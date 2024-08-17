Nissan Juke vs Volkswagen T-Roc: small SUVs fight for family car honours

For car manufacturers, small SUVs are big business these days, and it’s arguable that the original Nissan Juke kick-started the class and subsequent sales successes. The second-generation model has just been updated with the introduction of a new hybrid powertrain that aims to boost performance and efficiency, but does it achieve those two aims?

To find out, we’re pitching it against another small SUV that delivers strong sales results for its manufacturer – the Volkswagen T-Roc. There’s no hybrid tech here, but the company’s 1.5 TSI motor is still an efficient performer, while the T-Roc is a strong all-round package for the Juke to go up against. We’ll focus on the everyday usability and efficiency of these two models as part of our Real-World Road Test, as well as crunching the numbers in terms of finances.

Nissan Juke Hybrid 143 Tekna+ Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI DSG Match Price: £31,995 £31,815 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid, 141bhp 1.5-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 148bhp 0-62mph: 10.1 seconds 8.4 seconds Test efficiency: 49.7mpg/10.9mpl 46.3mpg/10.2mpl CO2: 109g/km 137g/km Annual VED: £180 £190

Nissan Juke

An update introduced earlier in 2024 saw yellow return to the Nissan Juke’s colour options, but most of the other changes took place inside, although the hybrid powertrain is now offered across a broader range of trim levels. The hybrid we’re testing here is in top-spec Tekna+ guise.

Tech highlights

The Nissan Juke is based on the same CMF-B platform as sister brand Renault’s Captur, and Nissan’s hybrid system uses a variation of the French car’s petrol-electric powertrain. Here it comprises a 93bhp 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 48bhp electric motor, and together these make a combined 141bhp.