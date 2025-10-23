Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid SUV seems to have it all, including a massive EV range

Flagship seven-seat SUV gets 422bhp all-wheel drive plug-in powertrain, with 91-mile EV range and rapid charging

By:Richard Ingram
23 Oct 2025
Chery Tiggo 9 - front16

If you’re after a hulking great seven-seat SUV and are looking for maximum bang for your bucks, then feast your eyes on the new Chery Tiggo 9 – a new flagship family car with 422bhp, all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid  powertrain apparently capable of up to 91 miles of electric-only running. Prices start from £43,105.

It follows in the footsteps of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 and will act as a new range-topper in the Chinese brand’s three-car line-up. Almost indistinguishable from the other models at the front, the 9 gets the same wide grille and Chery badge, flanked by a set of slim LED lights. Below sits a set of three-part C-shaped daytime running lights, nestled within what looks like a lower air intake.

The side profile is set off by multi-spoke 20-inch wheels and flush door handles, but relatively simple surfacing. The window-line rises between the C and D-pillar, just above the rear wheel arch. A set of roof rails and darkened privacy glass help give a premium look.

Similarities with the Tiggo 7 and 8 continue at the rear, with the 9 marked out by a much longer overhang. There’s a full-width lightbar, plus Chery lettering across the tailgate, complimented by faux diffuser-style trim on the bumper.

Chery Tiggo 9 - rear16

New Chery Tiggo 9: power, range and charging

Under the subtle styling sits Chery’s Super Hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with twin electric motors and a 34.46kWh battery. Combined, the set-up offers 422bhp and 580Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. All in, Chery claims over 650 miles of range – 91 miles of which can be done using only the electric motor.

In addition, the Tiggo 9 offers DC rapid-charge speeds of up to 71kW, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top up in “around 18 minutes”. It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) tech with a power output of 6.6kW, allowing owners to power “anything from laptops to campsite lighting”.

Just one trim will be offered. The so-called ‘Summit’ specification bundles in heated and ventilated leather seats front and rear, a smart power tailgate, 540-degree cameras and automatic parking, plus a 14-speaker Sony stereo and 1.3-metre panoramic glass roof. A choice of five colours and 19 driver-assistance systems are also available.

What is the Chery Tiggo 9 like inside?

Chery Tiggo 9 - dash16

The infotainment system runs through a 15.6-inch central screen, paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well the ability to accept over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Chery says the Tiggo 9 offers a “true seven-seat layout” spread across three rows. The middle row slides and reclines electronically, and the rearmost seats fold flat to reveal an 819-litre boot. In two-seat mode, the Tiggo 9 boasts 2,021 litres of load space.

How much does the Chery Tiggo 9 cost?

That £43k list price is joined by a tempting finance offer of £499 per month over four years, with a deposit of £4,536, with an annual APR of only 1.9 per cent. The first deliveries are expected before year end.

Although the Tiggo 9 has not yet arrived in the UK, its smaller siblings have. A new Chery Tiggo 7 and a new Chery Tiggo 8 can both be purchased through our Buy a Car service, with savings of up to £2,000 available on both models.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

