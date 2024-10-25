Scout Traveler and Scout Terra put a retro cool spin on the EV 4x4 and pick-up formats

Scout Motors – a new brand owned by Volkswagen that revives a historic name from the world of off-roading and 4x4s – has finally revealed its first two retro-inspired creations to take on Rivian, Ford and even Land Rover. This is the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pick-up truck. They are just concepts for now but we’re told they’re near-production and both models are due to be built from 2027.

Clearly aerodynamic efficiency is not the goal of this duo. There are plenty of 21st Century touches, but the boxy proportions, vertical front end design and broad stance are meant to evoke the original Scout 4x4s produced between 1960 and 1980. The distinctive window-line kink, incredibly short overhangs and the visual weight of the cabin being shifted towards the rear are also traditional Scout design features.

When unveiling the two cars, Scout Motors design boss Chris Benjamin said: “We wanted to create something that was versatile; a versatile multi-tool, in fact. But we wanted to create something that was also a bold icon that really would stand out in the marketplace because it needs to have that presence on the road.

“And lastly, we wanted to create something that was a helpful companion because our vehicles should enable all your activities and make them easier, faster and lighter. That’s the whole point of a Scout.”