Used - available now 2020 Peugeot 5008 73,116 milesManualPetrol1.2L Cash £14,000 View 5008 2016 Audi A3 Sportback 120,336 milesManualDiesel2.0L Cash £6,500 View A3 Sportback 2015 MINI Convertible 76,460 milesManualPetrol1.6L Cash £4,000 View Convertible 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc 17,597 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L Cash £21,999 View T-Roc

The Citroen e-C3 was our 2024 Car of the Year, but if you’re not yet ready to make the leap to an EV, you’ll be reassured to know that the petrol-powered C3 was our 2024 Supermini of the Year.

This funky-looking Citroen has come a long way from the curvy original C3 of 2002. Not only does it look much more modern and aggressive, but the build quality is light years ahead. In fact that’s one of the most appealing things about the C3: this is essentially a budget small car, but thanks to clever design inside and out, it feels anything but low-rent.

Years ago, one of the key selling points of Citroen’s cars was their comfort, thanks largely to clever fluid suspension. The brand hasn’t had that edge for quite some time, but recently it has started to focus on ride quality once more, which is why the C3 is a lot comfier than many of its rivals; it’s just a shame that it’s

not a bit more engaging to drive.

This is the fourth-generation C3 and it’s pretty much the same length and width as its predecessor. But it’s 10cm taller, and that’s how Citroen has really opened up the car’s cabin to provide plenty of space for four adults. Even better, this doesn’t come at the expense of boot capacity, because the 310-litre load bay is roomy for this segment.

The only engine offered in the C3 is a 99bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre unit, which is frugal, has a pleasant thrum and gives decent in-gear acceleration. The C3 comes only in entry-level Plus trim, but if you do decide that you want to go electric, there’s a posher Max edition. Even better, if you use our Find a Car service, you can find an e-C3 Plus from less than £20,000; the e-C3 Max starts at £20,900.