Used BMW X3 (Mk2, 2010-2017) review

If the badge on the bonnet of your used SUV isn’t a primary concern, there are also worthwhile options to consider from mainstream and mass-market car makers. For instance, while cars such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq can’t match the BMW X3 Mk2 for fun handling or a premium feel, they’re in the same ballpark as the BMW in areas including equipment and practicality. If you’re on a tighter budget, these cars also have the appeal of being a fair bit cheaper to buy than the X3 Mk2.

Should you want something a bit more visually distinctive than the BMW X3 Mk2, then there’s always the first-gen BMW X4 to consider. Both cars were very similar mechanically, sharing engines, gearboxes and technologies with each other. The only real difference between the two is that, whereas the X3 was a conventional shape, the X4 had a coupe-like roofline that gave it a more striking profile, at the expense of rear seat headroom and outright boot space.

BMW X3 vs Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Jaguar F-Pace

We pitted the BMW X3 Mk2 up against two of its main competitors, the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the then-fresh-faced Jaguar F-Pace, in our premium SUV group test from July 2016. Despite being the oldest car here, the BMW X3 Mk2 impressed with its interior build quality and strong engine. However, because it wasn’t as comfortable or as practical as the Jaguar or Land Rover, we decided to rate the BMW in last place. Read the full test here...

BMW X3 vs Audi Q5 vs Mercedes GLC

In February 2016, the BMW X3 went up against two of its chief competitors: the Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5. Overall, we were very satisfied with the BMW’s grippy handling, good fuel economy and high-quality interior, and felt the X3 Mk2 was a better car overall than the Audi. However, the BMW didn’t quite have enough up its sleeve to beat the Mercedes GLC to the top spot in this group test. Read the full test here...

BMW X3 vs Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Hyundai Santa Fe

For this group test from March 2015, we decided to do things a little bit differently. As well as comparing the BMW X3 Mk2 with an upmarket rival (in this case, the then-new Land Rover Discovery Sport), we also featured a mainstream alternative in the form of the Hyundai Santa Fe. The BMW put in a good showing with its sharp handling and roomy interior, which was enough to help it beat the Hyundai, though the X3’s firm ride and noisy engine contributed to it losing out to the Land Rover. Read the full test here...