises a multitude of wonderfully nerdy performance gauges. Drivers can use it to keep an eye on their tyre pressures and temperatures, as well as the G-forces they’re generating and their throttle and braking percentages.

Conversely, the ‘M Channel’ app is designed for when you’re not driving; it’s packed full of M-branded videos from tutorials to motorsport clips, all to keep the driver and passengers entertained while charging – the iX3 has one of the fastest charging rates on the market, so they won’t be sat watching for that long – or while waiting to pick the kids up from school.

As mentioned, the BMW M in-car apps will be available on the iX3 when first deliveries arrive in March 2026. BMW has also expanded its mobile app offerings to now include a specialised ‘M Community’ segment. This acts as a forum for enthusiasts, whilst also showcasing the latest BMW news. Unfortunately, this feature will be exclusive to the German market, meaning BMW’s UK fanbase will have to digitally convene elsewhere.

