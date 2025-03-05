New BMW X3 M50 2025 review: quick SUV is a cut above its rivals
The new 392bhp BMW X3 M50 SUV is refined and quick in equal measure
Verdict
This high-spec BMW X3 finally feels like a well executed, cleverly designed and premium product in the way former generations just haven’t. Yes, the M50 variant is expensive, but it’s backed up by an impressive powertrain and a sophisticated driving experience that lifts it above its competitors. Aside from Audi’s new SQ5, which we’ll need to test alongside it, the BMW has rivals from Mercedes-AMG and Volvo licked.
Hovering somewhere around the centre of BMW’s SUV range, it can be a little tough to stand out from the crowd, but the brand’s new X3 M50 might just be one worth looking out for. This mid-sized, ‘performance oriented’ premium SUV has a lot of ground to cover, needing to be both entertaining to drive and spacious enough for the kids. But it must do so without being excessively expensive to buy or run. The X3 has also not often been a high point in terms of engineering excellence for the brand, so how does this new generation fare? Quite well, in fact.
The new X3 that was launched late last year seems to tread a fine line between being subtly styled, yet not without enough individuality to melt into the sea of rivals. While the M50’s design additions are limited to some unique 21-inch wheels and four exhaust pipes, it does add just enough muscle to an already attractive design.
Step inside and barring a few material choice oversights, the interior is generally wonderful. The dual-screen set-up is nothing new; we’ve seen it on BMWs for years now yet, the system certainly doesn’t feel old.
The displays are large, clear and generally easy to navigate. While there are almost no dials or switches on the dashboard at all, the middle console features the usual BMW control centre that houses plenty of key functions. These include a clickwheel for the iDrive system, plus driver mode controls, parking assist functions and a quick menu for the driver aids.
Beyond this, though, the interior emanates a delightful simplicity. Our car’s dashboard was finished in an optional woven fabric which brings some added texture, but generally speaking this cabin feels like a step forward in interior design. Yet it still feels BMW-like, thanks to the curve of the screen and driver-orientated controls. The driving position has plenty of adjustment, and while the dash itself is quite high, the seats will extend upwards to give even short drivers a good view out.
Our car also featured the upgraded Nappa leather interior, plus a few option packs that included a fixed glass roof. But with or without these added toys, the cabin certainly feels worth the price point, high though it is. The only miss would be some of the plastics used around the door handles that can feel a little flimsy, but these are merely niggles rather than deal breakers.
Space in the back is also very good, although it does come with a transmission tunnel along the rear floor that impacts space for the centre rear passenger. The 570-litre boot volume is good for the class, and the space is both square and has plenty of clever additions, such as hooks and tie-down places, that help make the most of it. Unfortunately, there’s not much in the way of under-floor storage, due to the mild-hybrid battery pack mounted under the boot floor,. But without a cable to store as you’ll find in a plug-in hybrid version, this is not such a huge issue.
At the other end of the car sits BMW’s well tested 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder petrol engine that has some help from both a couple of turbochargers and a chunky mild-hybrid system. Peak power is rated at 392bhp, with torque sitting at an impressive 580Nm that together will send the M50 from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds. It’s also relatively fuel efficient considering the performance on offer, with a combined MPG figure of around 36mph that’s just about achievable on longer runs. However, without a full plug-in hybrid system, the 177g/km C02 figure isn’t hugely friendly to company car buyers.
On the road, the first impression you’re left with is how well the mild-hybrid system smooths out the engine’s low-speed operation. The engine fires and switches off almost imperceptibly, and while there’s little in the way of e-motor driving, you’d never know if the petrol unit was switched on or off anyway. Give the engine some throttle, though, and it will emit a cultured growl which sounds mostly natural, even if it’s not.
Outright refinement at higher speeds isn’t so impressive, however, because the tyres and road noise, rather than the powertrain, create quite a racket. Our test car was fitted with the optional 21-inch wheels and tyres, which likely didn’t help proceedings, but it’s good to know that the ride quality is less affected by the large wheels. Our car was also fitted with the optional dynamic dampers, which do a good job of tightening the body control on twisty roads, but we’d stop short of calling the X3 M50 engaging.
Instead, this is more of a point and shoot sort of SUV, thanks to the firepower available when asked. In the car’s Comfort or Eco modes, the eight-speed transmission can be a little on the sluggish side, but the Sport setting does a great job of changing the car’s attitude, making it feel much more responsive. It’s now that the mild-hybrid system also gets involved, with the small e-motor feeding in extra torque to help fill in the gaps left by the turbocharger. You can also force the e-motor’s hand by pulling and holding the left-hand paddle, which engages a subtle, but not unnoticed, boost mode.
There’s a lot to like about the new X3 M50. After a few iterations of fast X3s, this latest generation has finally landed on a balance that will suit many of its buyers. It seamlessly integrates its extra firepower without much in the way of compromise. But then this is not an inexpensive car, and the near £70,000 entry point for a middle-ranking M Performance model of BMW’s mid-size SUV seems strong. If a new Macan EV isn’t an option, and the four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 doesn’t appeal, there’s a lot of room left for the M50 to occupy – until Audi’s closely matched new SQ5 arrives.
|Model:
|BMW X3 M50
|Base price:
|£68,480
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo, MHEV
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|392bhp/580Nm
|0-62mph:
|4.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|MPG/C02:
|36.2mpg/177g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,755/1,920/1,660
|On sale:
|Now