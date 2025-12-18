Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Ultimate Timing Machine: BMW M launches new drag racing app

In-car apps allow drivers to time their quarter-mile sprints and check what G-forces they’re pulling

By:Tom Jervis
18 Dec 2025
BMW M digital experience - figures on car6

Drivers of hot BMWs will soon be able to hold their own timed drag races from within their car’s infotainment system. This is thanks to a suite of new BMW M apps designed to enhance and gamify the driving experience.

The new M Cockpit, M Drag Meter, and M Channel apps are exclusive to M Sport and full-blooded M versions of the new BMW iX3 as well as other forthcoming Neue Klasse models. The apps come as part of a ‘BMW Digital Premium Package’ that costs £300 and can be selected as part of the configuration process, or paid for and downloaded over-the-air by owners subsequent to taking delivery.

Perhaps the most interesting of the three is the ‘M Drag Meter’ which, as the name suggests, provides a variety of additional data and insights for drag racing. With the iX3 50 xDrive capable of 0-62mph in a brisk 4.9 seconds, the M Drag Meter app can supply driver reaction, acceleration and quarter-mile times. Plus, it can even display a functioning ‘Christmas tree’ starting light, just like on a real drag strip.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you prefer to drive fast around corners and not just in a straight line, the ‘M Cockpit’ app comprises a multitude of wonderfully nerdy performance gauges. Drivers can use it to keep an eye on their tyre pressures and temperatures, as well as the G-forces they’re generating and their throttle and braking percentages.

Conversely, the ‘M Channel’ app is designed for when you’re not driving; it’s packed full of M-branded videos from tutorials to motorsport clips, all to keep the driver and passengers entertained while charging – the iX3 has one of the fastest charging rates on the market, so they won’t be sat watching for that long – or while waiting to pick the kids up from school.

BMW M digital experience - opperating6

As mentioned, the BMW M in-car apps will be available on the iX3 when first deliveries arrive in March 2026. BMW has also expanded its mobile app offerings to now include a specialised ‘M Community’ segment. This acts as a forum for enthusiasts, whilst also showcasing the latest BMW news. Unfortunately, this feature will be exclusive to the German market, meaning BMW’s UK fanbase will have to digitally convene elsewhere.

If you're considering a BMW iX3, or a family SUV in general, Auto Express' Buy A Car service has plenty of great deals on both new and used cars. Plus, if you're looking to sell your old car, we can also help with that as well, with dealers bidding against each other to give you the best price.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

