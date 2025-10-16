The engine line-up will range from mild hybrids to a new full-hybrid model arriving next year. The only non-hybrid model is the hot T-Roc R, which will continue with the familiar 328bhp 2.0-litre turbo from the Golf R hot hatch. The car we’re driving has the basic, but familiar, 1.5-litre eTSI petrol engine with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Under the skin, Volkswagen has borrowed the adaptive-damper technology from the larger Tiguan and Passat. This provides a much wider spread between the different driving modes, while the suspension bushings have been retuned and the steering calibrated for a smoother feel.

"I found the steering in the current T-Roc a little too firm at times," Grünitz explains. "Now, it's a much calmer drive, without those nervous micro-movements you'd sometimes feel through the steering wheel." The result is a car that feels sporty without being harsh, and is significantly more relaxed on the motorway.

The improved sound deadening is also a highlight. Even on large wheels, the T-Roc remains quiet, with road noise kept firmly in check. This should be an SUV you can cover long distances in without any stress.

In terms of technology, the T-Roc now draws level with the latest Tiguan. The Travel Assist system will soon brake for red lights and stop signs, while features such as app-controlled parking and a 360-degree camera view are also available. The infotainment system gets handy shortcut buttons, and the multi-stage voice control uses both on-board and cloud-based recognition. To top it off, ChatGPT is integrated to handle more complex questions.

Looking ahead, Grünitz announced a new ‘Sensor Set 2.0’, which is due in 2028 and will be rolled out across the VW Group, enabling true hands-off driving, monitored by interior cameras. The development boss promised more driver assistance and deeper AI integration in the future, underpinned by a clear message: "If we don't respond to customer demands, we cannot survive in the market. We have no other choice but to invest in our cars.”

It’s clear this bestseller isn’t just being brought up to date for the here and now; it's also being readied for the next big leap in technology.

