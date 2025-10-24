Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb

By:Richard Ingram
24 Oct 2025
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Rally drivers aren’t famed for their economical driving style, but European Rally Champion Miko Marczyk has proven they aren’t one-trick ponies – getting from Poland to Paris and back on a single tank of diesel.

Driving an almost unmodified Skoda Superb 2.0-litre TDI 150, Marczyk managed 2,831km (1,759 miles) at an average 2.61 litres per 100km – equivalent to 108.2mpg. Apart from a set of lowered Sportline suspension springs and low rolling-resistance tyres, the car was driven as it left the factory.

The journey constituted a world record, as the greatest distance covered on one tank of fuel.

The rally driver had initially planned to complete the journey in an Octavia, before upgrading to the Superb. “[The Octavia] has a relatively small fuel tank,” Marczyk said. “So I waited for the new generation of the Superb.”

Ahead of the record run, Marczyk spent time familiarising himself with the car, covering over 20,000km (12,427 miles) in just four months. He analysed tyre pressures, and discovered that keeping his speed around 80kmh (50mph) ensured the powertrain was at its “most efficient”.

In addition to maintaining the car’s correct tyre pressures and driving at a steady speeds, Marczyk’s top tips for economical driving include anticipating traffic and minimising braking, opting for Eco mode for “smoother gear shifts and less sensitive throttle response”, and using “favourable wind conditions whenever possible”. He insists that he kept a safe distance from leading vehicles, but admitted that “a truck in front can help shield you against headwinds”.

Despite almost doubling Skoda’s WLTP-rated fuel economy, Marczyk thinks there’s room for improvement: “Germany was a bit challenging,” he said. “During the night, temperatures were around one-degree Celcius, which is not ideal for fuel consumption. There were also long uphill stretches of over five kilometres [3.1 miles], which further increased fuel usage.”

To top it off, Marczyk used standard-grade diesel for the record run, and reckons he could surpass 3,000km (1,864 miles) if he upgraded to premium fuel.

