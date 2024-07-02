Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3

A little car with the potential to make a big impact, the new Citroen C3 already impressed with its comfort, space and equipment even before the pricing was announced. But in an age where cheap cars are either now quite expensive or feel low rent, the C3 manages to be a budget option without making you feel like you’re on a budget.

The cabin is functional, smart and neatly laid out, but it’s the equipment levels for the money that grab the attention. Whether it’s the 99bhp petrol model or the 115bhp electric version, the C3 is excellent value for money, but it’s the EV that, at under £22,000 for a car capable of covering more than 150 miles in the real world, could open up electric cars to a new set of buyers.

And those owners will find a car that excels for comfort. From the seats to the suspension set-up to interior space, everything about the C3 is classic Citroen with its focus on giving passengers the most pleasant experience possible. The high-set driving position gives a great view out, which makes it easy to place on the road, while light steering makes it a doddle to drive around town and negotiate parking spaces.