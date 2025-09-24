9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Latest Kia Sportage deals

Porsche Cayenne

What’s this all-electric SUV doing alongside cars that make a decent fist of towing?

Porsche vows its upcoming new Cayenne – set to be revealed towards the end of the year – will be one of the first EVs capable of towing 3.5 tonnes. “Our customers have always appreciated the Cayenne’s high utility value – that’s why we didn’t want to make any compromises in the all-electric model’s development,” says Michael Schätzle, its product line chief. It comes with a 113kWh battery, supposedly good for 373 miles of range. Not if you’re driving the all-wheel-drive Turbo hard, mind you – it’s tipped to get 1,000bhp. It should be able to shift a caravan.

Scout Traveler

It took something special to steal the Audi concept's thunder at the Munich Motor Show, but all-American brand Scout might just have done it.

Volkswagen Group invited Scott Keogh, boss of its US subsidiary, to present the forthcoming Scout Traveler. It was a virtuoso pitch, claiming the Traveler ideal for American audiences due to its capability, ‘eight-days-a-week’ versatility and retro-futurist interior. There’ll be all-electric versions of the Terra pick-up and Traveler SUV, but Keogh seemed more excited by the range-extender hybrids, which use electric motors to power all four wheels.

“They speak to America with 737Nm of torque and 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds [and] solve range anxiety [by travelling] 500 miles,” he said. The Traveler should tow 3,200kg when it comes out and, while VW is exploring REx tech for Europe, UK sales are still to be determined.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is the world’s best-selling mid-size SUV and is back for a sixth generation, with electrified powertrains only. While the hybrid will be offered in Europe and North America, the UK plans to have a strictly plug-in hybrid range.

The front-wheel-drive model yields a healthy 264bhp, cranked up to 300bhp in the four-wheel-drive version. A revised terrain response system should help keep the RAV – and anything it’s towing – on the black stuff. Set to arrive in the UK around the turn of the year, it has grown in every dimension and now measures 4,617mm long. It should swallow more than 500 litres of cargo.

