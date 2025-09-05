New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The new BMW iX3 has broken cover, boasting 500 miles of range for £58,755, making it the longest-travelling electric car on sale in the UK. You read that right, not just for an SUV with all its aero compromises – for any car.

And that’s not all: this is for the mid-range, all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive model. Next year, BMW will announce a cheaper, rear-wheel-drive 40 variant, with a range set to top 600 miles on a single charge. Range, charging speed, performance, weight, price – the new iX3 pulverises its rival Q6 e-tron on every metric, which could well have Audi reaching for a whisky.

The iX3’s engineers say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engineer a new generation of BMW, hence the project’s Neue Klasse name. The chassis, electric drivetrain, driver-assistance systems, cockpit experience, electronic architecture and software it introduces are all new – and all clothed in a fresh design.

What does the new BMW iX3 look like?

The exterior explores a more minimalist direction than past BMWs, with fewer lines and Range Rover-style hidden window seals and pop-out door handles. “We believe this design effectively skips a generation of BMWs. It’s taken four years of work to design something very reduced, very clean, which hopefully looks effortless,” BMW group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told Auto Express at a Munich preview. He took inspiration from the pared-back cars of legendary Lamborghini designer Marcelo Gandini.

The iX3 is the electric equivalent of the X3 SUV and similar in size: the e-SUV measures almost 4.8m long and stands just over 1.6m high. But its bulk is offset by standard 20-inch rims and gloss black detailing, while lighting – such as the horizontal strips running across the front and optional Iconic Glow kidney grilles – provides the highlighting accents once done by chrome.

BMW iX3: charging speeds, battery sizes and range

What’s under the skin is more revolutionary, starting with BMW’s sixth-generation electric drive system. The Neue Klasse introduces a new 800-volt electrical architecture, with 600 metres less wiring and Europe’s fastest DC public charging at 400kW. Auto Express watched a demonstration where a prototype iX3 guzzled 257 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Bidirectional charging will be offered too, with a series of converters to top up equipment on-the-go or discharge 11kW to power your home.