Cupra Tavascan V1 long-term test: new electric SUV hits the high notes

It’s too early to deliver a full verdict on the Cupra Tavascan until we’ve lived with it for a bit, but on first impressions it’s a refreshing choice that fits well into the expanding electric SUV market. It’s certainly comfortable and practical, but we’re not inspired by the brakes and will reserve judgement on the range until the weather picks up a bit.

Mileage: 1,786

The Tavascan is Cupra’s second fully electric vehicle, but also its first electric SUV. Rather than this leading to a dumbing down of the brand’s sporty styling, the car’s performance-led design has moved it further away from its siblings in the VW Group.

Underneath, it may share its MEB platform, batteries and motors with the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, VW ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé, among many others, but the bold styling inside and out is what makes it really stand out from plainer-looking SUVs.

I think the exterior looks great. The front has an aggressive appearance, and the grille is large, but the addition of the trademark Cupra copper details and indents within the black panel add interest. The raised central panel

on the bonnet also adds to the sporty feel, and although the Cupra logo on the nose is a little large in my opinion, it looks good when it’s lit up. The profile continues the theme with sharp creases and a swooping coupé roofline. This ends at the main feature of the aerodynamically efficient rear: an LED light bar that stretches across the back of the car and incorporates another illuminated logo.