New BMW iX3 prototype review: first Neue Klasse model is an exceptional EV

Verdict

Based on our early drive, it seems that BMW has seized this pivotal opportunity to redefine its cars. We can’t wait to get our hands on the production iX3 later this year.

This is the BMW iX3, a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redefine its cars, reckons BMW. After years of hype, concept cars and technological teasers, Auto Express is standing among nine prototypes at BMW’s Miramas test facility in southern France. We’re going to be driving the breakthrough electric SUV on road, on track and become a guinea pig testing its autonomous capabilities.

It’s early morning but the warm, straw-coloured sun is heating up the black tape disguise as we squeeze the door handle and climb into the driver’s seat, covered to protect the design from prying eyes. There’s no hiding the cockpit’s biggest change however – the new Panoramic iDrive spanning pillar to windscreen pillar.

This displays key information in bitesize digital chunks at the top of the dashboard, and is totally configurable – apart from speed and range which sit immutably in the driver’s line of sight. I spy the battery is 97 per cent charged, with the iX3’s trip projecting a 653km (406-mile) range based on previous driving history. BMW says regular drivers will get maybe 100 miles more.