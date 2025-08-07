Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels like a trip back to the 1990s at this price

The Frontera Electric could be the perfect car for first-time EV families. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 21.

By:George Armitage
21 Oct 2025
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering
  • Spacious, practical small electric SUV
  • 186-mile range; comfortable ride
  • Only £179.74 a month 

Vauxhall is looking back to the 1990s with its latest small SUV by bringing back the Frontera name. Judging by current leasing deals, the prices are from that era, too. 

This deal from Lease Car UK through the Auto Express Buy A Car service sees the Frontera Electric coming in at a whisker under £180 a month, representing huge value for money for families considering going electric for their next workhorse.

All that's needed to get the three-year agreement up and running is a £2,504.88 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to 8,000 per annum will only cost your wallet an extra £20 a month. 

Compared to the nineties original, the latest Frontera has swapped rugged off-road swagger for a more family-friendly character. There's tons of room inside for kids to stretch out, while the 460-litre can swallow all their paraphernalia. 

This deal gets you the mid-spec GS with its standard-fit 17-inch alloys, black roof, tough-looking silver skid plates front and rear, plus LED rear lights. This is on top of the entry-level Design's twin 10-inch displays, wireless phone charging and smartphone connecting, and parking camera. 

The Frontera gets Vauxhall's latest sharply-designed interior with nicely-made fixtures and fittings, pairing this with comfortable driving dynamics. 

The Electric in this deal is for the smaller of the batteries on offer. Still, at 44kWh, Vauxhall promises a range of 186 miles, and in our testing other EVs wearing the British brand's badge efficiency tends to be high. Meanwhile, a 111bhp electric motor gives perfectly decent performance.

Vauxhall Frontera Electric - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,750Avg. savings £2,680
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,814
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

