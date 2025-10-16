New Volkswagen T-Roc ride review: small SUV shows plenty of promise
We ride shotgun in the latest Volkswagen T-Roc, giving us a taste of what’s shaping up to be next year’s hottest small SUV
Verdict
Softer, quieter, and better than ever – the new Volkswagen T-Roc has all the ingredients to continue its smash-hit success. VW has addressed the previous generation's biggest weaknesses head-on, with the car now boasting a high-quality interior, more space, and a much more composed driving experience.
Last month, in the aftermath of the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, we grabbed an exclusive ride in the new Volkswagen T-Roc alongside VW's Head of Development, Kai Grünitz. The SUV is evolutionary in its design, but it doesn’t take long to realise this hugely popular model has seriously grown up, and is much more refined than its predecessor.
The biggest weakness of the outgoing T-Roc was the feel of its interior. "The first T-Roc, before the facelift, was filled with a lot of hard plastic," Grünitz candidly admits. Now, the SUV feels significantly more upmarket. The dashboard and doors feature soft-touch foam backing, and a new design of door handle allows for a clean, smooth surface. Grünitz acknowledges some makers’ move to electronic releases, and defends VW’s choice: "In the event of a crash, it's vital to have the mechanical release in the same place. Nobody wants to be searching for it."
As well as featuring better quality, the car itself has grown. New crash test requirements have led to the T-Roc lengthening by 120mm. The wheelbase is also up by 35mm, benefitting the rear passengers particularly, with more knee room and improved headroom. "In the old T-Roc, a two-metre-tall passenger would barely fit in the back. It’s simply a much more practical car for everyday use now," says Grünitz.
The engine line-up will range from mild hybrids to a new full-hybrid model arriving next year. The only non-hybrid model is the hot T-Roc R, which will continue with the familiar 328bhp 2.0-litre turbo from the Golf R hot hatch. The car we’re driving has the basic, but familiar, 1.5-litre eTSI petrol engine with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.
Under the skin, Volkswagen has borrowed the adaptive-damper technology from the larger Tiguan and Passat. This provides a much wider spread between the different driving modes, while the suspension bushings have been retuned and the steering calibrated for a smoother feel.
"I found the steering in the current T-Roc a little too firm at times," Grünitz explains. "Now, it's a much calmer drive, without those nervous micro-movements you'd sometimes feel through the steering wheel." The result is a car that feels sporty without being harsh, and is significantly more relaxed on the motorway.
The improved sound deadening is also a highlight. Even on large wheels, the T-Roc remains quiet, with road noise kept firmly in check. This should be an SUV you can cover long distances in without any stress.
In terms of technology, the T-Roc now draws level with the latest Tiguan. The Travel Assist system will soon brake for red lights and stop signs, while features such as app-controlled parking and a 360-degree camera view are also available. The infotainment system gets handy shortcut buttons, and the multi-stage voice control uses both on-board and cloud-based recognition. To top it off, ChatGPT is integrated to handle more complex questions.
Looking ahead, Grünitz announced a new ‘Sensor Set 2.0’, which is due in 2028 and will be rolled out across the VW Group, enabling true hands-off driving, monitored by interior cameras. The development boss promised more driver assistance and deeper AI integration in the future, underpinned by a clear message: "If we don't respond to customer demands, we cannot survive in the market. We have no other choice but to invest in our cars.”
It’s clear this bestseller isn’t just being brought up to date for the here and now; it's also being readied for the next big leap in technology.
|Model:
|Volkswagen T-Roc Life 1.5 eTSI
|Price:
|From £30,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|148bhp/250Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|9.0 secs (est)
|Top speed:
|130mph (est)
|Economy/CO2:
|50.4mpg/130g/km (est)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,372/1,828/1,573mm
|On sale:
|January 2026