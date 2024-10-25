Scout Traveler and Scout Terra put a retro cool spin on the EV 4x4 and pick-up formats
The Traveler SUV and Terra pick-up truck from VW’s electric off-road brand, Scout Motors, are set to launch in 2027 but may not come to the UK
Scout Motors – a new brand owned by Volkswagen that revives a historic name from the world of off-roading and 4x4s – has finally revealed its first two retro-inspired creations to take on Rivian, Ford and even Land Rover. This is the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pick-up truck. They are just concepts for now but we’re told they’re near-production and both models are due to be built from 2027.
Clearly aerodynamic efficiency is not the goal of this duo. There are plenty of 21st Century touches, but the boxy proportions, vertical front end design and broad stance are meant to evoke the original Scout 4x4s produced between 1960 and 1980. The distinctive window-line kink, incredibly short overhangs and the visual weight of the cabin being shifted towards the rear are also traditional Scout design features.
When unveiling the two cars, Scout Motors design boss Chris Benjamin said: “We wanted to create something that was versatile; a versatile multi-tool, in fact. But we wanted to create something that was also a bold icon that really would stand out in the marketplace because it needs to have that presence on the road.
“And lastly, we wanted to create something that was a helpful companion because our vehicles should enable all your activities and make them easier, faster and lighter. That’s the whole point of a Scout.”
The brand says it wants to deliver a ‘tactile’ user experience, so has fitted mechanical door handles, grab bars, a proper compass up near the rear-view mirror, plus lots of physical switches and dials. Though, of course, the interior gets two very large displays inside as well, and the Scouts are capable of over-the-air updates.
In terms of versatility, Scout will offer a multifunctional centre console or a front row bench seat in the both models. There’s also a frunk with flexible storage, while the Terra has a 5.5-foot long truck bed with power outlets and a towing capacity of 4.5 tonnes.
Under the metal, rather than use VW’s MEB or PPE electric-car architectures, Scout has created its own, all-new body-on-frame platform with a solid rear axle in order to deliver proper off-road capabilities.
To help with that, the platform can also accommodate a front sway bar disconnect, front and rear mechanical lockers, and up to 35-inch tyres. The result should be over one foot of ground clearance, a wading depth of nearly three feet and some serious approach and departure angles.
There will be two four-wheel drive powertrain options: pure-electric with a range of up to 350 miles, and a range-extender that will offer more than 500 miles of range. The latter uses a smaller battery but adds a petrol engine that generates more electricity when needed, rather than driving the wheels.
0-60mph will take as little as 3.5 seconds, Scout claims, with the electric motors delivering around 1,355Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 800V electrical system will allow for a maximum charging speed of 350kW – faster than a Porsche Taycan.
Thanks to EV incentives in the US, prices will start from close to $50,000 for the Traveler and Terra, and potential customers can make a reservation now. Unfortunately, Scout Motors has not indicated if it will cross the pond and enter the European market.
What or who is Scout Motors?
We wouldn’t blame you if you’re unfamiliar with the Scout name, as it originally used on a series of off-road models built by the now-dead American commercial vehicle manufacturer International Harvester. The vehicles were in production between 1960 and 1980, designed specifically to rival the contemporary Jeep CJ and the later Ford Bronco.
Volkswagen then obtained naming rights to the Scout brand in 2021, to create the electric reboot. It's serious too, with $2 billion (£1.66 billion) of investment going towards a huge new 1,100-acre manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. The new factory is currently under construction, but Scout Motors says it will be able to produce up to 200,000 cars each year.
