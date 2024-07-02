Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 is the 2024 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the MG3 and MINI Cooper commended

by: Paul Barker
2 Jul 2024
Citroen C3 - Supermini of the Year 2024

A little car with the potential to make a big impact, the new Citroen C3 already impressed with its comfort, space and equipment even before the pricing was announced. But in an age where cheap cars are either now quite expensive or feel low rent, the C3 manages to be a budget option without making you feel like you’re on a budget. 

The cabin is functional, smart and neatly laid out, but it’s the equipment levels for the money that grab the attention. Whether it’s the 99bhp petrol model or the 115bhp electric version, the C3 is excellent value for money, but it’s the EV that, at under £22,000 for a car capable of covering more than 150 miles in the real world, could open up electric cars to a new set of buyers. 

  • Citroen e-C3 - front
    Citroen C3 review

And those owners will find a car that excels for comfort. From the seats to the suspension set-up to interior space, everything about the C3 is classic Citroen with its focus on giving passengers the most pleasant experience possible. The high-set driving position gives a great view out, which makes it easy to place on the road, while light steering makes it a doddle to drive around town and negotiate parking spaces.

Crucially, what Citroen hasn’t done is offer a stripped-out version that leaves you feeling cheated to achieve that headline price figure; for the petrol model, this is a sub-£18,000 supermini with 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a range of safety kit. And the Max spec, only available with the electric C3, brings a lot of extra kit for what looks like a good-value additional £1,700.

Our choice

Citroen e-C3 Plus (£21,990)

The Citroen e-C3 Plus really does make electric car ownership possible for a whole new audience. The e-C3 is second only to the Dacia Spring as the UK’s cheapest EV, its 44kW battery is large enough to offer a genuinely good real-world range, and the specification levels are well above any budget price-tag expectations. 

Commended

MG3

The new MG3 is another very impressive new small car. Equipment levels are good, but it’s the hybrid powertrain that really sets the car apart, with the 192bhp figure matching what was available in serious hot hatches not so long ago. Part-electric power means strong efficiency, and the MG is also one of the most fun superminis to drive. 

MINI Cooper

A car that’s always been high on the list for driver enjoyment, MINI’s hatchback now adds a vastly improved cabin quality and flair to the great driving dynamics and rock-solid second-hand values it’s featured since day one. As desirable small cars go, there’s nothing to touch it, and the new MINI Cooper is better than ever.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

Paul Barker
