New Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid SUV seems to have it all, including a massive EV range
Flagship seven-seat SUV gets 422bhp all-wheel drive plug-in powertrain, with 91-mile EV range and rapid charging
If you’re after a hulking great seven-seat SUV and are looking for maximum bang for your bucks, then feast your eyes on the new Chery Tiggo 9 – a new flagship family car with 422bhp, all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid powertrain apparently capable of up to 91 miles of electric-only running. Prices start from £43,105.
It follows in the footsteps of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 and will act as a new range-topper in the Chinese brand’s three-car line-up. Almost indistinguishable from the other models at the front, the 9 gets the same wide grille and Chery badge, flanked by a set of slim LED lights. Below sits a set of three-part C-shaped daytime running lights, nestled within what looks like a lower air intake.
The side profile is set off by multi-spoke 20-inch wheels and flush door handles, but relatively simple surfacing. The window-line rises between the C and D-pillar, just above the rear wheel arch. A set of roof rails and darkened privacy glass help give a premium look.
Similarities with the Tiggo 7 and 8 continue at the rear, with the 9 marked out by a much longer overhang. There’s a full-width lightbar, plus Chery lettering across the tailgate, complimented by faux diffuser-style trim on the bumper.
New Chery Tiggo 9: power, range and charging
Under the subtle styling sits Chery’s Super Hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with twin electric motors and a 34.46kWh battery. Combined, the set-up offers 422bhp and 580Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. All in, Chery claims over 650 miles of range – 91 miles of which can be done using only the electric motor.
In addition, the Tiggo 9 offers DC rapid-charge speeds of up to 71kW, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top up in “around 18 minutes”. It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) tech with a power output of 6.6kW, allowing owners to power “anything from laptops to campsite lighting”.
Just one trim will be offered. The so-called ‘Summit’ specification bundles in heated and ventilated leather seats front and rear, a smart power tailgate, 540-degree cameras and automatic parking, plus a 14-speaker Sony stereo and 1.3-metre panoramic glass roof. A choice of five colours and 19 driver-assistance systems are also available.
What is the Chery Tiggo 9 like inside?
The infotainment system runs through a 15.6-inch central screen, paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well the ability to accept over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Chery says the Tiggo 9 offers a “true seven-seat layout” spread across three rows. The middle row slides and reclines electronically, and the rearmost seats fold flat to reveal an 819-litre boot. In two-seat mode, the Tiggo 9 boasts 2,021 litres of load space.
How much does the Chery Tiggo 9 cost?
That £43k list price is joined by a tempting finance offer of £499 per month over four years, with a deposit of £4,536, with an annual APR of only 1.9 per cent. The first deliveries are expected before year end.
Although the Tiggo 9 has not yet arrived in the UK, its smaller siblings have. A new Chery Tiggo 7 and a new Chery Tiggo 8 can both be purchased through our Buy a Car service, with savings of up to £2,000 available on both models.
