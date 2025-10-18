MG IM6 vs Tesla Model Y: has Tesla’s popular SUV finally met its match?

Latest Tesla Model Y deals

Tester’s notes

It feels Tesla’s Full Self Driving autonomous tech has forever been just out of reach for UK buyers. While it’s been trialled in North America for some time, it finally looks like we’ll be able to benefit from the car’s ability to navigate itself to a chosen destination, with owners also getting the ability to “summon” their car; calling it from a mobile app to meet them at a specific destination.

Trials in the UK have started, and while a precise date hasn’t been confirmed, a Tesla spokesperson told me to expect a launch in 2026. There are several ways that Tesla can claim to be an industry leader, but we believe that one of the most overlooked is in the quality of its powertrain calibration.

I’m not normally a fan of electric vehicles’ one-pedal driving systems (I prefer a more petrol-style level of deceleration), but the Model Y’s set-up is so good that I found myself using it all the time. It’s at its best in stop/start traffic, where the system can bring the car to a halt more smoothly than almost any other car I’ve driven.

Head-to-head

Tech highlights

As the hottest models in their respective ranges, power was never going to be in short supply with this pair. The Tesla Model Y Performance has a healthy 453bhp, but the IM6’s on-paper figures are a staggering 742bhp and 802Nm of torque. But, at 2,410kg, the IM6’s official kerbweight is 377kg more than its rival’s. A four-wheel steer system makes the IM6 more manoeuvrable than its 4.9-metre length suggests.

On the road

Those differences in stats translate to very similar real-world speed. Officially, the IM6 and Model Y have identical 0-62mph times, but we found the MG has a performance advantage once rolling. At low speeds, it struggles to deploy its traction, while the Model Y’s powertrain feels much more sophisticated. The same goes for the suspension; the Model Y’s body control is more tied-down than the vague IM6’s.

Price and running

On paper, the Tesla manages to drive further than the IM6 while using much less energy, and that’s translated into the real world, too. The Performance versions are certainly powerful, but lesser models are still quick enough while travelling even further on a charge. Cheaper Model Ys hold their value better than the Performance, too. The Performance version of the IM6 is much cheaper to buy than the hot Tesla.

Practicality

Both of these cars are very spacious. The Tesla’s cabin feels more open and airy, but the IM6’s soft rear bench with reclining backrests offers up vast legroom. At 665 litres, its boot is enormous, too, but the Tesla’s space is similarly huge and benefits from an even deeper underfloor storage area. Up front, the Model Y’s frunk is fitted with a drain plug, so it can be easily rinsed out after carrying damp or muddy items.

Safety

The MG and Tesla each passed Euro NCAP's safety tests with flying colours. The MG achieved a five-star rating in 2025 and the Model Y scored five in 2022 – the Tesla’s Adult Occupant Protection and Safety Assist category scores were the highest of any car tested that year. We found the lane-keep assist tech in both cars to be over-zealous, and the Model Y’s tiny, red blind-spot warning indicator is too subtle.

Ownership

Owners say that Teslas are better to live with than MGs - and by quite some margin. Of the 31 brands featured in our 2025 Driver Power satisfaction survey, Tesla finished 11th overall, while MG came last. The Tesla gets four years’ free breakdown cover to the MG’s 12 months, too. However, while the Tesla’s warranty runs for the same time as its breakdown cover, the IM6 gets an impressive seven-year package.

Verdict

Winner: Tesla Model Y Performance

In this contest, the Model Y Performance proves itself to be a superbly rounded fast SUV. In terms of powertrain quality, chassis sophistication, efficiency and in-car tech, it’s got too much for the MG, while it’s a close match for the IM6’s strongest points, which are straight-line speed and practicality.