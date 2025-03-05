New BMW X3 M50 2025 review: quick SUV is a cut above its rivals

Verdict

This high-spec BMW X3 finally feels like a well executed, cleverly designed and premium product in the way former generations just haven’t. Yes, the M50 variant is expensive, but it’s backed up by an impressive powertrain and a sophisticated driving experience that lifts it above its competitors. Aside from Audi’s new SQ5, which we’ll need to test alongside it, the BMW has rivals from Mercedes-AMG and Volvo licked.

Hovering somewhere around the centre of BMW’s SUV range, it can be a little tough to stand out from the crowd, but the brand’s new X3 M50 might just be one worth looking out for. This mid-sized, ‘performance oriented’ premium SUV has a lot of ground to cover, needing to be both entertaining to drive and spacious enough for the kids. But it must do so without being excessively expensive to buy or run. The X3 has also not often been a high point in terms of engineering excellence for the brand, so how does this new generation fare? Quite well, in fact.

The new X3 that was launched late last year seems to tread a fine line between being subtly styled, yet not without enough individuality to melt into the sea of rivals. While the M50’s design additions are limited to some unique 21-inch wheels and four exhaust pipes, it does add just enough muscle to an already attractive design.