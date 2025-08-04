How green is an EV? BMW reveals the surprise truth about EV vs ICE carbon footprints

Think the fuss over carbon footprints is a load of hot air? Tell that to BMW, which claims to have slashed the environmental impact of producing its all-new iX3 electric SUV by more than one-third.

Despite manufacturing electric cars being more energy intensive than making ICE cars, BMW calculates the iX3 will break even with its X3 petrol equivalent after just 12,428 miles (20,000km) of driving.

That means the average UK driver covering 7,000 miles a year will have paid off an iX3’s embedded carbon debt in less than two years. And they’ll have enjoyed every mile, if their experience lives up to our prototype drive.

The roll-out of BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ vehicles, starting with the iX3 that arrives in the UK in March 2026, will trigger the reduced environmental impact. It’s the result of a forensic approach of using renewable energy in its Hungarian car plant and supplier base, and by incorporating more recycled materials in the car, particularly aluminium, steel and thermoplastic.

Can EV batteries be recycled? You bet!

Producing batteries has a significant carbon cost. But it’s a myth that EV batteries aren’t recyclable: half of the lithium, cobalt and nickel in the iX3’s battery is being used for a second time.

Reducing the amount of raw materials needing to be mined, and powering anode and cathode production with green energy, drives down the battery’s CO2 footprint by 42 per cent. All these figures, published for the first time today, have been independently verified – and Polestar is coming clean about how green its cars are too.