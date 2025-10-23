New Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid SUV seems to have it all, including a massive EV range

If you’re after a hulking great seven-seat SUV and are looking for maximum bang for your bucks, then feast your eyes on the new Chery Tiggo 9 – a new flagship family car with 422bhp, all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid powertrain apparently capable of up to 91 miles of electric-only running. Prices start from £43,105.

It follows in the footsteps of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 and will act as a new range-topper in the Chinese brand’s three-car line-up. Almost indistinguishable from the other models at the front, the 9 gets the same wide grille and Chery badge, flanked by a set of slim LED lights. Below sits a set of three-part C-shaped daytime running lights, nestled within what looks like a lower air intake.

The side profile is set off by multi-spoke 20-inch wheels and flush door handles, but relatively simple surfacing. The window-line rises between the C and D-pillar, just above the rear wheel arch. A set of roof rails and darkened privacy glass help give a premium look.

Similarities with the Tiggo 7 and 8 continue at the rear, with the 9 marked out by a much longer overhang. There’s a full-width lightbar, plus Chery lettering across the tailgate, complimented by faux diffuser-style trim on the bumper.

New Chery Tiggo 9: power, range and charging

Under the subtle styling sits Chery’s Super Hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with twin electric motors and a 34.46kWh battery. Combined, the set-up offers 422bhp and 580Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds. All in, Chery claims over 650 miles of range – 91 miles of which can be done using only the electric motor.