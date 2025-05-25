Polestar 4 Dual Motor long-term test: oodles of space, pace and style

Verdict

The Polestar 4 is quite the enigma. This sort of car is aiming to be many things, and therefore has a somewhat undefined place in the luxury car market. So does this mean it’s a jack of all trades and a master of none? We’ve got six months to dig into the 4’s complex personality and find out exactly what talents are hidden beneath its sleek design, and to figure out whether the many Polestar 2 owners in the UK should consider upgrading to it when it’s time to change.

Is it just me, or did last year’s news of Polestar’s sticky financial results feel a little at odds with the increasing number of the company’s cars you see on UK roads?

It seems that for every Tesla Model 3, there’s a Polestar 2 just around the corner. In fact, it turns out the UK is the Swedish brand’s biggest market, which means the all-new Polestar 4 we’ve got our hands on for the next six months is probably more important than you might have thought.

We’ll start with where it sits in the company’s range, because the 4 is not a replacement for the smaller Polestar 2; instead, the new car sits above its range-mate. It’s priced from a round £60,000 for the entry-level single-motor car, putting it just above a top-spec Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack, and the line-up follows a similar format, offering different powertrains with various option packages, but no distinct trim levels.